A Brazil-Focused Dividend Portfolio, The Adventure Continues

After writing my first article on the idea of a Brazilian Dividend Portfolio, I continued to review the data that I collected. I had a lot of difficulties finding one reliable dividend data source for Brazilian ADRs, and as a consequence of this, I had to use several sources. Before reading this article, I recommend reading my first article on the Brazilian Dividend Portfolio idea. Just as a reminder, I treat interest on equity as dividends. Also, Brazilian law requires companies to pay out a minimum of 25% of its earnings to shareholders.

Four words of advice for anyone deciding to conduct dividend research on foreign companies, verify, verify, and verify. During this process, I learned that many financial websites have incorrect, missing, and lagging information. Even a "Brazilian Blue Chip" company mentioned in this analysis had an investor relations website with incorrect data. I learned from my experience that Seeking Alpha and Morningstar are the best dividend sources for Brazilian ADRs.

All of the stocks in this article are Brazilian stocks that expose investors to the Brazilian real. The BRL has been very volatile this year. During periods of high market volatility, the correlation between Brazilian equities and the BRL increases. An increase in the correlation between the two will cause investors to lose money faster than they normally experience in developed markets. Several of the companies mentioned in this article were fined for their involvement in corruption. It is important that an investor knows and understands the risks before investing in an emerging market.

Some might think that beginning a dividend investing strategy this year is not a good idea. In the second quarter of 2020, global dividends decreased by 22%, and year-over-year projections have dividends decreasing by 19% to 25%. The Yardeni Report estimates that MSCI Brazil 25/50 index's EPS will decline by 56.8% compared to 2019. This same report estimates that the index's EPS will increase by 164.4% next year. This report's methodology uses a compilation of microeconomic forecasts to produce a macroeconomic forecast. It has been my experience that sell-side analysts tend to be too bullish, causing the macroeconomic forecasts to be too bullish.

The objective of this portfolio is to consistently outperform EWZ's dividend yield in the mid to long term. We will have to invest in companies trading below their fair value with dividend growth potential for this to be possible.

Picking Stocks For The Portfolio

The average forward dividend yield of the companies that scored three points on my binomial test was 3.6%, 280 and 240 basis points less than the companies that scored five and four, respectively. So the question is, why add them to the portfolio? First, the average forward dividend yield of 3.6% is still more than EWZ's average dividend yield. Second, I believe these companies will diversify the portfolio as none of them are financials or utilities. Nine out of the fifteen companies with a score of four or more are either Banks or Utilities. After including the ones that scored three points on the binomial test, nine out of nineteen are either Banks or Utilities.

Figure 1 - Companies That Scored Three

Source: Seeking Alpha in orange and MarketScreener in purple

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - "COPEL" (ELP) and Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) actually scored a four out of five but wasn't mentioned in my first article. This occurred because of incorrect data from one of the sources that I have since corrected. Also, note that the Companhia Paranaense de Energia has two stocks in the United States, ELP (preferred B shares) and OTCPK:ELPVY (common shares). In this analysis, I am only referring to ELP.

ELP's dividend is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% over the next three years. The average forward dividend yield for COPEL is 5.7%, 70 basis points more than the 4-year average yield of 4.99%. The Forward dividend yield in 2021 and 2022 is 6.6% and 6.3%, respectively. I believe that the forecasted dividends are bullish as they are almost 25% more than the average dividends paid over the past three years. I considered them bullish because COPEL is in the process of divesting some of its assets. The company's board has already approved the divestiture of its telecommunications division and is expected to be approved by government officials. There is also the issue of privatization. Privatization is sure to reduce ELP's dividends as fewer leases will be renewed to allow private companies the chance to distribute energy.

I recently wrote an article on a competitor of Telefonica Brasil S.A. - "Vivo" (VIV). Vivo's dividends are expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1%, going from $0.7072 in 2019 to $0.7531 in 2022. Most of that growth is the result of the strengthening of the Brazilian real. After studying TIM S.A. and the telecommunications market, I feel that analysts' forecasts align with what I believe will occur in the market. The telecommunications industry is evolving as consumers exchange several prepaid mobile plans for one postpaid mobile plan from only one company.

Cielo S.A. (OTCPK:CIOXY) has a consensus recommendation of neutral or hold on MarketScreener, and no SA contributor is covering the company. Using the market analysts' projections, the company's dividends are projected to decrease at a CAGR of 34.7% (2019 to 2022). The average forward dividend yield is 4.2%, which is lower than the company's 4-year average yield of 7.48%. The company's average target price is $ 5.29, which gives the company a possible upside of 43%. As this is a dividend portfolio, the upside isn't my concern, but the dividend yield is. The 2022 forward dividend yield at today's price is 6.4%, but at the target price, it is 0.8%. This is why I consider it important to get in now.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID) didn't pay any dividends from 2016 to 2018, which is one reason why the company scored three out of five. Market analysts have an average neutral rating on the company due to their bullish outlook on iron ore prices. Analysts believe there will not be a dividend declared this year, but that forecast has already been proven incorrect. The average forward dividend is 3%, making SID the worst forward dividend yielding company of all nineteen companies in my analysis. An argument could be made to exclude SID from the portfolio as Vale (NYSE:VALE) already gives us exposure to iron ore. The issue with iron ore exposure through an investment only in Vale is that Vale has been a dam disaster, pun intended. Over the past four years, two of Vale's dams have broken. As investors, we must weigh the risk of investing in a company with two major disasters in such a short period of time.

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (UGP) is a company that I analyze for Seeking Alpha, and I am bullish on it. Analysts' dividend forecasts are slightly higher than my estimates. The company's average forward dividend yield is 3.6% when I use market estimates and 3.4% when I use my estimates.

Conclusion

I estimate that if an investor can invest in the companies that I mentioned in both of my articles, their gross dividend yield should be over 7% in 2022. That, of course, assumes that the investor can purchase these stocks in the price range and weights used in the analysis.

Figure 2 - Portfolio Weights And Overview

The information in Figure 2 is to help you construct this portfolio. The average weight is the weight I recommend for each stock. Three days after this article is published, I will begin building my portfolio.

