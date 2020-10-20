Apple appears to be scaling up iPhone-related production ahead of expectations, and TSMC should get a margin boost as major customers ramp up 5nm programs over the next 2-3 years.

When I wrote about TSMC (TSM) (“Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company”) after second-quarter earnings, I wrote that while the apparent return potential on offer wasn’t bad for a high-quality tech company, I wanted to wait for a pullback. While 10%-plus pullbacks aren’t so rare in TSMC’s history, that was a vain hope given the hot demand for leading-edge (7nm and 5nm) chips for smartphone and data center applications, and TSMC shares are another 30% higher now.

Expectations remain high, but given virtually no spare capacity, increasing scale benefits at 5nm, and no near-term reason to expect weaker demand from customers like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Apple (AAPL), Broadcom (AVGO) at the most advanced nodes, not to mention ongoing issues at Intel (INTC), it’s hard to say that those expectations aren’t attainable. TSMC shares now trade at around a 10% premium to SOX versus a historical small discount (0%-10%), but that premium has been as high as 35% in the past. I’m not calling for a near-term tumble in the shares, but this is now definitely more of a near-term earnings momentum story than a long-term value story.

Strong Results Up And Down The Results

TSMC pretty much hit every mark for the third quarter. Revenue beat by 4%, gross margin beat by 230bp, and operating margin beat by 140bp, and the company modestly increased its capex guidance as a function of very strong near-term demand. While the business will probably moderate a bit in 2021 with decelerating revenue growth (although still quite likely growing double digits) and some modest margin erosion, guidance for the fourth quarter was strong.

Revenue rose 22% yoy and 15% qoq, with 8.5% qoq underlying growth in shipments (in 12” wafer-equivalent terms). With that, TSMC is benefiting from both strong volume growth, particularly in smartphones, data center, and IoT, and higher realizations on leading-edge nodes like 5nm and 7nm (which collectively made up 43% of revenue). Revenue from smartphone chips increased 12% qoq, while high performance computing (data center, et al) grew 25% and IoT grew 24%. One modest surprise to me was the 23% qoq decline in auto-related sales in a quarter where many companies have upgraded guidance on improving auto end-market demand.

Gross margin improved almost six points year over year and 40bp quarter over quarter, and operating income improved 39% yoy and more than 14% qoq (margin up 530bp yoy and down 10bp qoq), with gross margin hitting a 24-year high on 98% utilization.

Given the strength in smartphone, it seems pretty safe to assume that Apple orders are robust, and indeed, there have been reports that Apple has placed rush orders with Hon Hai and Pegatron. With that, I’d assume that Apple has taken on the “excess” 5nm capacity left by Huawei, and I would say Apple’s supply chain partners (Broadcom, et al) are likely to see good results. Likewise with companies leveraged to data center (a long list that starts with Broadcom for me).

Management guided for a better fourth quarter as well, with management targeting 2% to 5% revenue growth versus the prior average sell-side estimate of 2%. Management also bumped up its capex target to $17B (from $16B-$17B previously), and noted it was increasing some R&D activities at the 4nm and below nodes.

No Signs Of Flagging Demand At The High End

Management talked of starting at-risk production of 4nm in the fourth quarter of 2021, with volume production starting in 2022. TSMC management also expects to proceed to 3nm in the second half of 2022, where it will be using FinFET instead of gate-all-around (or GAA) technology, which it will probably be using at 2nm.

Smartphones and some high-end datacenter applications will likely be pushing those bleeding-edge offerings, but there’s still significant opportunity for 5nm to scale up. A lot of Broadcom’s offerings are still at 7nm, and between a migration toward 5nm, and demand from AMD, Nvidia (NVDA), Marvell (MRVL), and Xilinx (XLNX) in 2022, I don’t think TSMC has anything to worry about with its efforts to scale up its 5nm operations and move it from being a margin-dilutive offering at this point in time (as happened previously with 7nm and other nodes before that).

Structurally, I also see no real threat to TSMC’s core business. Insourcing production, particularly for companies with demand for leading-edge solutions, makes little-to-no sense, and ON Semiconductor (ON) recently added Starboard as an investor, with they’re pushing the company to shift from an in-sourced model to more outsourced manufacturing.

TSMC also still has arguably underappreciated leverage to advanced packaging. Advanced packaging augments the performance characteristics of chips, and TSMC has been highlighting its “3DFabric” platform – a portfolio of interconnect technologies that allow “mini-chips” to be stacked in three dimensions to achieve improved performance characteristics.

The Outlook

With TSMC seemingly finding yet another gear on even stronger demand from smartphone, data center, and IoT customers, my long-term revenue growth rate ends up moving up about half a point to just over 11%. I’m expecting FCF margins to average out around 30% over the long term, driving high single-digit FCF growth (2019 was an uncommonly FCF-rich year, so a tougher starting point). I expect 2020 to mark a near-term high for operating margin, but I’m not expecting a big drop off, as I expect 40%-plus operating margin in both 2021 and 2022.

The Bottom Line

TSMC has broken out well above historical valuation norms for both discounted cash flow and margin-driven EV/revenue. Given the record gross margins and the exceptional demand for leading-edge nodes, that’s not unreasonable but it does create challenges in establishing a fair value. I do expect TSMC’s premium to the SOX to eventually fade (as it has every time before), but that could take a while longer yet and I’d be slow to bail out (though I’d certainly consider protective stops). I don’t think the long-term appeal is so hot at this price, but if I held TSMC shares myself, I’d be enjoying this historically robust up-cycle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.