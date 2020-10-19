The Markets Are Setting Up For A Move Lower (Technically Speaking For  10/19)

Let's start the week by looking at last week's fund flows from ETF.com: The QQQs had a massive inflow of nearly $5 billion, which shows that investors see the current weakness as a buying opportunity. At the same time, $1.3 billion left the SPY. Notice that the inflows and outflows in the two treasury market ETFs more or less cancel each other out. It's interesting that, despite the giant move into the QQQ, the XLK's and XLC's flows were fractional. Two defensive sectors - health care and consumer staples - had the biggest outflows, while real estate and financials had the largest inflows.

Pelosi has set a 48-hour deadline for a stimulus package before election day:

Pelosi's on-again-off-again talks with Mnuchin over a deal costing between $1.8 trillion and $2.2 trillion have been dragging on for months without producing results. The window for action is narrowing fast. For the first time, Pelosi put a deadline on them, indicating that if no agreement can be struck by Tuesday, it will not be possible to produce a new relief deal by the election. Pelosi and Mnuchin spoke for 75 minutes on Saturday and agreed to speak again on Monday.

With the election only two weeks away, the deadline is a bit less meaningful. But it's important to remember that the possibility of a stimulus package has bolstered the markets since negotiations began.

China's economy is growing again:

The Chinese economy surged 4.9 percent in the July-to-September quarter compared with the same months last year, the country's National Bureau of Statistics announced on Monday. The robust performance brings China almost back up to the roughly 6 percent pace of growth that it was reporting before the pandemic. ..... The vigorous expansion of the Chinese economy means that it is set to dominate global growth - accounting for at least 30 percent of the world's economic growth this year and in the years to come, Justin Lin Yifu, a cabinet adviser and honorary dean of the National School of Development at Peking University, said at a recent government news conference in Beijing.

Thanks to a massive fiscal package, China pulled the global economy out of the last recession. It's possible that will repeat itself this time around.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: Considering what the charts look like (more on that below), this really isn't that bad. The QQQ was the worst performer, and it was only off 1.74%. The SPY was down 1.6%. Smaller-caps actually did better. The treasury market was off marginally. There's no clear pattern to the sector performance tables. The one key piece of data is that health care, communication services, and tech are near the bottom of the list.

In my weekly market recap, I noted there was no bottoming formation last week, especially on down days like last Thursday. This is why I wrote, "Let's return to the shorter time frames and ask this question: is last week's selling over? I'm not sure."

And that provides a nice segue into today's charts, starting with the SPY: SPY 1-day

Yes, the trend is obviously lower. Also note the large number of counter-trends that hit resistance at the 50-day EMA along with the large spike in volume at the close.

QQQ 1-day

The QQQ did marginally better in the late morning when it trended sideways. But it also succumbed to selling at the end of the day.

IWM 1-day

Notice that the IWM held its ground longer during the AM. Today's Financial Times notes that fund managers have been rebalancing portfolios away from tech and into small-caps, which explains why the IWM has performed a bit better of late.

The likely reason for the drop is the potential expiration of stimulus negotiations.

On the 30-day charts, there are now tops on the smaller-cap indexes: IWM 30-day

The IWM has formed a double-top where each top is a rounding top, which is also present on mid-caps.

If stimulus talks fail, selling should obviously continue. Tomorrow could be a very bumpy ride.

