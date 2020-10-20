It's time to discuss one of my favorite companies on the market: Kansas City Southern (KSU). Even if you don't own KSU or any railroads, it still makes sense to pay close attention, as a small number of railroads dominate the domestic railroad industry. This means quarterly results reveal a lot about the economy. Besides that, railroad companies are great cash cows and are often able to offset top line weakness by raising operating efficiencies. That's exactly what KSU has done in its third-quarter, as the company reported higher-than-expected earnings and increased its earnings per share by 1% after a decline of 30% in the second quarter.

Q3 Was Pretty Good

In its third quarter, the company raised adjusted EPS from $1.94 in the prior-year quarter to $1.96. This 1% increase is one of the weakest growth rates but still a good number for two reasons. First of all, we are still in a recession, as the impact of the COVID-19 countermeasures is still pressuring the economy. The second reason is that analysts were looking for a decline to $1.90 per share, which means the company was able to beat the consensus once again.

With that said, let's start at the top. In the third quarter, total carloads declined by 4%. This drop was led by an implosion in energy carloads, extremely weak automotive production, and weakness in industrial and agriculture markets. Chemical and petroleum, as well as intermodal, saw higher carloads. Unfortunately, lower pricing caused all segments to report lower sales, resulting in an overall revenue decline of 12% to $659.6 million.

The good news is that KSU was able to lower its adjusted operating ratio from 60.7% in Q3 of 2019 to 58.8% currently. Cost savings were significant, as the company lowered the quarterly average employee headcount by 9% to 6,463 employees, while fuel prices dropped to $1.78 per gallon (on average). This is down from $2.55 in the prior-year quarter.

Based on lower revenues and higher efficiencies, KSU was able to report pre-tax income of $238.7 million. This is down from $254.8 million in the prior-year quarter. Net income rose from $180.6 million to $190.2 million, as income tax expenses dropped by almost $30 million.

Shareholders Can't Complain

While I am writing this, the company's stock price is up 17% year-to-date, after falling to almost $90 during the COVID-19 panic in the first quarter. The stock briefly touched $200, but bounced back as management rejected the $20 billion Blackstone (BX) takeover.

While higher efficiencies are certainly one of the reasons why I prefer railroads (in general) over a lot of other industrial stocks, I am also a big fan of rising shareholder returns. Year-to-date, KSU has generated $407 million in free cash flow. Total capital expenditures dropped to $286 million, as the company did not invest in new locomotives after spending $139 million on new locomotives in the first three quarters of 2019. That said, KSU returned $525 million to shareholders. Dividends accounted for $114 million, while the remained was spent on buybacks under the $2.0 billion share repurchase program announced in November 2019. While free cash flow is currently not sufficient to cover both buybacks and dividends, management will review its capital allocation strategy before the end of the year. I have little doubt the company will maintain a significant focus on buybacks, as free cash flow will undoubtedly rise again if economic growth accelerates going into 2021.

Takeaway: Don't Trade KSU, Own KSU

Going forward, I believe that the economy has bottomed and that both small-caps and cyclical stocks will outperform the market (for details, feel free to read this article). Hence, I have added a significant number of cyclical stocks to my dividend portfolio, and I am not about to stop anytime soon. The only reason I do not own KSU is that I already own both Union Pacific (UNP) and Norfolk Southern (NSC). I believe KSU is in an excellent position to continue to deliver high shareholder returns, as higher economic growth will further support free cash flow generation, buybacks, and higher dividends. It is no surprise that Blackstone tried to buy the company for $20 billion.

If you aren't long KSU, I still think it makes sense to buy at current prices. Especially if you want to hold the stock for at least 10 years. While it always feels better to buy a 10% correction, you won't always get the chance to buy at a significant discount. And if you are looking to hold stocks long term while adding on a regular basis, I would even argue that "time in the market" beats "timing the market".

Stay tuned!

