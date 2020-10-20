With signs of NII stabilization and an improved expense outlook ahead, State Street now has a clear line of sight to an earnings recovery.

As State Street's (STT) latest quarter showed, the company has made encouraging strides in mitigating fee pressures amid the low rate environment, while also driving savings from tighter expense control. While guidance was generally in-line, STT's EPS run rate is showing signs of stabilizing following several downward revisions in recent quarters, which I see as a positive heading into fiscal 2021. Alongside additional expense flexibility and the prospect of an expanded capital return, along with the undemanding c. 10x P/E, I think STT is worth a look.

Improved Servicing Fee Trajectory Boosts Earnings

Considering the low expectations heading into FQ3, results were relatively good overall, with the key highlights being the modest fee revenue beat and in-line core net interest income (NII).

For FQ3, STT posted EPS of $1.45, which was ahead of the $1.41 expected by consensus. This translates into pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) of $681 million on a reported basis. Normalizing for the c. $20 million net interest revenue (NIR) "true-up" and other one-off expense items, PPNR would have outperformed consensus by a wider margin at $707 million.

(Source: State Street FQ3 Presentation Slides)

Meanwhile, the $2.8 billion top line result was backed by better trading results and other revenues, in addition to servicing fees of c. $1.3 billion (+2% Q/Q). The latter was helped by higher assets under custody & administration (AuC/A), which rose c. 9% Q/Q on higher market levels.

(Source: State Street FQ3 Earnings Release)

Organic Fee Growth Trending Positively

Encouragingly, STT continues to progress well on its organic fee growth initiatives – for instance, FX trading services revenue rose to $294 million in FQ3, outperforming expectations. Pricing remains a headwind to servicing fees, but trends continue to improve, with management expecting more growth ahead.

Additionally, the STT Alpha offering has also been gaining traction - FQ3 saw c. $80 billion of servicing wins from Alpha (out of $249 billion overall wins). On the other hand, standalone Charles River Development (CRD) bookings reached $17 million in FQ3 (up from the prior c. $9 million). All in, management is now guiding toward 2.5%-3.0% Y/Y fee growth for the full year.

Stabilizing NII Outlook

Management also guided to full-year NII of -15% Y/Y, incorporating the impact of this quarter's $20 million "true-up." This would, in turn, imply FQ4 NII of c. $480 million and a c. 4% sequential decline - a marked improvement from the double-digit declines posted in the prior two quarters. The brighter FQ4 outlook also compares to average earning assets decreasing by $19 billion Q/Q to $226 billion and NIM declining c. 8bp Q/Q to 0.85% in FQ3.

(Source: State Street FQ3 Presentation Slides)

While FQ3 deposits were down Q/Q, management noted that deposits are tracking around $190 billion, with room for expansion amid the Fed's balance sheet growth. Building on FQ4's guidance for $480 million NII, management expects declines to moderate in fiscal 2021, with NII stabilizing thereafter. Driving the improvement is a decline in the longer-duration portion of the securities portfolio, offset by premium amortization winding down in early fiscal 2021 and the rebalancing into higher-yielding assets.

Expenses Could Surprise to the Upside

Expenses could also turn out to be a source of EPS upside relative to consensus expectations in the upcoming quarters. For FQ3, operating expenses were down to c. $2.1 billion (including net restructuring costs of $6 million), of which comp expenses totaled c. $1.1 billion (implying a comp ratio of 38.1%) and non-comp expenses were c. $1.0 billion.

(Source: State Street FQ3 Earnings Release)

Looking ahead, management is guiding for full-year expenses to decline further by 2% Y/Y in fiscal 2020, implying full-year expenses of c. $8.5 billion. From there, expenses should continue to decline in fiscal 2021 as management taps into levers such as automation and lower occupancy costs to drive expenses lower.

Excess Capital Opens Up Opportunities for Capital Return

STT's excess capital position is another major advantage - as of FQ3, the CET1 ratio of 12.4% was far above regulatory minimums of 8%. According to management, the company is targeting a CET1 level between 10% and 11%, which implies c. $2 billion of excess capital (c. 9% of the current market cap) for future capital return. Considering management intends to return over 100% of capital generated eventually, this could be another source of upside to consensus going forward.

(Source: State Street FQ3 Earnings Release)

For now, I think STT's best option would be to reduce its share count, considering the low valuations. As the company is not constrained by leverage, retiring additional tranches of preferred equity may also be an option. Either way, the capital return optionality is compelling at these levels.

Strong Franchise Available at Undemanding Valuations

Considering the strength of the company's franchise and its scalable servicing platform, I see long-term upside to fundamentals on the back of positive operating leverage and improved profitability. On the cost side, STT's investments in its technology infrastructure and digitization should improve productivity and efficiency. On the other hand, new revenue opportunities could also boost the top line outlook, while the c. $2 billion of excess capital adds an additional tailwind to EPS growth.

The company is trading at undemanding valuations, with the multiple now below 10x P/E on the back of underperformance over the last year and a low interest rate backdrop. However, with the bar already lowered and signs of improvement ahead, I think STT is worth a look.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.