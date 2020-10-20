55 U.S. Real Estate Investment Trusts Yield Over 7% In October

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five Late-September top-yield US Real Estate Investment Trusts showed 13.07% LESS net gain than that from $5k invested in all ten. Bigger, higher-priced REITs topped the pack October 16.

Retail Value Inc again showed top-broker estimated-net gains of 141.2%, while Klepierre had the top 17.19% yield out of 350 U.S. REITs per YCharts data 10/16/20.

Foreword

Any collection of dividend stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, these US exchange sourced real estate investment trust stocks are perfect for the dogcatcher process. Here is the October 16 data for 55 top dividend-paying net gain REITs as documented by YCharts.

The Ides of March plunge in the stock market took its toll on US REITs. Only one top ten US REIT by yield from March was back in the top ten for April. However the drop in prices in all top 50 US REITs (listed by yield) did make the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more affordable for first-time investors. A rapid recovery in market prices partially closed that window of first-time buying opportunity.

As of June 9 the record showed all 49 top-yield REITs living-up-to the dogcatcher ideal of producing enough annual dividend from $1,000 invested to buy one or more shares of their stock.

The July 29 poll showed all 43 top REITs forAugust living the dream of providing annual dividends from $1k invested sufficient to buy one or more shares of the target stock.

As of August 26 the poll found all 46 producing enough annual dividend from $1,000 invested to buy one or more shares of their stock.

The survey from September 17 showed 46 of 49 sporting enough annual dividend from a $1k investment to buy one or more shares of stock. This October pack carries 54 of 55 meeting that expectation.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 27.8% To 141.2% Net Gains By Top Ten US REITs Come October, 2021

Four of ten top dividend-yielding US Real Estate Investment Trust stocks found their way into the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, our yield-based forecast for REIT stocks was certified 50% accurate by broker target forecasts.

Projections of estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020-21 data points. Note: target prices from single analysts were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades projected by brokers to October 16, 2021 were:

Source: YCharts

Retail Value Inc (RVI) netted $1,411.19 based on a median target price estimate from two analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for RVI.

American Finance Trust Inc (AFIN) was projected to net $637.74 based on dividends, plus a median of target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for AFIN.

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) made the list with a projected net gain of $544.58, based on a median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus their estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 129% more than the market as a whole.

Office Properties Income (OPI) was found to net $344.18 based on the median target price estimate from six analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 16% greater than the market as a whole.

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc (APTS) netted $447.61 based on a median target price estimate from five analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 29% less than the market as a whole.

Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) was projected to net $441.40, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from seven brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 40% greater than the market as a whole.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (CHMI) was projected to net $349.10, based on a median of target price estimates from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) was projected to net $309.82 based on dividends, plus target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 40% more than the market as a whole.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT) was projected to net $293.71, based on the median of target price estimates from six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for GPMT.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) was projected to net $278.16 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate's risk/volatility 21% greater than the market as a whole.

The average net gain for these ten was estimated at 51.71% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

45 Top US REITs By Target Gains

Source: YCharts

Top 49 US REITs By Yield

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Yield Metrics Parsed 10 Top US REITs

Top ten US Real Estate Investment Trusts as selected 10/16/20 by yield represented five of nine constituent industries.

At the top, two retail REITs, set the pace, Klepierre (OTCPK:KLPEF) [1], and Retail Value Inc [2].

Five mortgage REIT industry representatives in the top ten claimed the third through sixth, and tenth places: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI) [3]; Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) [4]; Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) [5]; Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) [6]; Starwood Property Trust Inc [10].

A single diversified REIT placed seventh, American Finance Trust Inc [7]. then the residential REIT placed eighth, Preferred Apartment Communities Inc [8], and a lone healthcare REIT took ninth, The GEO Group Inc (GEO) [9], to complete the top ten October US REIT list by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top Ten US REITs Reported 18.06% To 126.21% Price Upsides To October 16, 2021, and (22) Two Downsides Of -0.52%-0.84% Were Tagged By Broker Target Estimates

Source: YCharts

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Broker Targets Predicted A 13.07% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced of Top 10 US REITs To October, 2021

Ten top US REITs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking. The list was limited to stocks reporting positive total annual returns.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, ten Real Estate top gainers selected 10/16/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of nine industries constituting the REIT sector, according to YCharts.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Charted 5 Lowest-Priced Of the Top Ten Highest-Yield US REIT Dogs (23) Delivering 32.75% Vs. (24) 37.68% Net Gains by All Ten, Come October 2021

Source: YCharts

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten REIT kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 13.07% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The eighth lowest priced of ten Real Estate top yield equities, Retail Value Inc (RVI), was projected to gain 141.2% per broker target price reckoning.

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced top yield US REITs as of October 16 were: Orchid Island Capital Inc; Preferred Apartment Communities Inc; American Finance Trust Inc; Chimera Investment Corp; Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc, with prices ranging from $5.19 to $9.14.

Five higher-priced top gain REITs were: Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp; The GEO Group Inc; Retail Value Inc; Klepierre; Starwood Property Trust Inc, whose prices ranged from $9.46 to $15.32.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

If somehow you missed the suggestion of which stocks are ripe for picking at the start of this article, here is a reprise of the list at the end:

As of October 16 the October poll shows 54 of 55 sporting enough annualv dividend from a $1k investment to buy one or more shares of stock. Many investors regard this condition as a buy signal.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst median target price by YCharts.

