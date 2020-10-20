Let's talk about one of the biggest transportation stocks in the United States, which is flying under the radar. The Arkansas-based integrated freight and logistics company J.B. Hunt (JBHT) easily beat earnings estimates in its third quarter of 2020, as sales were strong thanks to secular benefits and recovering economic growth. As weird as it sounds, but higher trucking needs massively support this company, even in a recession. If the economy is able to accelerate going into 2021, I have little doubt that investors will continue to benefit from the company's success.

Source: J.B. Hunt

Post-Earnings Discount Opportunity

As usual, I like to start these earnings reviews by looking at adjusted earnings per share, as this is pretty much the core number people look at before going into depth - if they take a closer look at all. In this case, we see a pretty good result as J.B Hunt reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.50, which is well above expectations of $1.30 and 7% higher compared to the prior-year quarter.

Source: Estimize

While the economy has started to improve, we are still way below "normalized" levels, which makes the company's just-released results remarkable.

For example, total intermodal sales fell by 2%, while operating income increased by 22%. Dedicated Contract Services saw a sales increase of 1% with operating income up 5%. Integrated Capacity Solutions saw a sales increase of 28% with a higher operating loss compared to the prior-year quarter. Final Mile Services saw a sales increase of 22%, while operating income improved by 13%. The smallest segment, Truck, saw 16% higher sales, while operating income fell by 55%.

Challenges in the quarter were labor-related (among others). For example, the company saw network disruptions due to congestion and capacity tightness from labor. The company had to deal with direct costs related to the pandemic. While these costs moderated throughout the quarter, quarantined employees received paid time off and protective equipment required additional investments.

Tailwinds included strong business in, for example, Dedicated Contract Services, which sold 890 trucks worth of business in the first three quarters of the year. This is way higher than the company's expectations of 600-800 trucks. One indicator supporting strength in the industry is the fact that the company sees a labor shortage. Final Mile benefited from high demand in furniture, appliance, and pool distribution products with new opportunities in growth markets like home exercise equipment and home improvement. As you can see, these are exactly the industries that currently benefit amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

To put it bluntly, the pipeline of opportunities is as strong as I've ever seen it. As a result, we are continuing to invest in our product and service offering to ensure the high standards of service, safety and satisfaction are met in this critical component of the supply chain, as we deliver products of our customer's customer.



- Nick Hobbs, EVP Dedicated Contract Services

Based on this context, I think the graph below is a great summary of the current situation. The third quarter was the best quarter ever in terms of sales. Unfortunately, operating margins remain an issue, as even during strong economic times the company has to deal with high investment costs - including labor shortages.

(Source: TIKR.com)

Takeaway

J.B. Hunt is a bittersweet investment. I believe management is doing a great job in terms of positioning the company for an uncertain future. However, challenges remain as margins are subdued, which, given the surge in sales, is very unfortunate for investors. It gets worse considering that railroads offer the benefits of higher shipments without the immediate threat of lower margins.

However, if you have a long-term horizon, and if you are looking for transportation exposure, I still believe that J.B Hunt is the place to be. There are not a lot of companies that have the capabilities to deal with a changing economy like J.B Hunt.

The risk-reward isn't bad, even after the rally to $128 per share. I expect the economy to accelerate going into 2021, which, based on historical data and company fundamentals, will likely push the stock above $160 next year. Especially if the company is able to maintain an EBITDA multiple of 11x and generate more than $1.45 billion in 2021 EBITDA.

The downside is a new COVID-19 escalation, which could easily push this stock back below $100. However, as I am a long-term investor, I am not too worried about that. Especially because I consider this stock to be a long-term investment vehicle instead of a trading tool.

Stay tuned!

