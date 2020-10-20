AMD Inc. (AMD) is scheduled to report its Q3 results next week on October 27. The chipmaker has outperformed the Street’s revenue estimates in four of its last six quarters, and investors would be eager to see if its top line figure shines again. But in addition to tracking the company's revenues, investors may also want to dig deeper into its segment financials, its shipment growth figure and listen in on management’s outlook for Q4 and beyond. These items are like going to have a bearing on where AMD as a company, and its shares, may head next.

(Image source, Image labeled for reuse)

Segment Performance

For the uninitiated, AMD has two reporting segments. The company's Computing and Graphics segment - which includes GPU and consumer CPU sales - accounted for over 70% of its overall revenue in the last quarter. Its relatively smaller Enterprise, Embedded and Semicustom segment - which includes SoC, servers and embedded microprocessor sales - contributed the remaining 30%.

The thing that sets AMD apart from most of the other semiconductor firms is that it’s been consistently posting breakneck sales growth on a year-over-year basis across both its segments. So, it would be interesting to see if the chipmaker could continue its growth trajectory in Q3 as well or if its growth momentum temporarily fizzles out.

(Source: Business Quant)

The chipmaker’s two reporting segments have a few levers at play of late, which might just result in better-than-expected Q3 results. For starters, we know that work-from-home norms across the globe due to the COVID-19 outbreak drove up PC shipments during H1. Analysts were previously forecasting that this heightened demand would wane in the second half of this year as major markets across the globe eventually come out of their state of partial or complete lockdowns. To put things in perspective, and to give you an example, here’s what research firm Canalys had forecasted in April:

... the spike in PC demand seen in Q1 is not likely to be sustained and the rest of the year looks less positive. Few businesses will be spending on technology for their offices, while many homes will have been freshly equipped. A global recession has begun - businesses will go bankrupt, with millions newly unemployed.

But the ground reality seems to be different. PC shipments have surged sharply during Q3 to reach two-year highs. If it were one research firm making this claim, we might have taken it with a grain of salt. But the interesting thing here is that both Canalys and Gartner reported a dramatic increase in PC sales during Q3. Since the industry sales numbers have risen sharply, and they're turning out to be better than forecasts, I believe AMD’s Computing and Graphics segment stands to post meaningful growth for Q3.

(Source: Business Quant)

Having said that, there have been reports of Ryzen APUs being in short supply during the quarter. I suspect this dynamic - discussed in my prior article - has encouraged OEMs, such as Dell (DELL), Lenovo (LNVGY) and HP (HPQ), to temporarily opt for Intel’s (INTC) chips for their notebook designs in a bid to stabilize their supplies. This chip shortage, if true, could variably mitigate or erode some of AMD’s gains for the quarter. So, readers and investors should listen in on management’s comments on:

Whether these shortages actually took place during the quarter

Until when these shortages are expected to last

What the financial impact is for AMD

Moving on, our database indicates that industry-wide x86 server revenue, which is dominated by AMD and Intel, surged during Q2.

(Source: Business Quant)

There aren’t any channel reports which suggest that the above-highlighted server revenue trends reversed or the growth momentum fizzled out during Q3. In fact, channel checks by RBC suggest that there’s a strong demand momentum in the data center space.

Hence, these optimistic comments and strong x86 revenue trends lead me to believe that AMD’s data center segment is likely to report strong financial growth as well. Although this is my guesstimate from gauging industry trends, and only time will tell what its Q3 numbers actually turn out to be.

Shipment Growth

Next, we must also monitor AMD’s shipment growth for the quarter to better understand its competitive standing against Intel. There are three levers to this metric:

The highly anticipated Ryzen 5000-series microprocessor line-up will be commercially available starting from November 5. So, it’s possible that customers withheld or deferred their purchases to get AMD’s finest.

Also, its channel partners may have exhausted some of their inventories in anticipation of this next-gen CPU line-up.

Lastly, as mentioned above, AMD is believed to have experienced mobile CPU supply shortages during the last quarter.

I’d like to point to readers that all three bullets mentioned above are speculative in nature and haven’t been confirmed by the company, at least not yet. However, they are distinct possibilities that can potentially limit AMD’s shipment growth in Q3. So, readers and investors may want to keep a tab on this metric. A significant drop in this figure might work in Intel’s favor.

(Source: Business Quant)

Setting Expectations Straight

The speculation surrounding AMD’s prospects doesn’t just end there. The chipmaker is rumored to be in advanced talks to acquire Xilinx for $30 billion. The prospects of this acquisition and how it would bolster AMD’s positioning in the server space have been actively discussed in various investing forums over the last week. But we must understand that these are just unconfirmed reports. In fact, some analysts believe this deal is unlikely to happen. So, listen in on AMD management’s direct or indirect confirmation around the same, as this buyout really stands to change the chipmaker's growth prospects.

Next, we must also monitor AMD management’s comments around the growth trajectory and the Q4 outlook. Do they view Ryzen 5000-series chips as a material revenue driver in Q4, given that we'll be six weeks in into the company's Q4 by the time they're commercially available? Also, do they view strong PC and data center demand trends to continue going forward as well? A positive answer to these questions can materially boost AMD’s revenue in the upcoming two to three quarters at least.

As far as Q3 is concerned, AMD’s management issued a revenue guidance of $2.55 billion in their last earnings call. Analysts have a similar view as well, and they're forecasting the figure to come in marginally higher at $2.56 billion. But the fact that the analyst consensus is lining up with management's guidance from three months ago, in spite of the strong PC and data center demand trends seen in the recent weeks, suggests that maybe analysts are conservative about the company's Q3 revenue estimates. So, I believe the chipmaker is set for revenue outperformance in its upcoming earnings report.

Your Takeaway

AMD may be surrounded by speculative theories of late, but its growth momentum doesn’t seem to be fizzling out, at least not yet. The chipmaker actually seems well-positioned to post a strong set of Q3 results. So, readers and investors may want to monitor its segment revenue and shipment growth numbers, and listen in on management’s outlook for Q4 and for CY21 to gain more clarity about how high the stock can go from here on. Good luck!

Author’s Note: I’ll be writing an earnings review article on AMD in the next two weeks, you can stay updated by clicking the “Follow” button at the top of this page. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.