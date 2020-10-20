The October Curse Strikes Again

Although stocks have largely managed to buck the seasonal weakness that normally accompanies a U.S. election-year October, the month isn’t over yet, and it appears that the dreaded “October curse” may be about to strike. That’s not to say that a crash or major sell-off is imminent, but growing pre-election jitters will likely be seen in the coming days. As I’ll explain here, an increasingly choppy and volatile trading environment can be expected until the worst of the “Worst Six Months” ends.

The U.S. equity market remains vulnerable to stimulus-related news with the market exhibiting a manic-depressive quality in the last couple of weeks. Every day seems to bring a new development in the prospects for another stimulus bill, with participants alternating between elation (on days when fresh stimulus appears likely) and depression (when the prospects for legislative action look bleak).

On Monday, investors voiced their displeasure by selling off stocks heavily in the closing bell. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index (NDX) was down almost 2%, and the Dow 30 had its worst day in nearly a month despite the expressed willingness of both major political parties to bring a fresh stimulus deal to the table before the November 3 election. Although the market wasn’t impressed, the latest weakness is likely just technical in nature.

One reason for the near-term vulnerability of tech stocks, for instance, is the fact that many of the big-name leaders in the red-hot cloud and semiconductor spaces have simply overstretched from their dominant intermediate-term trend lines. This can be illustrated in the following graph of the Nasdaq 100 Index, which has clearly become distended from its widely watched (and psychologically significant) 200-day moving average.

(Source: BigCharts)

Normally, when the NDX becomes stretched from the 200-day MA (i.e., by around 2,000 points or so), a technically oriented reaction follows in which the index pulls back (sometimes quite sharply) toward the trend line. That’s what is happening right now, as stocks in general are simply “overbought” on an immediate-term (1-4 week) basis and the weak hands are now being shaken out.

Another example of a tech sector industry which is in the process of correcting is the aforementioned semiconductors. Shown here is the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX), which is fresh of a record high. Historically, whenever the SOX index extends more than 400 points above its 200-day line, a corrective dip almost always follows. The SOX has gotten far out of line from its 200-day line (as you can see), implying that chip stocks are vulnerable to a shake-out.

(Source: BigCharts)

The month of October is widely regarded as the most volatile of all months, especially in a U.S. presidential election year. The phenomenon known as the “Worst Six Months” was made famous by Yale Hirsch of Stock Trader’s Almanac. This historically volatile period ends with October, with November beginning the market’s “Best Six Months.” With so much at stake politically heading into the November 3 election, it shouldn’t be surprising that equities are exhibiting above-normal volatility - and we should expect even more volatility until the election has passed.

Turning to the market’s psychological backdrop, last week’s sentiment survey conducted by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) revealed a drop in bearish sentiment of 3% (to 36%) but no change in bullish sentiment (at 35%). This basically even split between bulls and bears is the first time since the week of March 3.

(Source: AAII)

Bearish sentiment has been consistently above 40% (sometimes even reaching 50%) for most of the last seven months, but it’s now dwindling. That’s a sign that investors are warming up to the bull, and as we all know, it can mean volatility is on the horizon - especially since short interest is diminishing and the bull market’s short-term “wall of worry” is starting to erode.

The key factor here, in my view, is that while bearish sentiment is falling, bullish sentiment hasn’t risen by all that much in recent weeks. Normally, before a major decline sets in, we’ll see the AAII bullish reading go to around 44% or higher. At only 35%, it still has a way to go before we reach that critical stage. While we can’t afford to be cavalier in our approach to this market with bearish sentiment waning, neither should we assume that the market is in any kind of serious danger until we see more evidence from the technical indicators.

While more downside is certainly possible in the next couple of weeks, my best guess is that any damage inflicted to the major averages from here will be limited. The internal profile for both the NYSE and the Nasdaq is simply too strong right now to suggest that a decline of major proportions lies immediately ahead. Below is a chart which illustrates the market’s near-term internal strength. It features the 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the 52-week highs and lows for both exchanges.

(Source: WSJ)

I regard the new highs-lows as the single best indication of the incremental demand for equities, hence a rising indicator suggests that bulls should be able to fend off the bears’ latest raiding attempt without too much effort. Moreover, as long as both indicators are rising, the bulls should also have little trouble regaining decisive control of the near-term trend once October’s seasonal weakness has ended and the election results are in.

In summary, with a highly contentious U.S. presidential election coming up, the stock market will almost certainly be vulnerable to the daily shifts in voter sentiment. Continued uncertainty over the timing of the next stimulus package is another factor which lends itself to heightened stock market choppiness in the near term. However, a strong technical backdrop (chiefly in the form of rising 52-week new high-low momentum) should keep the bears in check, while allowing the bulls to maintain control of the market’s dominant upward trend - especially once the historically positive “Best Six Months” begins in November. A bullish intermediate-term (3-6 month) posture toward equities is, therefore, still justified.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.