Markets Are Beginning To Price In Stimulus Uncertainty: Harrison

Economists are warning about a potential double-dip recession in Europe, where the virus is flaring significantly, and similar downside risks also exist in the U.S.

Markets in the U.S. are beginning to price in whether there’s a high or low probability that an additional stimulus deal will be reached.

The rising COVID-19 infections in Europe and the U.S. will impact markets; the countries that fare best economically will be those that are most successful at containing the virus.

Around the world, each country's policies for dealing with the virus are driving the narrative, Ed Harrison told Real Vision during today's Daily Briefing.

Harrison said that some countries are faring better than others and the current second wave of infections will heighten the differences. The countries that are doing the best economically, like China, New Zealand, and Norway, are those that have been most successful at containing the virus and he expects Asia to continue to do better than Europe and North America.

The numbers that came out of China overnight show what happens when you take the pandemic seriously and throw in some debt-fueled stimulus for good measure, Harrison said. China has regained all of the ground they lost in the first half of the year and now they're back off to the races again as consumer spending is strong even in Wuhan.

"The bottom line is China has weathered the storm, the consumer is back in business, and they are back to growing," Harrison said.

He contrasted this with consumption in the U.S., which has been rising, but only because it has been fueled by payments and unemployment assistance from the government. He said consumer spending could continue on an uptrend if we contain the virus; the worse we do in terms of virus mitigation, the more economic disruption we'll have and the more likely we are to need additional government intervention.

He added that the markets beginning to price in whether a new stimulus deal being reached is a high or low probability.

In Europe, which is experiencing a significant virus flare, economists are warning about a potential double-dip recession. Harrison said that similar downside risks also exist in the U.S. and said it's a difficult balancing act between keeping the economy open and trying to control the spread of the disease.

Even if further policy measures aimed at preventing infection are implemented, Harrison sees downside risks of lost production and lost consumption for the U.S. because of the prevalence of policy fatigue. He said that's negative for risk assets but bullish for assets like U.S. treasury securities.

"Where we are now approaching 80 basis points on the 10-year, you can see that number get cut in half at some point over next three to six months," he said.

Harrison concluded the interview saying that the knock-on effects are financial instability and financial crisis, especially with the possibility of no stimulus, and they're likely to persist for a long time.

