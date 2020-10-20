Prepared by Stephanie, Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) stock has oscillating between $45 and $50 for over a year, with the exception of a brief few weeks' dip into the low $40 range after the market tanked in March thanks to the COVID-19 crisis. That said, as a food company, Campbell Soup has mostly been a beneficiary of the pandemic. During the crisis, it has continued to invest in its businesses and implemented strategic growth plans. The company has experienced unprecedented demand for its products in the last six months.

As for an investment here, you are buying for the dividend, as shares have been range-bound for years. Right now, we think anytime the market gives you an opportunity to buy shares in the $44-46 range, they are a buy. This is when shares will yield over 3% with the dividend being paid, and of course, offers the chance for a few points of appreciation in shares. Over the long term, it is a very stable investment that you can bank the dividend payouts with. Know what you are buying if you pull the trigger. We want to be clear. That said, we want to discuss the most recent earnings, and think shares are a quintessential hold here but a buy sub-$45.

Sales have struggled

It seems like yesterday that we called for profit-taking at $60, but it has definitely been a long time. The stock as a whole is relatively stable. However, it does go on sale now and again, and the astute investor should take advantage of such sales. Fundamentally, Campbell Soup has seen tailwinds from the COVID-19 crisis. Just looking at sales, we see the lack of growth is apparent. We contend that this is at best a very slow-growth name.

We have to say that we were indeed surprised to see sales come in at $2.11 billion last quarter. This surpassed our expectations of $1.8 billion by over $30 million. The Street consensus was for $1.77 billion, so it is a positive to see this target surpassed as well. What is more, revenue growth was 18.4%, which demonstrates the revival of the company. What is going on?

It seems management's strategy to innovate, cuts costs, and focus operations has worked, along with the tailwinds of the COVID-19 buying. Volumes and pricing adjustments helped drive revenue growth, but we have to discuss organic growth.

Organic growth had faced pressure for years. The pain had long stemmed from the fact that many store brands now offer similar products at a reduced rate. The consumer was shifting away from "stay at home" for years. Campbell Soup recognized a few years ago that it simply had not done enough to address this pressing issue. Sales pressures were mounting not only from other food companies, but from grocers themselves offering these store brands. That is why management put into place a plan to overhaul its portfolio and focus it. That was a benefit. Then COVID-19 hit, which was huge boost for sales. Organic net sales, which excluded the impact of an additional week in the quarter versus a year ago, and the impact from the sale of the European chips business (part of the focusing of the portfolio), increased 12% from the prior year driven by favorable volume in both meals & beverages and snacks, reflecting a continued increase in demand as at-home food consumption remained elevated.

Bottom line growth

Excluding items impacting comparability, we saw the bottom line spike 22% to $307 million. We were also surprised gross margin increased from 34.0% to 35.4%. Excluding items impacting comparability, adjusted gross margin increased 190 basis points to 35.6%, driven by the benefits of supply chain productivity improvements and cost savings initiatives, as well as mark-to-market gains on outstanding commodity hedges, improved operating leverage and favorable product mix, offset partly by higher supply chain costs related to COVID-19 and cost inflation.

The growth here is evident. Adjusted earnings per share was up a whopping 50% to $0.63.

The push higher on earnings stems, of course, from a strong top line, but expenses continue to be high. Expense control is key, though with the growing sales, more expenses are understandable, but keep an eye on it here. Marketing and selling expenses increased 36% to $265 million. Excluding items impacting comparability in the prior year, adjusted marketing and selling expenses increased 37%, driven primarily by increased investments in advertising and consumer promotion expenses across both segments. Administrative expenses increased 12% to $186 million. Adjusted administrative expenses were up 22%. We would like to see the growth in expenses temper in coming quarters.

The dividend actually is very secure

Many want to own this name for the dividend. We know that growth isn't a priority for the company. Therefore, we have got to be sure that the 3% yielding dividend is secure when we buy it.

The dividend has been held firm of late. At $0.35 quarterly, or $1.40 annually, the stock yields 2.9% at present levels. This is definitely attractive for dividend investors, but wait for it to be over 3% or better. That said, the question for a dividend name is whether cash flow is sufficient to pay the dividend.

Let us investigate a bit further here. One way which we like to quantify dividend safety is to examine the ratio of the dividends paid to free cash flow generated. One way to gauge the health of the dividend is to measure the change in the dividend payout ratio, comparing dividends paid to free cash flow.

Campbell Soup paid $426 million in dividends. But free cash flow has been strong, and the payout ratio has oscillated around a very safe 50%. Investors should carefully continue to monitor the payout ratio. One very bullish point to be aware of is debt. Well, the company made significant progress with de-levering its balance sheet. Ending net debt of $5.3 billion as of the fourth quarter declined by approximately $3.1 billion in fiscal 2020 as proceeds from completed divestitures, along with positive cash flow generated by the business, were used to reduce debt. The company still has over $850 million in cash.

Looking ahead

Let us be clear, Campbell Soup's earnings were helped by COVID-19 boosting sales. But management got aggressive and made the moves that it needed to in order to focus the portfolio and pay down debt. Could this eventually lead to a dividend increase? At this point, it seems like that could be in the cards. But we think management will prioritize debt repayment first and then consider a boost. So, what to do? Long-term investors and stock traders should both wait for at least a 3% yield, but overall, should wait for the stock to trade sub-$45, which would present an attractive risk-reward entry point.

If you like the material and want to see more, click "Follow" and if you want our best money making ideas, check out BAD BEAT Investing