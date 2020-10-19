Were I to buy an airline stock to try and catch a bottom in the sector, I would probably consider ALK or LUV first.

Alaska Air is getting ready to report what virtually all investors and analysts expect to be terrible third quarter results.

One of my favorite airlines is getting ready to report third quarter results. Alaska Air Group (ALK) is set to do so on Thursday, October 22, ahead of the opening bell. Analysts expect revenues to drop 71% YOY, a number that would be very much in line with what the rest of the peer group has been reporting. Per share loss of $2.93, if delivered, would be a slight improvement over last quarter's figure.

Directionally, I believe that analysts will be correct about third quarter results that should look appalling. However, what will likely matter most on Alaska's earnings day is (1) how well the company has been playing defense during the crisis and (2) how quickly the sector may recover in the next several quarters.

Credit: Alaska Air

An eye on cash burn

Regarding the results of the third quarter, I expect Alaska to generally suffer from the same macro-level headwinds that have been putting pressure on the entire sector. Even if the company beats (or misses) expectations, I believe that past results will matter little to investor sentiment and share price action.

Relative to the rest of the industry, I expect to see Alaska perform slightly better due to the heavier mix of domestic revenues (the carrier offers few flights to international destinations in Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica) and exposure to leisure travel. On the other hand, Alaska's open middle seat policy should cause load factor to be low relative to its more aggressive peers American Airlines (AAL) and Spirit (SAVE), for example.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from multiple reports

The most important topic of conversation, however, should be cash preservation. Last quarter, Alaska claimed to have been "among the fastest in the industry to bring the cash burn rate down" to the "best in the industry on a size-adjusted basis". Alaska, in fact, had substantially more cash on hand relative to quarterly cash burn compared to peers like American and United Airlines (UAL) - see chart above.

It will be interesting to see how the carrier has been able to manage the cash bleed in the third period. Alaska is aiming at being cash flow neutral by the end of 2020, which would be an enviable position for an airline that already has one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry (net-cash positive in the second quarter).

Catching the bottom more safely

There is nothing safe about investing in the airline sector for as long as the COVID-19 crisis persists. Even after the pandemic is gone, the duration and severity of the global recession will remain a question mark, as well as how the air travel industry might change permanently after 2020 is long over.

For this reason, I would only venture placing a bet in the sector from a place of utmost strength. ALK's sharp 42% discount to February 2020 peak levels may suggest a compelling risk-reward dynamic, considering the company's more robust financial position and heavier exposure to the domestic market. See the chart below.

Data by YCharts

Therefore, were I to buy an airline stock to try and catch a bottom in the sector, I would probably consider ALK first - the "lesser of all evils" in the space. Another interesting bet might be Southwest (LUV), if I did not mind paying up a higher price for possibly even better quality. Still, I would be sure to size my wager consistently with any airline stock's risk and volatility, which I expect to remain high in the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.