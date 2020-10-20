CEF Report October: A Month To Navigate Mines

Discounts tightened in fixed income CEFs until the end of August (at just over 5%) and then moved back out to nearly -7%.

We continue to dislike most equity CEFs as they provide little in the way of advantage for shareholders.

The current CEF environment is a trader's dream. We are finally seeing a lot of dislocation in certain sectors and some spreads in valuations of "like" funds.

This is our monthly state of the CEF market report where we go through the space and discuss what's moving and what's not. There is so much going on in CEF land right now - with many tender offers, mergers, and other special situations, along with a change of NAV trends - that keeping abreast of the space is imperative.

Just in the last two weeks we've seen a failed rights offering with Rivernorth Opportunities (OPP), a completed tender offer with Brandywine Global Income Opps (BWG) and a significant amount of distribution increases primarily in the muni space. This is not out of the ordinary as we tend to see large bouts of special situations lumped together based primarily on the current market environment.

The current CEF environment is a trader's dream. We are finally seeing a lot of dislocation in certain sectors and some spreads in valuations of "like" funds. Something that hasn't occurred in a couple of years.

In this report we will go through our thoughts on the CEF space and a tactical guide on how to approach investing over the next few months.

Current Valuations

Discounts tightened in fixed income CEFs until the end of August (at just over 5%) and then moved back out to nearly -7%. At the same time, equity CEFs remain and continued to get cheaper. Overall, discounts widened by approximately 80 bps.

The chart below shows the divergence of average discounts among equity and debt CEFs. As is evident, both bond CEFs (blue line) and equity CEFs (orange line) have backed off.

We continue to dislike most equity CEFs as they provide little in the way of advantage for shareholders. Most discounts are warranted given the capitalized cost of the higher fees. The one area we like in equities is the covered call space. A second is emerging market equity. Both are cheap in value and both look attractive over the next few months.

Covered calls should benefit from higher volatility in the markets with an elevated VIX ("fear index") providing higher premium and income production for the funds. They should also benefit from the choppiness in the markets that we expect in the near term.

Emerging markets are one of our favorite sectors going forward, both equity and debt. EM should benefit from the declining dollar that we expect and a rebound in certain commodities. It is also a very cheap sector.

Sector Recap

Only two sectors saw price and NAV improvement in the month of September (senior loans and mortgage funds) with very modest gains. On the other side of the coin, we saw three sectors fall double-digits on price (MLP -17%, Energy/Resources -12.5%, Finance, -12%).

Sector cheapness can be a false draw for investors. MLPs have been cheap for a long time and I see countless articles on Seeking Alpha touting them as being ultra-cheap. But in my opinion they are cheap for a reason. The sector is in secular decline, the security structure itself is highly flawed, and there is just enough separation between individual securities for diversification.

Some sectors that we think investors should focus on that are cheap and that we think are opportunities for growth include:

Equities:

Convertibles: These are mostly technology sector plays but they have been crushed in the last two months. If we see an end-of-year relief rally and post-election certainty reduce volatility, convertibles should bounce hard.

These are mostly technology sector plays but they have been crushed in the last two months. If we see an end-of-year relief rally and post-election certainty reduce volatility, convertibles should bounce hard. Covered Calls: We mentioned them above. With the VIX hanging in the mid-to-high 20s, option premium is relatively expensive. In other words, the income production will be higher requiring less return of capital to fulfill the distributions. Valuations are very cheap with a 1yr z-score of -1.2.

Fixed Income:

Senior loans/floating rate: The floating rate space remains far cheaper than high yield fixed-coupon bonds. Average loan prices are approximately $93, implying a very higher default rate that is unlikely to emerge. Most loan funds are at double-digit discounts.

The floating rate space remains far cheaper than high yield fixed-coupon bonds. Average loan prices are approximately $93, implying a very higher default rate that is unlikely to emerge. Most loan funds are at double-digit discounts. Mortgages: While not as cheap - the sector itself is fairly priced - we like the setup here for future NAV gains in several of the funds. Defaults in the mortgage space, especially non-agency legacy issues, are very low and unlikely to spike. Even with a default, loan-to-values are so low now thanks to rising home prices and years of payment, recoveries are very strong. Sector 1yr z-score of -1.1.

While not as cheap - the sector itself is fairly priced - we like the setup here for future NAV gains in several of the funds. Defaults in the mortgage space, especially non-agency legacy issues, are very low and unlikely to spike. Even with a default, loan-to-values are so low now thanks to rising home prices and years of payment, recoveries are very strong. Sector 1yr z-score of -1.1. Limited Duration: These are high yield bonds that are nearing maturity. We especially like the funds that have higher quality allocations (mostly BB and B portfolios). The average discount is -10.4% with a 1yr z-score of -0.40.

Individual Opportunities Can Appear Out Of Nowhere!

BrandywineGlobal Income Opp

One of our recent plays is BWG which had a tender off for 30% its shares at 99.5% of NAV. This is a fund owned by Western Asset Management that was part of the Legg Mason acquisition by Franklin Templeton. In order to get the new sub-advisory agreement passed to avoid the fund's liquidation, they approved a tender offer for up to 20% of outstanding shares.

As is typical in tender offers, we had more than 20% of our shares lifted. In total, almost 30% was tendered at a 0.5% discount to NAV. Also, as is typical in tender offers, the share price fell following the tender expiration (Sept 22, 2020).

The resulting P/L on the position was as follows:

We purchased the shares in our Flexible Income Portfolio on May 27 at $11.41. On the 30% that was tendered, we achieved an instant gain of 18.5% off the tender price of $13.53. Not bad for a 4-month holding period. The key is getting in early before others discover the tender.

But as I noted above, as is typical in a tender situation, the remaining shares tend to sell off as those investors who 'rented' the shares to get the tender sell out. Since the tender's expiration, shares have backed off. Here is the price decline that occurred on the day after the expiration of the tender. Shares fell from $12.24 to $11.76, a decline of 4% in a day. Today, the price is down 6% in 10 trading days as investors who "played the tender" get out and move on.

Data by YCharts

So you have to assess the "gain" on X percent of your position plus the "loss" on the remaining Y percent of the position. Here we gained 18.5% on 30%, which means our 'breakeven' on our trade is -7.92% on the rest. If we sold on the first day after, the loss on the rest would have been about 4%, leaving us juice of 2.75% for a four-month period in addition to four distributions of 7 cents per month or another 1.7% of return.

From the above chart, the shares appeared to have 'bottomed' at around -6% from the tender expiration and have since recovered modestly. But this still provides a great entry opportunity for longer-term investors. The shares are now trading at almost a -15% discount. The 3-yr average discount is -13.7% so there is a little juice there.

For a portfolio that is half investment grade, you are getting a decent yield 7.30% total and 5.5% covered yield.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income (EDI)

Another international fund that I like again - after several years - is EDI. This is an emerging market income fund that was trading at a massive premium to NAV because of the very high distribution. But when Covid hit, the fund's NAV crashed and as is typical with high premium funds, prices fell even faster.

The fund slashed the distribution in May, cutting from $0.1511 to $0.08, a reduction of ~40%. When that was announced, the nearly 20% premium evaporated over the next few weeks. Today, the shares trade at a 6.3% discount and a 13.3% distribution yield.

In reality, investors shouldn't have cared that the distribution was cut since it was earned anyway. What I mean by that is that the fund was producing $0.1511 per share per month in net interest from its underlying holdings. Instead, they were supplementing the distribution with your own capital.

Here is the 19a notice which shows the sources of the distribution. This is the April statement. It shows only 56% of the distribution was covered in April and 48% for the first 4 months of the year.

That is when they cut the distribution by 40%. In other words, they just stopped sending shareholders their own money back.

An investor should be agnostic between a $0.1511 payment that is only 60% covered and a $0.08 that is fully covered. There is no difference to you.

But as is typical, investors sold the shares off. Of course, they shouldn't have been trading at as high of a premium as they were. The only reason they did was the 'juiced' distribution that wasn't supported. Unknowing investors saw that 15%+ distribution yield and bought the shares - a classic example of CEF novices buying based on yield.

In the last two months, there were no 19a notices (though it may be too early for October yet). This likely means that the distribution is being earned.

We like emerging markets here as we believe the dollar is at an inflection point where the last several years of strength could turn into several years of weakness.

(Source: Bloomberg)

EDI is a high flyer and not for the faint of heart. But for those looking for some emerging market exposure with, perhaps, a little bit of alpha, this could be a good name for your portfolio. I would be a buyer at any level beyond a -5% level but I would keep the allocation small (<3% MAX of TLA "total liquid assets").

Disclosure: I am/we are long BWG, EDI, OPP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.