National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) reports earnings October 26th. Analysts expect revenue of $1.38 billion and EPS of -$0.1. The revenue estimate implies a 35% decline Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Declining Revenue

The pandemic has caused businesses to close, consumer spending to decline, and Q2 GDP to fall over 30%; the economy could remain in recession territory until the pandemic subsides. Meanwhile, cyclical names like National Oilwell could suffer. The company reported Q2 revenue of $1.5 billion, down 21% sequentially. E&P in the oil patch faced headwinds for much of 2019. The pandemic amplified the pain.

National Oilwell's four major product groups experienced revenue declines last quarter. Wellbore Technologies generated revenue of $442 million, down 36% Q/Q due to the decline in drilling activity in North America and Latin America. A decline in global completion activity stymied the Completion/Production segment. Rig Technologies fell 15% due to falling rig activity and poor aftermarket sales. At current oil prices, I expect offshore orders to continue to fall.

Wellbore Technologies and Completion/Production are a proxy for the company's North America operations. They represented 70% of total revenue, which implied National Oilwell was highly tethered to North America. In Q2, the rig count fell over 60%. It rose slightly (week over week) for the week ending October 9th, but the trend may not be a trend. National Oilwell's short-cycle businesses could face headwinds until the economy reopens, which could be a few more quarters.

Cost Containment Efforts

Oil services firms have been cutting costs to help preserve margins. Last quarter, National Oilwell's gross margin was 9%, down 300 basis points versus Q1. Gross profit was $137 million, down 39% Q/Q. SG&A expense was $237 million, down 16% Q/Q. Schlumberger (SLB) and Halliburton (HAL) have also been cutting costs as well, but National Oilwell is much smaller and may need to be aggressive in taking out costs:

In early 2019, we began an extensive effort to better align our cost structure with anticipated market realities and when we saw early indications of the COVID-19 pandemic would drive economic shutdowns and an associated collapse in oilfield activity, we materially expanded the scope and accelerated the implementation of our cost out initiatives. During the second quarter, we achieved an additional $320 million in annualized savings, bringing the total achieved to-date $570 million.

EBITDA was -$18 million, down $64 million versus Q1. Cost cuts may not be able to fully offset future revenue declines. However, if revenue stabilizes, then cost takeouts could help improve margins.

NOV Appears Fairly Valued

Oil services firms must maintain liquidity in order to survive the downturn in oil markets. This is even more important for smaller firms like National Oilwell. The company has $1.4 billion of cash on hand and working capital of $3.6 billion. National Oilwell generated free cash flow ("FCF") of $293 million through the first six months of the year. Positive FCF should help improve liquidity over time. Monetizing working capital as business activity slows is a side benefit of falling markets.

NOV has an enterprise value of $4.0 billion, which equates to 3.7x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. The valuation appears low based on historical metrics. However, given headwinds for the economy and oil markets, I believe the stock is fully valued.

Conclusion

Oil sub-$45 may not be robust enough to spur E&P. I rate NOV a hold into earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.