The stock has been in a holding pattern for six years. Once pipeline progress is apparent, the upside opportunity is substantial.

A new Gene Therapy Accelerator Unit was formed last year and has facilitated the creation of new business units and collaborations in 2020.

Finviz Chart w/author annotations

The name says it all.

Almost a decade after dipping their toe in gene therapy, Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) created a focused internal team called the Gene Therapy Accelerated Unit or GTxAU.

What began with the modest infusion of $29 million into Ionis (IONS) in January 2012, partnering a Phase II clinical program, has morphed into a fully committed embrace of gene therapy. This article will detail how slowing revenue growth led to a six-year trading range which Biogen used to refocus and pivot to genomic medicine - hopefully altering the seemingly endless list of failed trials in the field of neurology.

Revenue: Slow Growth = No Gains

Biogen stock has mostly remained in a trading range since early 2014. Their Multiple Sclerosis or MS franchise, which peaked at 80% of total revenues, reported $8.5 billion in 2019 dropping $300 million from 2016. Biogen spun out their hemophilia franchise in 2017, which erased another $850 million of 2016 revenues. Biosimilars have contributed modestly offsetting some of the declines. The anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody or mAb collaboration with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) has continued to ramp, offsetting the rest. Total revenues increased $2.9 billion between 2016 and 2019 from Spinraza, the first commercially approved product for Spinal Muscular Atrophy or SMA.

Spinraza was not only the first FDA approved product for the treatment of SMA, it is the first blockbuster gene therapy and remains its largest commercial success. But, as is apparent in the above table, growth is slowing. Growth in 2Q20 dropped to 1% year over year when forward guidance indicated a similar expectation going forward.

Antisense Gene Therapy

Isis Pharmaceuticals, later renamed Ionis, grew this modest first collaboration with Biogen into multiple broad collaborations eventually granting Biogen exclusive neurology rights to antisense technology. Antisense expression modulation is similar to using transcription factors to regulate gene expression.

The cumulative effect of Biogen collaborations can be seen in the following graphic. It is notable that the 2018 collaboration shifted all of the preclinical work, including the filing of an investigational new drug or IND application, to Biogen. This deal alone shows how comfortable Biogen has become with their relationship with both antisense technology and Ionis.

Ionis saw their market cap grow from $3 billion in mid-2016 to almost $12 billion in early 2019 in response to this success, though the failure of the second product contributed to Ionis falling out of favor. Their value has dropped to around $6.5 billion today.

As detailed in the following table, Biogen is developing a number of preclinical and clinical programs with antisense technology, though most are still at an early stage.

Tofersen for ALS is in Phase 3 with three others in Phase 2 per the following Ionis 2019 10k.

Reorganized around Neurology and Ophthalmology

In 2014, Biogen hired Olivier Danos to lead a gene therapy research group focused on new technology for gene transfer and genome engineering building on the promise seen with antisense. In January 2015, this led to a collaboration agreement with San Raffaele Telethon Institute of Gene Therapy or TIGET to develop hemophilia A and B gene therapies.

Later in 2015, they entered a collaboration with AGTC to develop Ophthalmology gene therapies providing a cash infusion of $124 million. In May 2016, Biogen signed a broad collaboration agreement with UPenn focused on eye, skeletal muscle, and CNS.

Biogen then began to refocus on core strength and gene therapy. They cleared out assets unrelated to their neurology core or were ineffective.

2017 Spin off Bioverativ

March 2018 Devos left to become CEO of REGENXBIO (RGNX) seeking a smaller, more efficient approach to gene therapies.

December 2018 pulled out of AGTC partnership. March 2019 announced agreement to acquire Nightstar Therapeutics to establish ophthalmology gene therapy pipeline.

Junghae Suh was hired in March 2019 to build a focused nimble Gene Therapy Accelerator Unit or GTAU geared toward neurology.

I lead the Biogen Gene Therapy Accelerator Unit (GTxAU) which exists at the intersection of world-class neurology and immunology experts, along with extraordinary medical, manufacturing, and commercial organizations, that together allow us to quickly align to solve important problems in clinically impactful ways. Running with the agility of a start-up company but with the full force of a well-established biopharma, the GTxAU is driving innovation on both technology and drug discovery process fronts to accelerate gene therapies that may one day help transform the way we fight neurological diseases. Junghae Suh VP GTxAU

2020 Collaborations

Despite the pandemic in 2020, Biogen has been actively pursuing additional molecular engineering capabilities and targets. Three notable deals announced this year add to their tool kit. They also add 14 potential targets, including one to begin Phase III in 2021.

February 2020 entered into a collaboration with Sangamo (SGMO) to develop gene regulation therapies for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, neuromuscular, and other neurological diseases. Cash infusion was $350 million for a total of 12 possible targets.

August 2020 entered into a collaboration with Denali’s (DNLI) LRRK2 small molecule for Parkinson’s disease expected to begin Phase III in 2021. Cash infusion of over $1 billion for upfront ($560m) and 11% equity ownership ($465m).

October 2020 entered into a collaboration with next-gen CRISPR-based editor Scribe Therapeutics (private Series A). Cash infusion of $15 million upfront for ALS plus one other neurological disease target.

A review of some key new job requisitions also shows Biogen's investing in staffing for target and therapeutic research activities.

Vice President, Head of Neuromuscular and Muscle Disease Research Unit. Includes charter to build world-class team of 30 scientists to identify and validate new therapeutic approaches.

Vice President, Head of Genetic and Neurodevelopment Disorders Research Group. Includes charter to build world-class team of 25 scientists to identify and validate new therapeutic approaches.

Vice President, Head of Multiple Sclerosis and Neurorepair Research Unit. Includes charter to build world-class team of 30 scientists to identify and validate new therapeutic approaches.

Summary

Biogen looks like a company that recognized the need to jettison what was not working or aligned with their core strength in neurology. They leveraged their cash and cash flow to double-down on their pursuit of gene therapy becoming in effect an investment-stage large cap biotechnology company. Biogen continues to generate positive cash flow, which is being allocated to fund growth opportunities and repurchase stock.

Repurchases increased during the past two quarters, funded in part by new debt which now exceeds total cash. The balance sheet is not a concern, but this suggests management is using repurchases to prop up earnings per share.

Biogen is also taking equity positions in strategic partners, providing upside potential and a seat at the table should strategic partners engage in acquisition discussions.

Biogen is a bit of a mixed bag at this point. New collaborations and investments in gene therapy will take time, yet the company remains cash flow positive with a low 9x forward earnings multiple. This presents a good risk/reward for patient investors willing to wait for the pipeline to mature, which could begin as early as next year. I'm waiting with an intent to build a position once progress is more visible. Once Biogen stock breaks out, it should bring outsized returns fueled by the gene therapy era.

The longer in place, the higher in space. Original source unknown.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.