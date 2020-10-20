Confusing Before-The-Fact Strategy With After-The-Fact Outcome

Diversification is like insurance, and the strategy of buying insurance is working whether you collect on the policy or not.

Over time, more thoughtful decision-making will lead to better results, and more thoughtful decision-making can be encouraged by evaluating decisions on how well they were made rather than on outcome.

Individual decisions can be badly thought through, and yet be successful, or exceedingly well thought through, but be unsuccessful, because the recognized possibility of failure in fact occurs.

- Robert Rubin, Harvard Commencement Address, 2001 (Michael J. Mauboussin, "More Than You Know," p. 9. Columbia University Press, 2006)

This tale is part of my "Tales to Enrich Your Future" series. Like all the tales, unless otherwise specified, they are hypothetical examples designed to educate the reader on investment principles.

Mark and Larry were brothers who ran a family business. In late 1994, they sold the business and received $6 million each after taxes. While they were smart businessmen, neither had much experience nor knowledge about investing. Until this point, almost all of their assets had been tied up in the family business. Since the proceeds from the sale of the business represented the nest egg on which they were going to retire, they wanted to be sure that it would be managed well. Both in their 40s, Mark and Larry knew this nest egg was going to have to last a long time.

After interviewing several investment advisors, they decided to work with Jason Scott. Jason had impressed them with his investment approach. While the other advisors they had met all touted their ability to beat the market, Jason's approach was grounded in academic theory that made sense when he explained it. And unlike the other advisors, he was able to back up his claims with solid evidence.

Jason explained that his approach was based on three fundamental beliefs. First, building a globally diversified portfolio reduced the risk of having too many eggs in one basket. Their portfolios would contain mutual funds that would provide exposure to a prudent mix of both domestic and international equities. It would include small and large stocks, value and growth stocks, and real estate. They would each also have an appropriate amount in bonds to reduce the risk of an all-equity portfolio. Second, efforts to outperform the market were unlikely to produce market-beating returns. Therefore, trying to minimize costs was more important than trying to outperform the market. Thus, the funds they would own would be low cost, no-load and passively managed. Third, it was important to be a disciplined, long-term, buy-and-hold investor.

Jason showed them the historical evidence that, over the long term, a globally diversified portfolio produces superior returns relative to the returns earned on what investors typically hold-a mostly, or even all, U.S. large-cap portfolio. And it does so with less volatility. Jason was careful to also point out that while the more diversified portfolio produces superior returns over the long term, it does not do so every year. And while evidence and logic suggest it will continue to produce superior risk-adjusted returns, there is no guarantee. That is the nature of risk. You have to decide on the right strategy without knowing what will be the outcome. The key to success, he stressed, is to be a disciplined, long-term investor.

Both Mark and Larry agreed that Jason was the preferred choice. They both became Jason's clients at the end of the year. While Mark and Larry each maintained their own accounts, they had independently decided on the same exact portfolio.

Their first year working with Jason was, in some respects, a pretty good year. Their equity portfolio was up more than 25 percent. Most of their friends, however, had done even better. The S&P 500 Index was up more than 37 percent. While expressing disappointment to both Jason and each other, they recognized that it was just one year.

The next year, 1996, produced similar results. Their equity holdings again produced better-than-expected results, rising more than 16 percent. Unfortunately, many of their friends did better, as the S&P 500 Index rose more than 23 percent. They told Jason that while the returns were good in an absolute sense, they were poor in a relative sense. Jason reminded them that it was only two years and that they had committed to being long-term, disciplined investors. They once again agreed to be patient.

The next year, 1997, produced similar but even more disappointing results. While their equity portfolio again produced a return of about 17 percent, the S&P 500 Index was almost double that. Now it was three years in a row of underperformance. Mark and Larry were getting concerned and raised the issue with Jason. He reminded them that even longer periods of relative underperformance were possible and that he had shown them that over the 15-year period 1929 through 1943 and the 17-year period 1966 through 1982, the S&P 500 Index had underperformed totally riskless one-month Treasury bills-and that periods such as those are exactly why investors should diversify. He emphasized that all risky assets go through long periods of underperformance, periods that are unpredictable. He then asked them if they no longer believed that diversification was the prudent strategy. Though getting nervous that they may have made the wrong decision, they agreed once again to stay the course.

Unfortunately, 1998 brought the worst year yet. While the S&P 500 Index was up over 28 percent, their equities had risen less than 7 percent. At their annual meeting, they again expressed their concern. Jason told them that nothing had changed - there was no evidence or logic that convinced him there was a more prudent investment strategy than the one they had already adopted. They told Jason they would give it one more year.

While 1999 produced relatively better results, for the fifth year in a row the diversified portfolio, having risen 18 percent, had underperformed the S&P 500 Index by 3 percent. Mark and Larry were extremely disappointed. They told Jason they had decided to leave. What really convinced them was that they had calculated that while every $1 they had invested in equities with Jason had grown to not much more than $2, if they had instead invested the same $1 in the S&P 500 Index, it would have grown to about $3.50. Jason acknowledged that those figures were correct. He asked only that they answer a few questions before they made a final decision.

Jason: Mark and Larry, I know you are both married and have kids. I assume both of you have life insurance?

Mark: We do.

Jason: How long have you been paying premiums on that insurance?

Mark: In my case, about 10 years and in Larry's about 20.

Jason: Do you know what the odds are that a healthy male your age, who neither smokes nor drinks excessively, will die in the next year? I can tell you that they are extremely low. Yet you both have kept buying insurance all these years with the almost certain knowledge that all you were likely doing was transferring assets from your accounts to the life insurance company's accounts. Now, why would you do a foolish thing like that?

Larry: Because, while it was unlikely I would die, it was not impossible, and the cost of being wrong is too great.

Jason: Does either of you, even in hindsight, believe it was a bad decision to have bought that life insurance?

Mark: No, of course not.

Jason: So you agree that in a world where you can't foresee the future, we should never judge the correctness of a strategy by its resulting outcome. That's the mistake called resulting. In other words, we should only judge the correctness of a strategy before we know the outcome, not afterwards. Either the strategy is correct before the fact, or it's wrong before the fact. If you disagree, you'd have to say that buying the insurance was a bad decision because neither of you has collected on it. Right?

Mark and Larry: Yes.

Jason: Well, diversification is like insurance. The strategy of buying insurance is working whether you collect on the policy or not. And I hope it's a long time before either of your policies pays off. The strategy of diversification is always working too. It's just that sometimes you like the results and sometimes you don't. When you don't like the results, it doesn't mean the decision was wrong any more than it does in the life insurance example.

Mark and Larry, I would like you to recall our initial meeting five years ago. At that time I showed you the long-term historical evidence that a diversified portfolio produces superior risk-adjusted returns. And you agreed with the logic. I also told you it was quite possible, if not even likely, that we would experience periods, potentially long ones, of underperformance. And I told you that the key to being a successful investor is to have the discipline to stay the course. As Benjamin Disraeli stated: "Patience is a necessary ingredient of genius." Nothing has changed. And I don't think you should change your strategy.

Jason concluded by suggesting they think over what he had told them, and he would call them next week to follow up. They agreed to think it over. The following week, Jason called Larry first. Larry told him that while he was disappointed in the results, he was swayed by the logic of Jason's arguments. He was going to stay the course. Jason thanked him for his confidence.

Jason called Mark next. Mark told him that after thinking it over and speaking with several friends, he had decided to make a change. He was going to switch to another advisor who was investing in the "new economy." He told Jason that while everything he had told them made sense at the time, he was convinced things were different now. They were living in a new era where the old rules didn't apply.

Jason told Mark that he was disappointed but that he also understood. He told Mark he would make the transfer of funds as quickly as possible. He also told Mark that he would keep his accounts open and continue to report the results, as if Mark had remained a client. In that way Mark would be able to compare the results of his new strategy to those of the strategy he had just abandoned.

In 2000, the diversified portfolio returned about 1 percent, while the S&P 500 Index lost about 9 percent. In 2001, while the diversified portfolio returned about 4 percent, the S&P 500 Index lost about 12 percent. In 2002, the diversified portfolio lost almost 11 percent, while the S&P 500 Index lost more than twice as much. And in 2003, while the diversified portfolio returned almost 50 percent, the S&P 500 Index rose just 29 percent.

Larry, of course, was thrilled that he was rewarded for staying the course. Mark, on the other hand, was another story. He deliberated about whether he should swallow his pride and admit he was wrong. He knew that Jason would be happy to have him back as a client and had even kept his accounts open.

What eventually convinced Mark to return? Larry shared the following calculation with him: For the four years after Mark abandoned the strategy, the diversified portfolio had produced a cumulative return of almost 40 percent. On the other hand, the S&P 500 Index had lost 20 percent. Larry also showed him that over the entire nine-year period, every dollar Larry had invested had now grown to just over $3, while every dollar invested in the S&P 500 Index was now worth just $2.80.

To make matters worse, Larry showed Mark that Jason was also right that being a disciplined, long-term investor was one of the keys to success. Because Mark had switched strategies - beginning with the diversified portfolio in 1995 and then switching to the S&P portfolio in 2000 - every dollar he invested had grown to just $1.71. Mark would have been better off sticking with one strategy or the other; the worst result came from switching strategies. Instead of staying the course, Mark had effectively bought high and sold low. Seeing that figure convinced Mark that his financial future was more important than his pride. Larry consoled Mark and reminded him that while even smart people make mistakes, only fools repeat them. Mark called Jason the very next day and once again became a client - this time for life.

The diversified portfolio continued to perform well, outperforming the S&P 500 from 2004 through 2016. Mark and Larry's patience was well rewarded. However, their discipline was to be tested once again, as over the next several years the S&P 500 Index was by far the best performer, a repeat of its performance in the late 1990s. As Yogi Berra said, it was "déjà vu all over again" for Mark and Larry. However, they had learned to not confuse strategy and outcome and were well prepared to stay the course. Never again would they make the mistake of confusing strategy with outcome, or engage in resulting.

The Moral of the Tale

As hedge fund manager and author Michael Mauboussin pointed out: "Investors often make the critical mistake of assuming that good outcomes are the result of a good process and bad outcomes imply a bad process." 1 And author Nassim Nicholas Taleb warned: "One cannot judge a performance in any given field (war, politics, medicine, investments) by the results, but by the costs of the alternative (if history played out in a different way). Such substitute courses of events are called alternative histories. Clearly, the quality of a decision cannot be solely judged based on its outcome, but such a point seems to be voiced only by people who fail (those who succeed attribute their success to the quality of their decision)." 2 Thus, the moral of our story is that a strategy can only be judged to be good or poor before we know the outcome.

