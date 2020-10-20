Prepared by John R Savage, Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is an online brokerage firm based in Hong Kong. The company’s trading platform can be accessed on any mobile device or online. In addition to the core trade execution and margin financing services, the platform provides real-time market data and news, investment research, and analytical tools. It has been of interest to some our our traders, so we decided to take a quick look at it to introduce followers to the company. FUTU is a leader in China's growing overseas securities brokerage market and still has massive growth potential. The fact that the company is investing heavily in itself, its technology, and future development makes us believe that FHL will maintain strong growth in the coming quarters. Performance has been impressive, perhaps helped by increased trading activities globally since the COVID-19 crisis began. Let us take a look at recent performance. These are the metrics we will be watching when FUTU reports in a few weeks. The main thesis here is that FUTU is growing rapidly while maintaining solid profitability and this makes it a possible attractive investment.

Revenues growing sharply

We want to introduce you to the performance of the company. Keep in mind that this is a foreign company, so revenues and such are reported in HK dollars. See conversions to US dollars in parentheses. Total revenues in its most recent quarter were HK$687.6 million ( this translated to US $88.7 million), an increase of 164.6% from HK$259.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. The major source of the top line growth is in its brokerage commission and handling charges, which saw HK$409.5 million (translating to US $52.8 million), which was an incredible increase of 234.8% from HK$122.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. The rise was mainly due to the 202.1% year-on-year growth of total trading volume. You see massive trading volume has been a global phenomenon. With banks that have reported in the United States, we know that trading has continued heavily through September, so that bodes well for FUTU as well.

The trading firm also brings in 'interest income' and has a miscellaneous 'other income' segment as well. Interest income was HK$207.9 million (which translates to US $26.8 million), an increase of 82.5% from HK$113.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. Other income was HK$70.2 million (US $9.1 million), an increase of 197.5% from HK$23.6 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Driving these segments was higher interest income from IPO financing due to an active Hong Kong IPO market, higher bank interest income due to higher idle cash balance from clients as well as higher margin financing interest income due to the increase in daily average margin financing balances. There was also an increase in the company's IPO subscription service charge income, mutual fund distribution income and currency exchange service income.

The question is how is profitability?

We saw rapidly growing revenues, and with that we usually see big rises in costs. Total costs were HK$153.8 million (translating to US $19.8 million), an increase of 141.1% from HK$63.8 million in the second quarter of 2019. This was expected with the major rise in revenues. Brokerage commission and handling charge expenses were HK$77.0 million (which is US $9.9 million), an increase of 216.9% from HK$24.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. The growth was roughly in line with trading volume growth. Let us be clear. It is totally acceptable for expenses to rise commensurate with revenues and volumes. It is healthy, but of course, the wider the difference between revenues and costs, the better. A few other expenses are worth mentioning. The first is, interest expenses were HK$40.2 million (translating to US $5.2 million), an increase of 113.8% from HK$18.8 million from last year mostly due to a higher IPO financing interest expense. There was also processing and servicing costs of HK$36.6 million (US$4.7 million), an increase of 76.8% from HK$20.7 million a year ago. The growth was due to an increase in market information and data fees.

Putting revenues and the costs of sales together, we saw there was a Total gross profit was HK$533.8 million (translating to US $68.9 million), an increase of 172.2% from HK$196.1 million a year ago. Gross profit margin increased from 75.5% in the second quarter of 2019 to 77.6% this year. We also have to watch down line operating expenses. Total operating expenses were HK$264.2 million (which was US $34.1 million), an increase of 82.3% from HK$144.9 million from last year. A few other expenses to note were research and development expenses of HK$117.3 million, selling and marketing expenses were HK$96.3 million while general and administrative expenses were HK$50.6 million.

We wanted you to be aware of every line of interest so that you can see where money is coming in and going out. The bottom line is that the company is seeing massive growth. While the growth will likely normalize if markets settle more, we expect that growth continues. Putting together all of the lines, net income increased by 327.7% to HK$236.5 million (which is a strong US $30.5 million) from HK$55.3 million a year ago. This is quite strong. Making some adjustments, we see adjusted net income increased by 310.1% to HK$242.8 million ( which was US$31.3 million) from HK$59.2 million a year ago. This is a $0.24 EPS (in US dollars) for the quarter, crushing estimates.

Looking ahead

Recent performance has been so impressive. For the year we think US revenues approach $330 million. This is based on continued high double-digit if not triple digit growth in volumes, with commensurate growth in revenues. We think expenses growth in tandem and at a similar clip as they did in Q2, in both Q3 and Q4. On an EPS front we are looking for $0.85 to $0.90. All things considered, this puts the stock at 34X FWD earnings. This is reasonably priced for the rapid growth being experienced, even if the growth normalizes significantly. Therefore, if this market pulls back heavily, consider scooping shares, because a volatile market is good for the business of FUTU.

If you like the material click follow, and if you want to see our best money making ideas, check out BAD BEAT Investing

Join A Community Of Traders Seeking Rapid-Returns If you enjoyed reading this column and our thought process you may wish to consider joining the community of traders at BAD BEAT Investing. We are available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn how to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades. We're a top performing marketplace service.

You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Start winning today CLICK HERE TO START YOUR RISK-FREE TRIAL

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FUTU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.