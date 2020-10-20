Investment Thesis

Urstadt Biddle (UBA), a shopping center REIT, saw catastrophic headwinds due to the "retail apocalypse" and pandemic. Like all other retail REIT peers, UBA suffered cash flow problems pertaining to rent collections. Retail REITs are unloved by Wall Street and Main Street but investors are not getting one point - the pandemic is a temporary headwind.

There are 10 convincing reasons why UBA is a strong buy, including UBA's strong portfolio of properties and healthy balance sheet. While there are risks and challenges involved, the pros far outweigh the cons, and the substantial margin of safety from current prices makes UBA a great addition to an investor's portfolio.

(Source: Investor Presentation October 2020)

1) Grocery-Anchored Shopping Centers and Internet-Resistant Tenants

I think we can all agree that one of the most important elements in real estate today is how defensive the portfolio is against the Internet in general. E-commerce giants such as Amazon (AMZN), online clothing retail companies such as Revolve (RVLV), and technological innovations such as Zoom Video Communications (ZM), have redefined the role of certain real estate assets. As such, many companies are going out of business or are facing bankruptcy risks due to the Internet, specifically retail companies. However, not all retail companies are created equal - some suffer while some remain relevant. In the case of UBA, the company's portfolio is made up of 84% supermarket, pharmacy, or wholesale club-anchored shopping centers. Some notable tenants include CVS (CVS), BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ), and Stop & Shop. These tenants are deemed essential and remained open during the pandemic, proving the resiliency of UBA's business model.

Management has been incredibly disciplined over the years, disposing properties that do not meet their "investment objective of owning grocery or pharmacy-anchored shopping centers in the suburban communities that surround New York City." They were cautious about how the Internet would change the whole dynamics of consumer behavior on real estate and so they focused on investing in properties and tenants that are relatively internet-resistant. 74% of annual base rent is leased to internet-resistant tenants with the remaining 26% at risk.

The pandemic has accelerated the role of the Internet and having grocery, pharmacy, or wholesale club-anchored properties filled with predominantly internet-resistant tenants has never been more important and useful during these challenging times.

(Source: Investor Presentation October 2020)

2) Flight To Suburbia

Recently, I discussed in an article why the supposed mass urban exodus is a myth and if there is, it would be temporary. However, two cities were dealt a heavier blow in terms of having more move-outs than move-ins: San Francisco and New York. Since UBA's portfolio is focused on the suburban tri-state area, the move-outs from major cities New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut, will benefit UBA as more individuals flock to the suburbs.

(Source: Investor Presentation October 2020)

More people are moving in, house prices in these areas are rising and major corporations may even follow suit by opening office branches in UBA communities. These factors will drive the economy in the suburbs, which will increase property values in these areas. A suburban revival will be a major tailwind for UBA.

(Source: Investor Presentation October 2020)

3) Improving Rent Collections

Since the onslaught of the lockdown earlier this year, many tenants were forced to close temporarily. As a result, rent collections were abysmal in the first half of the year as cash-strapped tenants struggle to pay rent. However, 96% of tenants have now opened, which is good news for the company.

(Source: Investor Presentation October 2020)

As of June, 68.7% and 60.3% of total base rent, common area maintenance charges, or CAM, and real estate taxes were paid for April and May 2020, respectively. In September, 81% of total Q3 base rent, CAM, and real estate taxes have been paid, with 79% collected for August as well. From there, management expects the numbers to continue improving. Although about 20% of the rent is deferred, uncollected, or deemed uncollectable, it is not as significant as the fall of UBA's stock price suggests. The numbers are improving and the added tailwind from the suburban revival will accelerate the recovery.

(Source: Investor Presentation October 2020)

4) Strong Balance Sheet

Investing in companies during the pandemic requires one to take a closer look at the balance sheet. As of Q3, UBA has $42.3 million in cash & cash equivalents as well as access to $64 million in its unsecured revolving credit facility. UBA's Q3 operating expenses excluding depreciation is about $12.5 million. Adding $3.5 million in interest expense, total expenses equal to $16 million per quarter. Doing simple math here, UBA could survive for 6.5 quarters with zero revenue, long enough for a vaccine to be introduced.

Net debt to EBITDA is about 4.2x for the last twelve months, one of the strongest in the Shopping Center REIT sector. Furthermore, UBA does not have any significant debt maturities until 2022, a testament to the company's strong balance sheet and well-laddered debt schedule.

(Source: Investor Presentation October 2020)

5) Continuing Leasing Activity

Even during the pandemic, UBA continues to have strong leasing activity, although lower than pre-pandemic levels - new leases remained steady while renewals had a downtrend. Despite the headwinds, UBA continued to sign a total of 35 comparable leases with a decrease of only 2.6% in rent per square feet. I believe the suburban revival may have kept demand and prices for UBA spaces relatively steady.

(Source: UBA Q3 2020 Earnings Supplement)

6) High Median Household Income

UBA's properties are focused in the suburbs outside of the New York metropolitan area where some of the most affluent people live. In fact, the median household income within a 3-mile radius of UBA’s properties is approximately 80% higher than the national average. Higher-income households are typically more resistant to recessions, especially during the pandemic where low-skilled workers with lower wages make up the majority of those that are furloughed in recent months. Higher income means more spending, which should benefit UBA's tenants as well.

(Source: Investor Presentation October 2020)

7) High Barriers to Entry

After decades of building its portfolio in the New York suburbs, UBA has built its reputation as one of the primary shopping center REITs in the area. With such limited space even in suburban New York, there are zoning restrictions on how much land can be used for commercial purposes. As a result, costs are higher to build more shopping centers in an already-dense area, which creates high barriers to entry in the New York submarket. Such barriers protect UBA from the competition as well as give UBA a guaranteed pricing power on tenants.

8) The Dividend has just been Raised

As the pandemic forced a disruption on UBA's rent collections, the company was forced to cut its dividend after a long streak of dividend increases and uninterrupted dividend payments of 26 years and 50 years, respectively - no easy feat in that regard. It hurts to watch a great company being forced to cut its dividend for an event that is beyond its control. Nonetheless, management did not let their egos jeopardize their existence as a business - survival is more important than paying shareholders with money that they can't collect. However, after cutting its dividend from $0.28 to $0.07 in Q2, management decided to double the dividend to $0.14 a share. Management did so because of their improving rent collections and greater visibility moving forward:

At those levels of collections, we can safely cover our fixed costs and preferred dividends with cash flow left over to pay some level of common stock dividends. We understand that, unfortunately, this is not the dividend level that our investors are used to seeing from our company. Like nearly all of our retail REIT peers, our earnings have been negatively impacted as a result of tenant collections being significantly less than pre-pandemic levels, but this pandemic is a historical event that we must all bear through with hope and great expectations for the other side. It’s possible that our lives and our overall business may not completely return to “normal” until a vaccine becomes available to the general population. In the meantime, we will do our best to advance our business, adjusting to the new normal and with great anticipation for when we can restore our common stock dividend to a more customary level.

- UBA Q3 Earnings Release

A dividend raise not only rewards investors, but is also a display of confidence by the management as it realizes that the worst is behind it. Most of the time, the safest dividend is usually the one that's just been raised.

(Source: Investor Presentation October 2020)

9) Lowest Valuation in Almost Two Decades

As a result of the pandemic, UBA's share price plummeted from $25 to $9 a share and has not recovered since. Over the last two decades, UBA trades at a historical P/FFO of 14.73x. Today, you can buy it at a multiple of 8.53x. To put that into perspective, the last time UBA traded at an 8.53x multiple was in 2002, almost two decades ago. This makes UBA a generational buying opportunity.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

10) Insider Trading and Family Ownership

Urstadt Biddle trades under two tickers UBA (Class A Common Share) and UBP (Common Share). The company's 10-K explains the difference between the two:

Each share of our Common Stock entitles the holder to one vote. Each share of our Class A Common Stock entitles the holder to 1/20 of one vote per share. Each share of Common Stock and Class A Common Stock have identical rights with respect to dividends except that each share of Class A Common Stock will receive not less than 110% of the regular quarterly dividends paid on each share of Common Stock.

UBA is more sought after by retail investors given its higher historical dividend payout. As of October 31, 2019, Former Chairman Charles J. Urstadt and CEO Willing Biddle owned approximately 20% of the value of the company's Common Stock and Class A Shares, giving them about 67% of the voting power. Investing in companies run by owners is a positive as management's interest is aligned with that of shareholders. In addition, Director Kevin Bannon did some shopping recently, a confirmation to value at current prices.

(Source: Insider Monkey)

5 Reasons Not to Buy

With all the bullish thesis for UBA, there are also risks associated with the company. Here are 4 quick reasons why not to buy UBA:

Consumer behavior may forever be altered . There's still uncertainty about how people will behave once the pandemic subsides. Will people be comfortable going to a crowded supermarket? Will people be comfortable working out at the gym? Will parents be comfortable leaving their children in the daycare center? Will foot traffic return to pre-pandemic levels? These are questions that only time can answer. A permanent change in consumer behavior may erode the tenants' abilities to generate cash.

. There's still uncertainty about how people will behave once the pandemic subsides. Will people be comfortable going to a crowded supermarket? Will people be comfortable working out at the gym? Will parents be comfortable leaving their children in the daycare center? Will foot traffic return to pre-pandemic levels? These are questions that only time can answer. A permanent change in consumer behavior may erode the tenants' abilities to generate cash. Increased e-commerce capabilities . While we understand that e-commerce has an enormous negative impact on retail stores such as apparel and pet stores, UBA's line of internet-resistant tenants may not be that internet-resistant after all. For example, some grocery tenants may move to an industrial building with cold storage facilities, thus having a more productive floor plan and saving more in rent payments. They can then start grocery deliveries through online orders or simply have grocery delivery companies such as Instacart be responsible for courier activities. Although I do not believe this would be the route that supermarkets will take, it is still a possibility worth considering.

. While we understand that e-commerce has an enormous negative impact on retail stores such as apparel and pet stores, UBA's line of internet-resistant tenants may not be that internet-resistant after all. For example, some grocery tenants may move to an industrial building with cold storage facilities, thus having a more productive floor plan and saving more in rent payments. They can then start grocery deliveries through online orders or simply have grocery delivery companies such as Instacart be responsible for courier activities. Although I do not believe this would be the route that supermarkets will take, it is still a possibility worth considering. Tenants are not investment grade and publicly traded . Unlike peers Federal Realty (FRT) and Regency Centers (REG), most of UBA's tenants are not publicly traded and as a result, are not rated by the credit rating agencies. Financial statements are not disclosed to the public and it is hard to gauge UBA's tenants' financial performance and stability. Therefore, UBA's tenant portfolio may be more vulnerable and at risk than FRT's or REG's higher-quality portfolio.

. Unlike peers Federal Realty (FRT) and Regency Centers (REG), most of UBA's tenants are not publicly traded and as a result, are not rated by the credit rating agencies. Financial statements are not disclosed to the public and it is hard to gauge UBA's tenants' financial performance and stability. Therefore, UBA's tenant portfolio may be more vulnerable and at risk than FRT's or REG's higher-quality portfolio. Lack of geographic diversification . While geographic concentration results in cost reduction and economies of scale, a lack of diversification may put the company in a vulnerable position. Natural disasters, government regulations, and other state-specific setbacks in New York may disrupt UBA's operations.

. While geographic concentration results in cost reduction and economies of scale, a lack of diversification may put the company in a vulnerable position. Natural disasters, government regulations, and other state-specific setbacks in New York may disrupt UBA's operations. Incoming lease expirations. Finally, UBA has about 62% of leases scheduled to expire in the next five years, a big negative as some tenants may not choose to renew their leases, especially those that have already been struggling even before the pandemic. The possibilities of e-commerce and the reduction in customer traffic may prompt tenants to not renew their leases, leading to higher vacancies and lost rental income.

(Source: Investor Presentation October 2020)

Conclusion

In a struggling retail environment and uncertain post-pandemic world, UBA has the financial health and business model to come out strong. UBA has a strong balance sheet to cover near-term delinquencies and a wave of tenant bankruptcies. What's more important, UBA has the majority of its properties anchored by grocery stores, a resilient real estate portfolio that is internet-resistant. In addition, UBA's properties are in a prime suburban location that benefits from an urban exodus. Finally, current valuations provide investors with a significant margin of safety and substantial upside potential. There are more reasons to be bullish than bearish for UBA, and investors should not miss out on this once-in-a-decade opportunity.

If you enjoyed this article, please like the article, leave a comment and follow me for more in-depth company analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UBA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long FRT.