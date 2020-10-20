While the margin is likely to compress from current levels, it remains significantly better than peers and provides above-average profitability metrics.

The bank has one of the best credit profiles in the United States, having 0% net charge-offs over the past eight years.

Investment Thesis

Headquartered in Ontario, California, CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF) is a $13.8 billion asset holding company and parent to Citizens Business Bank. While primarily located in the Southern California region, CVBF offers a wide range of financial services through its 58 branch locations and three trust offices. While size and scale are very advantageous factors when determining the root causes of success in the banking world, CVBF has managed to carve out a very reputable commercial real estate (CRE) lending franchise. With more than 64% of its portfolio associated with either owner-occupied CRE or non-owner occupied CRE, the bank has a solid grasp on the credit underwriting associated with buildings and real estate loans. Because the combined CRE portfolio has a weighted average of 52% loan to value, I would contend that CVBF is one of the best underwritten banks in the nation.

When thinking about the bank’s valuation, one must do so in relative terms. Since CVBF has proven to have such a remarkable credit underwriting standard over the past eight years, I feel very comfortable checking that investment box. As one can see from the chart below, CVBF has historically traded near 2.5x in terms of price to tangible book value per share. While it is currently trading near its 7-year lows, I would caution investors that it has traded lower than where it currently does.

Based on the second quarter credit quality, I believe the current share price offers a great long-term investment opportunity, which causes me to be bullish on the stock. While over the short term it could underperform peers, I think the strong net interest margin (NIM) and clean credit profile should keep shares from dipping too much lower. Finally, while the dividend is not the highest in the industry, I believe the current dividend payout is likely to be more than covered even with distressed future earnings.

Data by YCharts

How To Think About Future Revenue

While most banks were happy with flat results on a linked-quarter basis, CVBF’s net interest income increased to $104.6 million from the first quarter levels of $102.3 million. While growth is always welcome, CVBF produced these results the hard way given the significant NIM reduction. From the first quarter into the second, the NIM fell from 4.08% to 3.70%, marking a 38 basis-point fall. The largest degenerating factor was the sizable compression in average earning asset yields.

When looking into the average earning asset yield compression, one will find that the second quarter earned 3.82% which was notably less than the 4.27% generated in the first quarter. Both loan yields and investment yields compressed due to the Federal Reserve’s first quarter rate reductions.

The only reason why the margin didn’t completely fall through the floor was because funding costs also compressed. That being said, there is a limited amount of cushion that future deposit funding costs can provide since rates are already near past recession lows. In the second quarter, the total costs of funds fell to just 13 basis points, from 21 basis points in the first quarter.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

Going forward, I am modeling the NIM to compress a little more. While one might question the temporary bump in the fourth quarter of 2020 is temporary and caused by an accounting factor created by PPP loan forgiveness.

Since CRE loans typically have a rolling yield re-measurement, I am under the assumption that not all of CVBF's loans have repriced to their respective floors. While most already have, the remaining few are likely to reset lower, thus lowering the portfolio yield even more. This lower yield is going to compress the NIM since funding costs cant shrink much more.

While I believe that the overall loan portfolio is likely to compress, especially as PPP loans are forgiven, I think the bank will exit this recession on solid footing. When the economy does eventually turn upward, CRE is typically a solid borrower which would allow CVBF to grow faster than peers as soon as things get better.

Eighth Consecutive Year Of Perfect Credit

When reviewing the chart below it paints a picture of two stories. First, when looking at the last recession, CVBF performed remarkably close to average in terms of net charge-off (NCOs). Being that the bank was significantly smaller, I do find it pretty remarkable that its CRE-centered loans performed in-line with average.

Credit-focused investors are likely to remember that the last recession was heavily impacted by inflated asset prices and limited liquidity to support such valuations. Because of this, commercial real estate performed much worse than the average commercial loan. In short, CVBF had (at the time) riskier loans in its portfolio but an average credit performance when compared to peers, which to me says that its underwriting is pretty rock-solid.

Source: SEC Filings

The second story that the chart above tells is the incredibly low NCOs over the past seven years. Specifically, when looking at the 2Q14 to today, NCOs were actually negative that entire time, which initiates that some of the previously charged-off loans were partially made whole (typically through the bankruptcy courts, which takes time). When netting the two together, one should come away with a conclusion that CVBF is a very strong, credit-focused bank.

Source: SEC Filings

When looking at the chart above, one can see that criticized loans are near all-time lows. More importantly, they have trended downward since the beginning of this recession. This recent trend gives me great confidence in the bank's credit soundness.

Finally, management has added to the provision in order to build the reserve. In my mind, I am assuming that the entire reserve building practice has been because of CECL-dictated models rather than loan-specific problems. Personally, I think CVBF is one of the most credit-focused banks in the country, which is part of the reasons why it typically has such a high valuation relative to peer banks.

Putting It All Together

While CVBF is very unlikely to see net growth over the next few years, I believe the margin should hold up fairly well. While I am modeling that it does decrease from current levels, it likely won't fall too much. However, when it does compress, it will hinder total profitability a little. That said, the provision is a big swing factor and will very likely be the determining factor for any one quarter's total return metrics.

If an investor is looking for a solid bank and clean balance sheet, CVBF provides an opportunity to enter at nearly 7-year lows. While it's hard to gauge how long this recession will last, I believe CVBF will be one of the strongest banks exiting and likely to grow loans the fastest during the first few years of the next expansion.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.