Introduction

With the announcement that IBM (IBM) intends to spin off almost 25 percent of its business, the stock markets were briefly thrown into euphoria. For a short time, the share price rose by double-digits. With the restructuring, IBM wants to focus on the cloud market and outsource its shrinking business parts. Some investors see strong parallels to Microsoft (MSFT) and think that Big Blue, like Microsoft, will also explode after the now several-year phase of weak performance. That this is not necessarily a fair comparison is shown in this article. I will also explain why I still keep my IBM shares and what short-term price movements the IBM share could make.

Assessing the "Microsoft case"

Just like IBM now, Microsoft's shares also went through 15 years of pain.

In the early years of the 2000s and supported by several missteps I described in a recent analysis, shareholders saw no future for Microsoft and massively sold their shares.

Like IBM today, Microsoft has long been described as a dying dino without a future. Many investors feared that the triumph of the Internet, smartphones, and tablets would turn Microsoft's Windows into obsolete technology. They were afraid that the much smaller competitors Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (FB), and Apple (AAPL) would push Microsoft out of the market. The culmination of disappointment was the billion-dollar purchase of Nokia in 2013, which looked like an act of desperation doomed to failure. Apart from the rebound rally after 2009, only the current CEO, Satya Nadella, who took over 2014, has breathed new life into the stock.

Nevertheless, and this is a crucial point, Microsoft grew steadily and regularly in double-figures. Apart from a few fluctuations, Microsoft's EPS also continued to rise in the medium term (in part, due to Microsoft's share buybacks).

Microsoft revenue & EPS from 1992-2016; taken from MSFT investor relation/graph by author

The "IBM-case" looks different

But things are different with IBM. Revenue has slumped by more than 25 percent since 2012, which also applies to profit.

IBM now wants to get rid of the main reason for this development by spinning off its IT infrastructure business. As previously mentioned, the company intends to focus more strongly on the cloud business. Unlike Microsoft, however, we are not (yet) dealing with a business that has been growing strongly for years. Revenue growth in its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment was only 6.2 percent in 2019 and 1 percent in the former cognitive segment in 2017. The Cloud & Cognitive Software segment also grew by a meager 3 percent in the second quarter of 2020. So we are far from the values that Microsoft had from 2000 to 2015.

So is IBM doomed to failure?

So what can we expect for the future? Well, I don't think IBM will explode operationally anytime soon. The same goes for the share price. IBM could cut off all shrinking business parts; it would still be a relatively slow-growing company today. But here, too, it is worth taking a second look at the potential growth catalysts. In its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment, IBM includes its software platforms and data and AI solutions. This segment can be divided into three subsegments:

Cognitive Applications: includes software that address vertical and domain-specific solutions, increasingly infused with AI, enabled by IBM's Watson technology. Application areas such as health, financial services, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, weather, and security software and services are among the offerings. Cloud & Data Platforms: includes the company's distributed middleware and data platform software, including Red Hat, which enables the operation of clients' hybrid multi-cloud environments, whether on-premise or in public and private clouds. It also includes ... Cloud Paks, WebSphere distributed, analytics platform software such as DB2 distributed, information integration, enterprise content management, IoT, Blockchain and AI/Watson platforms. Transaction Processing Platforms: the software that supports client mission critical on-premise workloads in industries such as banking, airlines and retail. This includes transaction processing software such as Customer Information Control System and storage software, as well as the analytics and integration software running on IBM operating systems (e.g., DB2 and WebSphere running on z/OS).

In the last quarter, the segment as a whole grew by only 3 or 5 (currency-adjusted) percent and delivered USD 5.7. This is, as I stated above, relatively meager. However, the cloud business grew excellently and showed a 30 percent yr/yr growth, while the former Red Hat increased its revenue by 18 percent. This success goes lost somewhat behind the poor performance of the Cognitive Applications (- 8 percent) and Transaction Processing Platforms (- 14 percent) subsegments. So there is growth in the right places, and it makes sense for IBM to focus on this.

What do I expect in the near future?

Shareholders will receive shares of NewCo in their deposit. Since this is a low-margin and unattractive business, the new entity is likely to be under heavy selling pressure. I think that this is why many shareholders are waiting for the spin-off in order not to get these shares into their portfolio. After that, however, the IBM share could develop its enormous upside potential. IBM is heavily undervalued. Based on historical multiples such as the fair value P/E ratio (based on adjusted earnings), we have an upside potential of roundabout 55 percent.

Source: Fair value calculation IBM, DividendStocks.Cash

Last word on the dividends

There could still be a nasty surprise for pure dividend investors. While management plans that IBM and NewCo will pay a combined quarterly dividend no less than the IBM dividend per share before the spin-off, this does not guarantee that the dividend split will be in the same proportion as the IBM NewCo spin-off.

Conclusion

Investors should not make the mistake of seeing a Microsoft 2.0 in IBM. At that time, Microsoft turned the corner on its own. IBM first had to buy a catalyst with Red Hat and is now facing far-reaching restructuring. I will keep my IBM shares. The company is growing strongly in the cloud business, and there is no reason why this momentum should stop in the next few years. However, NewCo is unattractive to me. So before I buy more shares, I will wait for the spin-off.

