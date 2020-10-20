However, there are still too many risks associated with Gap stock, and for that reason, we decided not to open any position in the company.

Gap (GPS) is in the middle of a turnaround, and there’s no guarantee that it will be able to successfully improve its earnings in the foreseeable future. For years, the company’s value was declining, as management was failing to adapt to the changing retail landscape and improve its digital offering. However, after signing a 10-year deal with Kanye West earlier this year, there’s hope that Gap could finally improve its brand messaging and start to attract customers once again.

The problem is that in the current environment, it will be hard for the company to substantially improve its top and bottom line performance, since we will continue to be in an economic recession for a while. So, while the possibility of a turnaround happening looks promising, there are still too many risks associated with Gap stock, and for that reason, we decided not to open any position in the company. We want to see how future events unfold before deciding whether to buy the stock or not.

Kanye to The Rescue

In recent years, Gap started to lose value, as it was struggling to get its brand messaging right. By selling affordable clothing to its customers from different demographic groups at the same time, the company wasn’t able to quickly adapt to the changing apparel landscape, which was being disrupted by up-and-coming online fashion brands. As a result, the whole portfolio of its brands, which includes Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, and Athleta, wasn’t able to show a meaningful performance in more than a year. In addition, the pandemic, which erupted earlier this year, disrupted the already weakened retail industry and put the company’s earning power under pressure.

Despite the fact that most of Gap’s stores reopened in Q2, its overall revenues from May to July declined by 18.2% Y/Y to $3.28 billion. While Gap’s eCommerce sales during the period increased by 95% Y/Y and the company was able to attract 3.5 million additional customers, it was still not enough to offset the losses of the core business, as the overall loss was $62 million against a profit of $168 million a year ago. In addition, the company’s gross margin also decreased due to the higher cost of shipping and was 35.1% against a gross margin of 38.9% a year ago.

Source: Gap

Another downside of Gap is that it has a net debt position of $6.03 billion. While the company was able to boost its liquidity in Q2 by not paying rent, it is now being sued by its major landlords, so that every reason to think that that cash position might shrink in the following months if Gap loses those cases in court. Also, considering that the company trades above the Wall Street consensus price target, it’s safe to say that buying Gap at this stage is a risky endeavor, as the stock is in overbought territory with limited upside. In addition, the table below shows that by trading at a negative EV/EBITDA multiple and having negative margins, the company is in a much worse financial position than its peers from the apparel retail industry.

Source: Capital IQ

Despite this, there’s now a chance that after signing a 10-year deal with Kanye West, Gap will finally be able to increase its brand awareness, get its messaging right, and gain credibility. In the past, Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) has immensely gained from its partnership with Kanye West, and now Gap wants to repeat the same success that its German-based counterpart had. According to the deal, Kanye West plans to design its own men, women, and kids' clothing line. Considering this, it all comes down to execution now. If the management of Gap is able to execute a company-wide turnover using this deal, then there’s every reason to believe that the company will have a fighting chance to once again become one of the most popular and well-known apparel manufacturers in the US and abroad.

However, that deal is not going to materialize in the next couple of months, since the company will launch its Kanye West collection only in 2021. With that in mind, it’s safe to say that the pandemic and the ongoing recession will continue to reduce Gap’s earnings power in the current environment in the foreseeable future. Also, considering that Gap has $2.2 billion in inventory, while its business is exposed to things outside of its control, it will take a while for the company to improve its balance sheet. Considering this, we believe that this is one of the major downsides of owning Gap at this stage.

While it’s a good thing that Gap decreases the number of its stores around the world to minimize its expenses, it’s still not going to be enough to offset the losses from lockdowns, which were caused by COVID-19 earlier this year. At this stage, the Kanye West deal is the only real catalyst which could improve things inside the company in the future. However, with no guidance for the rest of the year, we decided not to open a position in Gap, since there are still too many unknowns that are associated with its stock. One thing that’s certain is that as long as the pandemic is not over, its business, which relies on high foot traffic predominantly in malls, is unlikely to recover in the following months.

Source: Gap

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.