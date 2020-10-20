Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) is a leading manufacturer and distributor of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems ("HVAC"), along with refrigeration products. The company just reported its Q3 earnings which beat expectations highlighted by strong sales growth for residential AC units in line with trends of strong consumer spending and a home improvement boom. On the other hand, the commercial and refrigeration segments continued to face weaker demand on disruptions from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While the stock has been a winner this year, up about 18%, questions regarding how much of the recent operating and financial momentum can be maintained and what we view as a currently pricey valuation for the stock likely limit the upside from current levels.

(Source: Finviz)

Company Q3 Earnings Recap

Lennox reported its Q3 earnings on October 19th with non-GAAP EPS of $3.53, which was $0.38 ahead of expectations. GAAP EPS of $3.42 was up 16.3% compared to the period in 2019. Similarly, the revenue of $1.1 billion in the quarter was about $69 million above the estimate and represented a year-over-year increase of 2.1%.

(Source: Company IR / annotation by BOOX Research)

While sales and earnings were up this quarter on a year-over-year basis, the results through the first nine months of the year are still lower compared to 2019. Sales are down 6.9% year to date compared to the period in 2019, while GAAP EPS is 15% lower year to date. Keep in mind that approximately 94% of the business is from the North American market.

The story here was a marked improvement compared to Q2, which was defined by a more significant disruption to the business during the pandemic. The company saw a higher in the gross margin up 170 basis points compared Q3 2019 to 30.6%, driven by a combination of pricing, logistical efficiency, and lower materials costs.

Across segments, "Residential Heating & Cooling" generated $722 million in sales up 13% y/y and represents approximately 68%. Lennox noted the segment margin was a Q3 record for the company at 21.2% and benefited from strong demand during the hot summer months. The trend follows recent data suggesting a strong housing market also supporting demand for home improvement in recent months. The company believes some of the strength was also related to some pent-up demand as the economy reopened compared to the lockdown stage of the pandemic in various parts of the country during Q2.

(Source: Company IR)

The residential heating and cooling business supported weaker trends from the "Commercial" and smaller "Refrigeration" segments, with sales down 18% and 12% y/y each respectively. Here, the weakness was blamed on customers in industries more directly impacted by the pandemic pulling back from expansion plans or capital investments. The theme is consistent with challenges in the commercial real estate market in various industries.

Lennox ended the quarter with $55 million in cash and equivalents against $1 billion in long-term debt. Considering EBITDA of $573 million generated over the trailing twelve months, the debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio reported by the company at 1.8x is relatively reasonable. The strong free cash flow of $427.7 million generated in Q3 highlights an overall solid liquidity and financial position.

Management Guidance

One of the highlights of the earnings report was a revision higher to full-year guidance. Management is now targeting EPS between $9.05 and $9.65, compared to a prior range from $7.90 to $8.70. Similarly, the company now expects full-year 2020 revenues to decline between 5% and 9%, narrowing the previous estimate of a decline of 10-15%. Favorably, free cash flow is expected to reach $425 million, up from a previous target of $340 million. This is driven by a reduced CAPEX estimate and also given the stronger Q3 result.

While encouraging and going in the right direction, at the midpoint the new EPS guidance still represents a decrease of 26% compared to what was a record high for adjusted EPS in 2019 at $11.19. By this measure, even with the stronger trends in the last quarter from the residential business and improving outlook compared to the early stages of the pandemic, 2020 is set to be a weaker year for earnings disrupted by the macro challenges.

Looking ahead towards 2021, the commercial and refrigeration segments are expected to continue dragging the results with a slower path to recovery. The question becomes how much momentum from the residential segment can be sustained, and whether some of the recent strength was simply a "pull-forward" of demand or pent-up demand from the lost business during the height of the pandemic in Q2.

Management addressed these points during the Q3 conference call, suggesting that the nature of residential AC unit replacement is such that consumers purchase out of necessity when things break and not materially subjected to pull-forward dynamics. In effect, management believes the strength of the residential segment despite the pandemic is more a reflection of the resiliency of the product category.

Even when there is not a pandemic, no one wants anyone into their house to replace the unit unless they have to and there is a catastrophic failure, they replace the unit. And especially in a pandemic, no one wants people coming into their houses and spending 2 or 3 days replacing the unit... No one is sort of saying let’s replace it now rather than next summer. They are replacing it now when it breaks and they have no choice. And so we remain confident as we have talked before that we think there is another couple of years of this mid single-digit growth and for it to be flat in the middle of the pandemic shows the resiliency of this market. And so we remain confident in the residential market for 2021.

As it relates to the commercial segment, there is more uncertainty, as the current demands are weaker, indicative of the 18% y/y decline in Q3. That being said, management is optimistic about a recovery commented in the conference call on how the current dynamic can set up a tailwind for next year with soft comparables.

The one silver lining in all that is the comps gets a lot easier next year. And so when we think about 2021 sort of which the way the world looks now that we would expect that the commercial market, commercial unitary market would be up after such a hard hit 2020. And when you look back on history of the commercial unitary market whether it’s the 9/11 downturn or the financial crisis downturn, goes down hard comes back quickly.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

What we like about Lennox is its market leadership position in a high-margin product category. We are confident the company has a positive long-term outlook and can navigate the current challenges. Improving financials with the deleveraging balance sheet and strong cash flows highlight the quality of the business.

Our concerns here relate to the broader macro outlook and uncertainties in the strength of the U.S. economy going forward. Entering Q4 now, the latest developments have been signs of a slowing labor market and imbroglio in congress attempting to pass a second-round stimulus deal. In a scenario where the economic outlook deteriorates, we expect weaker conditions through 2021 to pressure Lennox's operating and financial environment. The residential segment could face a more pronounced slowdown as consumers delay replacements or the purchase of new units. The commercial and refrigeration segments could take a leg lower if the economic recovery doesn't materialize. These are the main risks to the stock that would force a revision lower to forward estimates.

Lennox is threading a thin line with management offering the bullish case that "comps get a lot easier" next year. It's true that following a 20% sales decline in the commercial segment and 12% drop in the refrigeration business, a slightly improved environment next year will make room for the company to deliver "strong" year-over-year growth in these segments next year. What keeps us on the sidelines is that there isn't anything to suggest the sales or earnings environment will necessarily be stronger compared to 2019, which left a high waterline for firm-wide sales and earnings.

The problem here with the stock already trading near its all-time high is that it has simply gotten more expensive, lacking evidence of a real growth or earnings renaissance. For context, according to current consensus estimates including 2020, which is within management's guidance range, Lennox is not expected to surpass 2019 revenues of $3.8 billion and 2019 adjusted EPS of $11.19 until at least 2022.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

In terms of valuation, LII's P/E of 32x based on the consensus 2020 EPS and 27x on the fiscal 2021 estimate are both above the 3-year and 5-year average for the stock. In our view, the company is at best at fair value to slightly expensive.

Data by YCharts

We believe it would take a significantly better improvement in the growth and earnings outlook for the stock to break out higher. We rate shares of LII as a Hold, recognizing the quality of the business and balance sheet strength, while noting that risks appear tilted to the downside. A move lower under $240 per share could represent a more attractive buying opportunity. Monitoring points for investors include the evolution of margins and progress in accelerating the commercial and refrigeration business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.