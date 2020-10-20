Quality dividend growth stocks in the market are becoming increasingly pricey and are trading at the top-end of their historical earnings multiples. Defense contractors are becoming a bastion of value in this market, and Huntington Ingalls (HII) appears to be the most misprised of the lot. The company is trading in low double digits EV/FCF, has a good balance sheet, and operates in a monopoly position with the most reliable customer in the world (the United States government). The discount in shares right now allows for increased share buybacks and serves as a potential for long-term value creation for the company. Huntington Ingalls stands as my largest position currently (after taking some profits on BYND, article here), and I'll further add if dips arise.

Monopoly/duopoly with the US Navy

Starting with the business in which the company operates, I'd be curious if readers can think of a more secure source of long-term revenues. HII is the sole builder of aircraft carriers for the United States Navy and the second-largest manufacturer of submarines and destroyers for the Navy. HII also seems to have a co-biotic relationship with its sole competitor in destroyers and submarines, General Dynamics (GD); when General Dynamics won a $22 billion Naval contract in 2019, HII was subcontracted 1/4th of the work.

Taking a look at the macro view, US naval orders remain strong, and HII has a $46 billion backlog of orders or ~10 years of work pre-booked with its government customers. The US defense secretary, Mark Esper, has alluded to wanting an expansion of the US fleet from 293 ships as of 2020 to 500 by 2045, to continue to ramp pressure in the South China Sea. While this is a rather lofty target - observers expect the fleet to grow to around 305 ships at the end of Trump's or Biden's term - there's little reason to expect declining long-term business for HII.

As the sole producer of aircraft carriers for the US Navy, HII has direct exposure to a ramped-up naval presence in the South China Sea, yet it appears as if the market is expecting a drawdown of naval spending on new ships in the long term, which seems misguided even under a Biden administration. Even if Biden were to seek cuts in naval spending, remember that HII already has a 10-year backlog of work, and investors should be more focused on HII's execution rather than what administration is in office.

Ye of little faith in management

HII largely moved alongside its peer group through the March panic selling and rebounded with the group until its share price fell apart on a disappointing Q2 earnings report on August 6. While revenues fell on the backs of limiting staffing through the pandemic, it seems the market was rather stunned by the drop in gross margins.

Operating margins in ship-building fell 519 basis points to 2.8% in Q2. Even through FY 2020, HII has noted it expects operating margins of between 5.5% and 6.5%. This caught the market a little by surprise. In FY 2019, the company posted an 8.9% operating margin in this business. Even General Dynamics, HII's only peer we can really measure against, posted 8.5% operating margins in Q2. The market is getting a little scattered as to why GD posted a 40bp drop in operating margins while HII posted a 519bp drop. In 2018 and 2019, HII posted marginally higher operating margins than GD's shipbuilding business.

I found the Q2 conference call to be rather informative, and encourage readers to skim the transcript. Management discussed in some depth where the operating margin hits were taken. There was a $167 million charge booked in the quarter on increased operating costs (which management blames on COVID), with $111 million related to Virginia class submarines. That cost constitutes the overwhelming majority of operating margin declines we saw in the quarter. So, the question then becomes: Does this business return to 9% operating margins when the pandemic is over? Analysts asked that question on the Q2 call as well:

Robert Spingarn



Okay. Well, you guys both make good points. And Mike, I understand that’s a fair point that it’s expanded the backlog. But – and again, beyond COVID, not factoring that in, but longer term, are the returns the same as they’ve been with that larger backlog? Is this still a 9% to 10% shipbuilding business?



Mike Petters



Yes. Why not? I mean I think it’s actually – could be, yes, 9% to 10%. The question is, when are you going to get there? And that’s going to be driven by some of the contracting things that we’re doing around 79 and the activity around CARES Act and that sort of thing, but it’s also going to be driven by, how do we come through the pandemic and accelerate out the other side of it? Whatever the other side of it is. But yes, it’s definitely a 9% to 10% business.



(Source: Company Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript)

HII's CEO is claiming this is a 9-10% business in the longer term. The market doesn't believe him, given a 17% decline in share price since that report (as peers like GD have moved sideways since). I believe him, and I think this management team's track record means we should give them the benefit of the doubt.

That the market is believing HII has now become structurally unprofitable, when it's historically been at least as profitable in shipbuilding as General Dynamics, is lunacy. This is the same management team that grown operating margins significantly since being carved out from Northrop Grumman (NOC) in 2011. Better than many of the other companies in the military industrial complex, HII has controlled costs, and it has funneled excess free cash into share buybacks that have been a better investment for the company than trying to grow by acquisition.

Shareholder returns gravy train

With a ~20% reduced float over the past 5 years, the 5-year dividend CAGR of ~30% has seen HII's payout ratio actually decrease as free cash flows have grown alongside these buybacks.

Where things get really exciting to me is that this is a management team that has been very opportunistic in its buybacks. Note that management bought back millions of shares in relatively short order after a 20% drop in HII share price in 2018.

While buybacks have been temporarily paused this year to preserve liquidity through COVID-19, the current EV for the company looks very appealing.

HII's enterprise value has now erased all gains throughout the Trump presidency, during a time that the company has amassed a massive order backlog, and it has become structurally stronger.

Management is still guiding for $500 million in free cash being generated in FY2020 and $3 billion in cumulative free cash through FY2024.

(Source: HII 2020 Investor Day)

Management historically has returned 100% of FCF generated to shareholders over the past 5 years, and has stated its intent to keep doing so. What that means is with a ~$200 million annual cash dividend expense, and a targeted sub-30% payout ratio, HII will be spending ~$2 billion on share buybacks in the coming 5 years, which represents about a third of the company's shares outstanding at the current share price.

The bear-case scenario

Assuming over the next 5 years that Huntington Ingalls has zero earnings growth from what it reported in 2019, which would require an operating margin decline to ~7% in its core ship building business, as revenues are slated to grow at a medium-single digit CAGR through that time, the company is still too cheap.

If shares somehow stay in this sub-$150 territory long enough that management is able to complete $1.5 billion of share buybacks at that price (again, assuming there's zero growth in FCF, which is an extreme bear case). Let's also assume management just raises the dividend at 5% annually, meaning no change to the cash cost of dividends (the float is decreasing by that much annually). We now have a business with and EV of $6 billion, with FCF generation of $500 million (keep in mind, management is guiding towards $600 million, which assumes absolutely no growth in FCF). You'd own shares in a business generating ~$14 in FCF per share that you picked up for $150.

Where would shares have to move in this time to trade in line with its peer group? General Dynamics (which, bear in mind, has a large commercial aviation business that's in for a rough time) has an EV/FCF of 22x. Northrop Grumman, the former parent of HII, has an EV/FCF of ~16x. Even Huntington Ingalls, over the past 3 years, has had a median EV/FCF of ~20x.

For HII to simply return to trading at the valuation it did prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and its knock-on effects on operating margins, under a bear case in which earnings continue to disappoint, the company performs well below management's guidance (from a management team that has historically kept every promise), which yields a $10 billion EV. Take away the $1.8 billion in net debt and we have a market cap of $8.2 billion. With buybacks bringing the float down to 38 million, the implied share price is $215, which means 43% upside, or a 63% total return.

The bull scenario

Assuming management meets guidance it laid out in the Investor Day presentation, this means my assumption is $600 million average FCF generation over the next 5 years (instead of $500 million per year in the bear case). There is now an extra $500 million available to buy back shares, which also means FCF per share and dividends per share will increase. We now see only 32 million shares outstanding, generating FCF/share of ~$18.75. The company returning to trading at a 20x EV/FCF brings a share price of $375 apiece. The reduced float means that to maintain a 30% dividend payout ratio, we'd also be seeing a $7.5 annual dividend on shares. That's 150% upside on the capital appreciation side and a ~168% total return upside.

This is a perfect storm in which somehow the share price stays low long enough that management can buy back extremely undervalued stock, despite operations returning to a normal state, before the market moves the share price higher. I think this is rather unlikely to happen, but I don't care.

Buying at sub-$150 right now means you are not only strapped in for the re-rating of shares once the maximum pessimism on operating margins subsides, but you're strapped in for the buyback, and in turn, dividends per share and FCF per share gravy train.

This company has a proven, very good management team. Since I plan to be in the name for the next ~5 years minimum, I'd be happy to see the share price stay lower for longer so management can deploy more FCF to buy back stock, which improves the long-term returns significantly.

