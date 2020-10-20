“In War: Resolution,



Today, we look at a biotech stock that has had a big move over the past year on positive developments in its pipeline. However, a recent pullback in the stock has provided a lower entry point. The firm is well-funded, is picking up increasingly positive analyst coverage and has several shots on goal. A full investment analysis is presented in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Karuna Therpaeutics (KRTX) is a Boston, Massachusetts-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that IPO’d in 2019. The company is intent on developing first-in-class therapeutics for people with CNS disorders. By harnessing the power of the brain’s biology, it hopes to achieve new standards of care for schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis. The pipeline is built around the lead product candidate KarXT. Outside of KarXT, the company is pursuing two undisclosed targets that are in the preclinical stage of development. Karuna Therapeutics has a market capitalization of roughly $2.1 billion and trades for just over $75 a share.

Pipeline

(Source: Company Presentation)

KarXT

KarXT combines xanomeline, a novel muscarinic agonist, with trospium, an approved muscarinic antagonist, to preferentially stimulate muscarinic receptors in the CNS. The drug is currently in clinical development for three different schizophrenia indications, and dementia-related psychosis. The drug works by selectively activating muscarinic acetylcholine receptors in the brain to unlock the therapeutic potential of xanomeline. Xanomeline was originally developed at Eli Lilly, and the drug showed positive efficacy in a Phase 2 trial in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s, but clinical development was ultimately discontinued due to high incidence of peripheral cholinergic adverse effects. Karuna is harnessing the power of xanomeline, while improving its safety by pairing it with trospium chloride. Trospium chloride is a generic drug that has been used for overactive bladder since the 1960s. The drug doesn’t meaningfully cross the blood brain barrier, which limits effects to the peripheral tissue. Karuna assessed over 7,000 potential combinations of muscarinic receptor agonists and antagonists to find the optimized combination known as KarXT.

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: Company Presentation)

Schizophrenia is a disorder that affects a person's ability to think, feel, and behave clearly. It affects an estimated 21 million people worldwide, 2.7 million of which reside in the United States. Symptoms fall into three categories: positive, negative, and cognitive. Symptoms include, but are not limited to, hallucinations, emotional withdrawal, delusions, impaired memory, and anti-social behavior. People with schizophrenia often don’t meet the typical adult milestones and have a 10-15-year reduction in life expectancy. Current medical remedies are poor, with current antipsychotics possessing modest efficacy and significant side effects.

Karuna recently announced a positive outcome of its end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA. With the developmental pathway cleared, the company intends on initiating its first Phase 3 trial within its EMERGENT program by the end of 2020. The EMERGENT program includes the completed positive Phase 2 clinical trial EMERGENT-1 as well as EMERGENT 2 through 5. EMERGENT-2 is a five-week inpatient trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of KarXT in 250 adults with schizophrenia. Other EMERGENT trials, like EMERGENT-3, which will evaluate the safety and efficacy of KarXT in adults with schizophrenia, are expected to launch in the first half of 2021. Furthermore, following the initiation of the Phase 3 trials within the EMERGENT program, Karuna plans to initiate a Phase 2 trial evaluating KarXT as an adjunctive therapy with standard of care for the treatment of psychosis in patients with schizophrenia who remain symptomatic on existing therapies.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Dementia-related psychosis is caused by a variety of different diseases and is characterized by the loss of cognitive functioning. Dementia affects more than 8 million people in the United States. Treatment options are limited for psychosis in patients with dementia. Antipsychotics have limited utility, as increased morbidity and mortality is observed when used on the elderly. The company is currently conducting a Phase 1b trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of KarXT in healthy elderly volunteers. The goal of the trial is to determine the optimal dose and dose-titration schedule to advance. Top line data from the Phase 1b trial is anticipated by the end of 2020.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Finally, on August 3rd, the company announced that it will not be developing KarXT for pain after top line results from Phase 1b were inconclusive and did not provide enough evidence of an analgesic benefit compared to placebo.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

As of June 30th, 2020, Karuna Therapeutics had cash and cash equivalents of roughly $367 million. Research & development expenses for the second quarter were $10.8 million, compared to $6.7 million in Q2 2019. General and administrative expenses were $7 million in the quarter, compared to $8.2 million in the same quarter of 2019. Overall, the company reported a net loss of $17 million, compared to a net loss of $15.1 million in Q2 2019. Management believes that the company's cash position should be able to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements for at least the next three years.

Analysts are sanguine about Karuna's prospects, with seven buy recommendations from analyst firms since early June, a couple with upward price target revisions. The current median analyst price target is north of $125 a share.

Verdict

The company has multiple "shots on goal," has funding in place to continue to move its pipeline forward, and enjoys strong analyst support. That said, even with the recent pullback in the shares, the stock has had a big run over the past year. It is still worthy of a "watch item" position given its potential. Personally, I think the best way to establish a holding in this promising equity is through a simple covered call strategy with just-out-of-the-money long-dated call options, which is the way I added some exposure to Karuna recently in my own account.

