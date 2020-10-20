We know it is hard to be bullish on names here, but it becomes easier when you think long term.

Halliburton's (HAL) is a stock we have been encouraging dip-buying in. It offers an interesting risk-reward profile under $12. We stand by it. When economies around the world even return to 50% of what they were doing before the COVID-19 crisis, pent-up demand for oil will be unleashed. We are in no way suggesting we expect oil prices to increase dramatically, or ever see highs they once saw over a decade ago. But we do expect them to increase enough to drive profitability in oil service companies.

Thus, buying now is still a rather contrarian play at this time, but we are always on the lookout for names that are simply beaten down too far and look to scale in and profit from the reversal. We will say it again. Unless you see bankruptcy as likely, despite another few months of pain in oil ahead, you can buy. When demand returns, it will mop up a lot of that oversupply which has simply decimated pricing. While we find names left for dead and profit from the reversal, we are in a position of playing after a double. We think that it will take time, but a double is not out of the question. In this column, we check back in on performance.

Performance was slightly better than expected

The company just reported its Q3 earnings, which saw a slight top-line miss and a bottom-line beat versus consensus estimates. In fairness, this was another really tough quarter, and we thought sales revenues could be down 50% here. This was because of the devastation in oil pricing continued in the summer, though improved from Q2 mostly. The exception was September, which saw real pain once again, which weighed on the entire oil sector. Demand has rebounded somewhat from Q2, but supply is more than ample. Please understand that oil prices are so strongly linked to the performance of the company and the stock.

As such, with wild moves in oil prices in recent weeks, the stock has moved with volatility. The uncertainty makes decisions like capex and labor planning all that much harder going forward. That said, Q3 saw pricing all over the place. Revenues, actually, were as expected down heavily from a year ago, declining 46% and registering at $2.98 billion in the quarter.

We saw a decline which we anticipated but was slightly better than we expected. However, at $2.98 billion, the company was slightly below consensus projections. We were more bearish, expecting $2.95 billion, so this result is welcomed in our opinion, but it is still disgusting. But where were the revenues generated from? We need to know the trends driving these issues. Overall, we saw similar trends as we saw in Q2, though declining sequential performance of 7% on the sales front.

There was a divergence in operating segment performance relative to the sequential quarter, which saw the beginning of COVID-19. We saw lower revenues sequentially from Q2 2020 in the Completion and Production segment. Revenue here was $1.6 billion, a decrease of $0.1 billion or 6%. This was somewhat unnerving as many expected Q2 was likely the bottom. But the second half of the quarter was painful.

These declines stemmed from reduced completion tool sales across Europe/Africa/CIS, the Gulf of Mexico, and Latin America, coupled with lower cementing activity in Middle East/Asia and North America land. It was partially offset by higher stimulation activity and artificial lift sales in North America land, higher activity across multiple product service lines in Argentina, as well as increased pipeline services in Europe/Africa/CIS. It spilled over into Drilling and Evaluation as well.

Over in the Drilling and Evaluation segment, we saw a lower decline from the sequential quarter. Revenue came in at $1.4 billion which was down 8% versus Q2 2020, better than we expected, but still down $0.12 billion or 8%. It is worth pointing out that cost controls led to operating income decreasing $22 million, or a 17% drop from the sequential quarter. Driving this was the simple fact that there was a global reduction in drilling-related services and lower project management activity.

As we look to the rest of 2020, we are mostly interested in regional activity, and given the global nature of COVID-19, it stands to reason that we will see a divergence in regional activity in the next few quarters. International expansion ceased, which had been offsetting the declines in North America. North America revenue was $0.98 billion, a 6% decrease from the sequential quarter actually. The action is still promising internationally, and we think it will rebound later this year. The company is successfully executing its strategy of controlling what expenses it can control and managing the business to perform well in any market conditions. International revenue was $2.0 billion, a 7% decrease from Q2. All regions in the international space saw revenue declines.

Controlling expenses

Expenses have been well-managed, and the company is committed to further cuts. While the company cannot control pricing, it can control expenses to a large degree. On a GAAP basis, the company saw losses. The company saw a net loss of $17 million, or $0.02 per diluted share. This compares to a net loss for the second quarter of 2020 of $1.7 billion, or $1.91 per diluted share. Adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2020, excluding severance and other charges, was $100 million, or $0.11 per diluted share. This compares to adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2020, excluding impairments and other charges, of $46 million, or $0.05 per diluted share. This was a big positive in the quarter, with the profit surprising to the upside despite the pain in revenues.

Final thoughts

We know it is hard to be bullish on names here, but it becomes easier when you think long term. COVID-19 has been a global headwind, but it is temporary. Oil demand will return. Economic activity will resume. Driving will resume. Travel will return. Factories and construction will resume. It is not going to be years of this but maybe a few quarters. Halliburton continues to control costs. The pace of activity declines in the international markets is slowing, while the North America industry structure continues to improve, and activity is stabilizing.

As we look ahead, we expect pricing to work its way through a couple of predictable steps. The first step, which we're starting to see now, is a recovering demand for active capacity. The second step will happen when activity recovers enough to call on cold-stacked equipment to return to the market. We expect that higher pricing will be necessary for Halliburton to push the button here. Finally, we expect that real and meaningful advancements of COVID-19 vaccines will help drive reopening, and subsequent demand. We think you scale in on weakness and hold for the next few quarters. You will be rewarded.

