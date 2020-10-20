Let me begin this article by immediately calling out my embarrassingly-named introductory article on OneSoft Solutions (OTCQB:OSSIF), "OneSoft Solutions: Preventing Failure In Your 2020 Portfolio." Oh my, did that turn out to be a poorly-named article?!!! Since that article, OSSIF has dropped about 30% and has yet to fully recovering alongside the broader stock market recovery following the COVID-19-induced crash. Yet, here I am, back at it, writing another article about why I am bullish on OSSIF. As the great Peter Lynch said:

"When stocks are attractive, you buy them. Sure, they can go lower. I've bought stocks at $12 that went to $2, but then they later went to $30. You just don't know when you can find the bottom."

On January 30, the date of my first article, like most Americans, I had no idea how our world would be rocked by COVID-19. Nor did I realize that investors would apparently punish OSSIF for the drastic decrease in the price of oil, something that does not negatively impact the company, even though they currently work exclusively with oil and gas pipeline companies. But these events are now history, and they resulted in the current opportunity to purchase OSSIF shares for under $0.40/share. In the meantime, the company continues to execute on its business plan, and I remain confident that the operational results will eventually lead to a well-deserved spike in the share price.

In addition to following OSSIF's progress via their quarterly investor updates, I was able to meet with management for the second time in early September 2020, as part of the virtual LD 500 conference.

My meeting with OSSIF left me even more bullish on the stock. As you can tell from my previous article, I liked OSSIF at $0.53/share. Having seen them continue to execute and now signing a new customer, I LOVE OSSIF under $0.40/share. Based on my assessment of OSSIF's operating leverage and business prospects, I believe the company can triple its share price by the end of 2022.

Company Background

For more detailed information about OSSIF's background, I refer you to my previous article, as well as numerous articles on Seeking Alpha by Sergio Heiber, most especially his most recent update from September 2020, "OneSoft Solutions: Strategy In Full Force And Set To Capture Tailwinds." Here, I will just briefly review some key highlights about the company before diving into material developments since my January article.

In partnership with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), OSSIF uses its machine-learning, predictive technology to help not only detect, but also prevent pipeline leaks/failures. The machine-learning solutions provided by OSSIF cannot be practically replicated through manual efforts.

OSSIF refers to its machine-learning solutions as its Cognitive Integrity Management (CIM) solution. I highly recommend investors check out OSSIF's brief (just over two minutes) presentation on CIM on the company's website.

To summarize, by applying machine learning and cloud technology, CIM analyzes pipeline data to identify anomalies or patterns representing possible threats to pipeline integrity. This process helps operators reduce operational costs and address regulatory compliance requirements. Because the CIM process relies on machine learning, the relevant data can be analyzed in a fraction of the time required by current manual processes, allowing operators to more efficiently and effectively identify problematic pipeline areas, or to prevent problems leading to major damage to their pipeline system and the environment.

From the perspective of investors, it is important to note that OSSIF's business model with CIM allows them to operate as a "software-as-a-service" (SaaS) company. As the business grows, so will OSSIF's margins, all while maintaining consistent, predictable revenue.

Business Update

The year 2020 started strong for OSSIF, with Q1 revenue clocking in 183% over the prior year's comparable quarter, at $1.68M. Most impressive, for the first time, OSSIF reported positive Adjusted EBITDA of $250,000 for the quarter. I believe this type of performance is a glimpse of OSSIF's future. Unfortunately, towards the end of Q1 2020, like most businesses, OSSIF was disrupted by the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic. As a result, Q2 2020 was much weaker.

Revenue for Q2 dropped to a mere $619,000, with Adjusted EBITDA falling to negative $1.05M. Management noted:

"Q2 reflected lower revenue, influenced by Covid-19 related disruptions and the fact that Q1 included the ingestion of a large number of in-line inspection logs into CIM from an initial implementation by a client."

While pointing to the inherent uncertainty of the continuing pandemic, management "does not view current affairs as overly threatening to the Company's longer-term business and outlook for success."

During 2H 2020, several positive developments have taken place. To begin with, management noted on the Q2 2020 call that sales and business activities had found a "new normal." Consequently, while OSSIF revenue in 2020 may not double, as management initially projected prior to the pandemic, OSSIF still expects increased sequential revenue in Q3, and even more revenue in Q4. Depending on how things progress in 2H 2020, it is quite possible that OSSIF's 2H revenue will be strong. I would expect 2H revenue to come in somewhere around $1.8-2.0M, compared to $1.2M for 1H 2020.

Although COVID-19 temporarily hurt OSSIF's business, management pointed out "the company is managing a higher number of sales opportunities than ever before in its history." Further, they noted "several companies appear to be close to engaging in long term CIM usage agreements." One person familiar with the industry told me a few weeks ago that they believe multiple potential customers have entered into the legal/contract signing stage with OSSIF. They characterized this stage as one where a company's lawyers needed to review the contract terms before making a final agreement. They said this process can be unpredictable in terms of a timeline, but they expected at least one to two new contracts for OSSIF by EOY 2020.

OSSIF management certainly seemed to corroborate this thesis via their Q2 2020 press release, stating they "anticipate several new CIM clients will be contracted by the end of 2020." In that same release, they later stated they believe these prospective new clients could "begin generating at least some of the revenue that was anticipated earlier in 2020" before the COVID-19-related disruption.

New Customer Win

Subsequent to that August 26 press release, OSSIF announced a new customer win on October 14. Although the new customer was not named in the release, OSSIF announced they are a "North American-based pipeline operator" and that the customer "entered into a multi-year agreement" to use OSSIF's CIM solution to manage a pipeline system "with unique operating circumstances."

What makes this customer's pipeline unique is that it operates segments of its insulated pipeline on above-ground pylons and is built to withstand harsh climatic environments. OSSIF highlighted how this scenario "results in unique operating challenges in aligning in line inspection data which do not similarly affect oil and gas pipeline operators that operate with conventional underground pipelines." OSSIF believes "this sale corroborates that our solution can be used by a wide range of operators with diverse pipeline integrity management requirements." In other words, this development should propel OSSIF's entrance into other markets.

Future Opportunities

Right now, OSSIF's CIM solution only deals with piggable oil pipelines. The fact that CIM only works on the piggable lines significantly limits OSSIF's current total addressable market (TAM). However, OSSIF is currently working hard to apply its knowledge to other, complementary products to drastically - one might even say exponentially - increase its TAM over the next few years. I will discuss the three most prominent areas of focus below.

(1) Non-piggable oil lines. In the United States, there are 660,000 miles of piggable oil lines. Comparatively, there are 2.1 million miles of non-piggable line. Recognizing the market opportunity for its solution, OSSIF is developing new functionality to address the data collected by pipeline operators to address regulatory compliance for non-piggable pipelines.

In their Q2 press release, OSSIF noted they anticipated making a private preview phase of CIM for use and feedback by the end of September 2020. The preview would be used, in part, to assess the integrity methodologies used for non-piggable pipelines (the preview will also help to improve piggable methodologies). As with the guidance for new customers, OSSIF followed through on this commitment, announcing the commencement of the preview phase on September 8.

While I have not heard any rumors of OSSIF being able to onboard a non-piggable customer imminently, I believe non-piggable customers are part of the long-term growth story of the company that could provide a tailwind for the better part of a decade once their CIM technology adapts to include this type of pipeline. One researcher who follows the company indicated to me that OSSIF is believed to be about 80% of the way to proof-of-concept for their potential non-piggable customers, and perhaps would have been ready by now had it not been for COVID-19-related disruptions earlier this year. Regardless, OSSIF is making progress in this area, and the demand for their product is likely high.

(2) Water/sewer. In OSSIF's most recent investor presentation, they note that the water and sewer industry is closely aligned with their current CIM technology and "would require little modification" to their technology.

Notably, in the announcement of their new preview phase, OSSIF specifically called out municipal water and waste water data as an area where they can expand their CIM solution. While the proof-of-concept stage for water/sewer is likely still a couple of years away, a move in that direction would undoubtedly and significantly increase OSSIF's TAM.

(3) Rail. Although OSSIF has not publicly discussed rail in-depth, they did note it as an opportunity to leverage their intellectual property in their most recent investor presentation. As with water/sewer, such an expansion is likely years - not months - away. Nevertheless, the prospect of expansion to rail provides another possible exponential increase to OSSIF's future TAM.

In addition to the above-mentioned areas for expansion, OSSIF has begun planting the seed for international expansion in the oil and gas pipeline industry, most specifically in Latin America. One industry researcher told me they believe OSSIF currently has two production trials ongoing in the Latin America region, with both being conducted in Spanish. These international possibilities should also excite investors.

Valuation

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, OSSIF management had guided to double revenue in FY 2020 from FY 2019. In their most recent earnings release, management recognized they likely would not accomplish that target in 2020 due to disruptions that happened earlier in the pandemic, but also clarified that revenue had been merely delayed rather than permanently lost.

In looking at valuing OSSIF, then, I am looking towards the 12-month period following this article. During that time, I would expect OSSIF to at least double FY 2019 revenue. At that rate, OSSIF should be within ~$800,000 of break-even on operating income. I believe that estimate should be close, if not conservative, given that prior to the COVID-19 disruption, OSSIF was slightly EBITDA positive in Q1 2020. At that rate, I also believe OSSIF would cut its net loss in half to $1.8M, or just shy of negative $0.02/share EPS.

Although I believe this is conservative, I think the next twelve months after that - two years from the date of this article - OSSIF could be operating at break-even. Of note, this analysis assumes only revenue recognized from piggable oil pipeline customers. In other words, that assessment does not factor in any non-piggable customers that OSSIF could conceivably add by that time. My figures also - notably - do not include gross margin expansion, which I believe OSSIF will achieve as revenue ramps. If gross margins do expand, then I believe OSSIF will see positive net income between $0.02 and $0.06 per share in FY 2022. At those EPS numbers, with a growing SaaS-based business and increasing TAM, and their associated high earnings multiples, I see no reason OSSIF would be valued at less than $1.20/share, more than a triple from current prices.

Alternatively, I used an approach of valuing OSSIF based on Enterprise Value over Sales (EV/S). Many SaaS-based businesses receive EV/S multiples in the neighborhood of 10. Notably, many of those businesses are also operating at net losses, something I believe will not be the case with OSSIF by EOY 2022. Assuming a conservative growth rate - instead of doubling revenue each year, I doubled for FY 2020, and then increased FY 2021 and 2022 by the absolute dollar amount of the increase in 2020 - I show FY 2022 revenue of $10.85M. At an EV/S of 10x, that leads to an EV of $108.5M, or a 240% increase from current levels.

So, using a couple of different valuation models, and what I believe to be conservative modeling, you can see how OSSIF shares could triple by EOY 2022.

Risks

Several risks are worth considering before investing in OSSIF. I think the primary risk is that oil and gas companies are notoriously slow to adapt or change, and so perhaps, new customer wins will take longer than management currently expects. Related, none of us knows how long the COVID-19 pandemic will last, and that could also slow down adoption of OSSIF's CIM solution. If that happens, then there are two risks.

The first is that OSSIF takes much longer to become profitable. If that happens, the share price appreciation I expect over the next two years could stall. The second related risk would be that delays and increased R&D expenses could lead to unexpectedly large cash burn, leaving OSSIF with no choice but to dilute shareholders. I believe dilution is unlikely at this point, given that OSSIF had $9.5M of cash on the books as of June 30, 2020, with no debt. Additionally, even with the soft second quarter, their cash burn for 1H 2020 was only $724,000. Even at that rate - which should be significantly minimized even in 2H 2020 - OSSIF would have over six years before running out of cash.

Another risk for OSSIF is competition. While I am not aware of any direct competitor, several pipeline operators have been working on similar, in-house solutions. From what I can tell, OSSIF has a significant advantage over these efforts for multiple reasons. Their partnership with MSFT is a huge advantage. Moreover, OSSIF is able to collect and analyze data from multiple/diverse operators and, thus, is more likely to have more robust solutions.

Conclusion

With OSSIF shares having not fully recovered from its energy price and COVID-19-related "haircut," investors have an opportunity to purchase shares considerably cheaper than when I first introduced the company to my readers. As Peter Lynch noted, attractive stocks may always go lower, but for astute investors, these dips are viewed as buying opportunities. OSSIF continues to execute operationally, even recently signing a new customer. With its SaaS model and exponentially growing TAM, OSSIF is likely to be a big winner for micro-cap investors with a long-term horizon.

