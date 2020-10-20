BHP's valuation metrics are in line with main peers Rio Tinto and Vale, but the stock deserves a valuation premium thanks to its less-risky nature.

Gloomy economic forecasts are misleading when it comes to the attractive outlook for BHP Group's core iron ore and copper markets which see strong industrial demand.

The title of the latest edition of the International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook is “A Long and Difficult Ascent”. Amid all this gloomy sentiment and the fear caused by the coronavirus crisis, it is easy to forget that the most important industrial commodities are trading well. Both iron ore and copper are at multi-year highs on the back of falling stockpiles and strong Chinese demand. Iron ore trades at $120 a tonne, a price last seen in 2014, and copper is at $3.10 per pound for the first time since early 2018. Both metals are roughly at year-to-date highs.

This industrial strength comes as China ramps up its economy going into the symbolically important year of 2021, the 100th year anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, and as Chairman Powell cries out once again for greater US fiscal spending.

Strong demand next year for these industrial commodities bodes well for mining majors BHP Group (BBL) and Rio Tinto Group (RIO). Steel and iron ore prices especially are set to rise further, according to Credit Suisse analysts.

The Global Investor much prefers BHP given Rio Tinto’s shot reputation within the increasingly influential Environmental, Social and Governance - ESG - investor crowd. That reputational damage is on the back of its blowing up of a sacred Aboriginal site earlier in the year, which cost its CEO and other Rio Tinto management their jobs. Meanwhile, BHP has been singing to the tune of ESG investors by committing to important environment-related changes.

BHP’s 2020 financial year

BHP’s full-year results for the year ended June 30, 2020, released in mid-August, showed free cash flow from continuing operations falling 19% to $8.1 billion, and the final dividend of 55c per share took the year’s total to 120c, 10% down on 2019.

Iron ore was the top commodity and segment for BHP. Production came in at a record 248 million tonnes, a 4% increase on the prior year.

The production increase and higher prices in the second half of the year saw iron ore cash profits reach $14.6 billion, a level not reached since 2012, a year when iron ore prices fetched over $140/tonne.

BHP’s 2021 guidance for iron ore is 244-253 million tonnes, but the company warned that prices could come down as Brazilian supplies increase, although we have seen no indication of that so far with iron ore prices currently just over $120/tonne, and in any case, warning of lower prices is just management being prudent.

Total copper production for BHP in the 2020 financial year increased by 2% to 1,724 thousand tonnes. Production of between 1,480 and 1,645 thousand tonnes is expected in the 2021 financial year because of a decline in ore grades and lower staffing due to COVID-19. The company expects that in the medium term, the effect of the pandemic will be to delay the timing of the anticipated structural deficit for copper by one or two years to the mid to late 2020s.

Longer term, end-use copper demand is expected to be solid, as the metal’s broad exposure to the electrification mega-trend offers attractive growth in usage of the red metal.

The Global Investor believes the marginal tonne 10 years from now will come from a combination of lower-grade brownfield expansions in lower-risk jurisdictions and higher-grade greenfield projects in higher-risk jurisdictions. This, along with industry-wide copper grade decline, resource depletion, increased input costs, water constraints and a scarcity of high-quality future development opportunities after a poor decade of copper exploration bodes well for copper prices.

BHP or Rio Tinto?

So, with the outlook looking good for iron ore and copper, BHP’s biggest earners, and China’s industrial strength set to continue along with a potential infrastructure bill in the US in 2021, why does The Global Investor prefer BHP over its major Australian rival Rio Tinto, where iron ore and copper are also the significant value drivers?

While Rio Tinto has already exited coal mining, its clean portfolio “ESG halo” disappeared earlier this year, thanks to major governance troubles suffered in Australia.

As we have seen with the oil & gas sector in recent times, the trend towards ESG investing, especially those stocks with European investor bases like Rio Tinto and BHP (thanks to their London listings), is a powerful one. It may take a long time for Rio Tinto to build back its reputation, and the lazy fund manager that wants industrial metals exposure can easily own BHP instead of Rio Tinto to avoid the hassle of justifying an investment in Rio Tinto until that company has been seen to have fixed itself.

Meanwhile, BHP's movement in ESG is in the right direction. In August, it committed to ridding itself of its thermal coal and some metallurgical coal assets in Australia and Colombia. CEO Mike Henry said these assets would either be sold or spun off in a demerger, because they would be “unlikely to compete for capital within BHP”.

Exiting thermal coal is part of a broader strategy that focuses on enhancing the BHP portfolio to unlock value and growth. Henry noted in a call with analysts:

Decarbonisation, electrification, diet, land use and population trends will all drive higher demand for copper, nickel and potash in the medium to longer-term. We are therefore looking to grow in these future-facing commodities.

(Source: BHP Group investor presentation, August 2020)

Getting Greener

Last month, BHP further boosted its “green” credentials by moving more of its dry bulk shipping fleet to LNG-powered ships in a move designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 30% per voyage relative to traditional marine bunker oil-fueled shipping.

That move is part of a broader commitment, also announced last month, by BHP to cut a minimum 30% of its carbon emissions by 2030. This commitment is more aggressive than Rio Tinto’s 15% cut commitment - another reason for fund managers with green inclinations to own BHP over Rio Tinto. BHP’s carbon reduction strategy includes increasing the amount of renewable power supplied to its mines and switching haulage trucks and other equipment from diesel power to electric power.

Risks to the thesis

The main risks to BHP's profitability are the commodity prices the producer is exposed to: copper, iron ore, nickel, metallurgical coal, oil & natural gas and potash, which are driven by the underlying supply/demand dynamics of each market. As discussed, The Global Investor is bullish on BHP's main profit centers iron ore and copper, but should industrial production and/or infrastructure spending across the world soften on the back of a global recession, the company would be significantly impacted. Thankfully, BHP's strong balance sheet means it would only suffer some temporary bruising and the not fatal damage some highly leveraged commodity producers typically face in a commodity downturn.

COVID-19 outbreaks at production sites could also disrupt BHP's commodity production, although the mining industry overall, given the typically remote locations of mining sites, has so far managed relatively well, as miners have been required to quarantine before starting mining shifts of several weeks or months at a time. This year has shown that mining is a relatively resilient industry when it comes to pandemics, as disease spread has generally been well-contained across the industry, impacting operations far less than, say, retail or manufacturing facilities based in much more highly populated locations. While the quarantining in the mining industry does add some additional costs to production, it ensures production can continue largely unscathed. Given that BHP is a large and diversified producer, any production problems at any one mine would not significantly impact profitability by itself. Another way to think about this is that the company's portfolio is more influenced by macro factors than micro factors given its wide geographic and product diversification.

Another risk BHP potentially faces is if it cannot exit its coal business quickly enough and the ESG investment wave gets even larger. While copper and nickel are important commodities for the energy transition towards a greener future, potentially more investors will boycott any company with any fossil fuel production, and then BHP is exposed to this stock selling wave because of its coal and petroleum assets. However, the company understands this risk and is aggressively positioning itself in "future-facing commodities," meaning the cleaner minerals and the minerals required to help spur the drive for renewable energy. The company's push to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from production and from its products also shows recognition that the investment environment and demands from stakeholders at large are changing.

Finally, a weakening of the dollar would generally be good for BHP, as that tends to push up the value of commodities, and vice-versa.

Valuation

The Global Investor puts BHP into his income portfolio given its trailing 12-month dividend yield of 5.7%. While the company does not look massively undervalued compared with peers Rio Tinto and Vale S.A. (VALE), trading at a slightly higher forward price/earnings multiple of 10.5x vs. Rio's 9.1x and Vale's 6.8x, its trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA valuation of 6.8x looks very reasonable compared to Rio's 6.1x and Vale's same 6.8x valuation. BHP offers greater commodity and geographic diversification than Vale's Brazilian iron ore heavy portfolio, and hence justifies a premium multiple over it. The company deserves a greater valuation premium over Rio Tinto, so the multiple is likely to grow until Rio Tinto can catch up from an ESG sentiment point of view.

Revenue growth thanks to cyclically attractive iron ore and copper operations and a higher deserved multiple make it a good time to own BHP both for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BBL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.