Yara International ASA (YARIY) CEO Svein Tore Holsether On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

[00:00:02] Good afternoon from Oslo and welcome to Yara's quarter results presentation, our presentation today will be by CEOs went to the ruleset CFO Racich and EVP Africa and Asia, Fernando López. We'll have a Q&A after the presentation. And with that, it's my pleasure to introduce CEOs when it all started.

[00:00:30] Thank you very much and good morning and good afternoon, depending on where you're dialing in from, as usual, we'll start with safety. Our number one priority deteriorate, continued to be at a stable and low level despite the covid-19 challenges. This is a slight improvement compared to a year earlier, and it's stable from the second quarter. In order to deal with the covid-19, our entire organization works differently to limit the risk of spreading the virus, including running minimum on shifts and segregation of teams to reduce exposure. This, of course, it's a significant additional strain on the organization. And in light of this, I'm satisfied with our safety performance this quarter. Our long term goal of zero injuries remains. Now, let's take a look at the results, our returns and cash flow continue to improve in. As a result of this, we're proposing an additional dividend of 18 Norwegian kroner per share to be paid in the fourth quarter, our return on invested capital has improved for the ninth quarter in a row now at the seven point nine percent, compared with six point one percent a year earlier. Although third quarter saw lower market prices and somewhat lower total deliveries, we delivered record and peak volumes in line with our strategy. Production also improved in the in the quarter, and they've broken the negative trend from previous quarters, volumes are up both for ammonia and finished fertilizer, driven by better reliability in our plants. Our total revenues and premiums this quarter were down year on. Mainly driven by lower urea prices and lower season premiums in Europe, however, are crop nutrition focused business model continues to perform strongly, delivering record premium and becae volumes in the quarter. I would like to give credit to the entire Yade organization for another solid effort in a demanding environment. As already mentioned, the trend continued this quarter, also, when excluding the one billion dollars in proceeds from the sale of our shares in COFCO are free, cash flow is up for the seventh consecutive quarter. Our underlying free cash flow for the last 12 months is one and a half billion dollars higher versus a year earlier.

[00:03:48] This reflects Paris both above and below the line better cash flow from operations and lower investments. We recently made organizational changes to accelerate our ongoing transition towards sustainable solutions to the global food system. The structural changes we made back in May created operational units that drive commercial performance and continuous improvements while the Farming Solutions Unit develops our future solutions and commercial models. Then in September, we announced three changes to the team. Like previously, the EVP of Americans took on a new role to strengthen our activities within Green Omonia and initiate reviewing our asset base, Cristel Montcalm, previously EVP for Africa and Asia, took on the role as EVP Americans, and Cristel has significant experience from developing commercial relationships with food chain companies, which is a key element of our strategy in the Americas. Fernando Lopez Lushan, previously R.S.V.P. for indirect procurement, took on the role as EVP Africa and Asia, and Fernando will join the presentation shortly with an update on her region. Some crop nutrition solutions, premium products, agronomic knowledge and digital solutions help move the world towards a more sustainable global food system. We have today published a Cicero Shades of Green report on the IRA, where 38 percent of our revenues and 77 percent of our investments are classified, classified, that light green or medium green meaning respectively, environmentally friendly or supporting a transition to a low and climate low carbon and climate resilient future.

[00:06:08] We're glad to get this independent verification, that dark point is good and that we're heading in the right direction. But at the same time, we have to be aware that the food industry needs a major transformation. I'll revert to this topic a little later in the presentation. Now, I'll hand over to our CFO for a closer look at the financials this quarter.

[00:06:48] Good morning, good afternoon to all of you. It's my pleasure to be able to share some more details on our financial performance. As mentioned, the EBITDA decreased by around 11 percent year over year, driven by lower nitrogen prices in the quarter. And correspondingly, the EPS, excluding currency and special items, decreased in the quarter, driven by the lower operating result. On the capital side, net operating capital decreased, driven by low receivables globally and lower inventories in America's other investments were also lower in the quarter. Cash flow from operations increased compared to last year, continuing the trend over the past year of significant higher cash generation in our business, with improved, total operating results, lower investments and lower operating capital, our return on invested capital has also shown a significant improvement. EBITDA, excluding special items, decreased by roughly 70 million dollars, driven mainly by lower nitrogen prices, partly offset by the lower gas cost in the quarter, positive volume effects on fertilizer were offset by a negative development for maritime, which has been particularly affected by covid-19. The negative other ions include, say, fixed cost increase, although in line with our improvement target, the portfolio effect from sale of capital and the closure and a number of smaller items, including higher weights, certificate income. A year earlier, Europe saw lower realized prices in the quarter, in particular for nitrates. This reflects that the third quarter is an off season quarter where incentives for buying have been limited, with the situation where urea prices were increasing early on in the quarter. Deliveries were in line with the year earlier, which also was a slow off season quarter. The decline in operating result also explains the negative return on invested capital development in the quarter.

[00:08:51] As we're heading towards the European application season, we currently see a supportive global nitrogen market balance and food price environment with significant market demand to cover in the months to come in Europe. And our objective is, of course, to optimize our total returns for the season as a whole. The America's EVGA was in line with last year and higher deliveries in Latin America, where partly offset by lower volumes in North America on to lower production margins were offset by lower fixed costs and local currency depreciation, while lower working capital and currency effects also supported the return to development. Global plants, which comprises the slow scale Washington and plants, saw slightly lower production volumes in the quarter driven by smaller outages, LBJ was down with lower commodity prices and upgraded margins. The return was up in the quarter, driven by positive one of effects from the capital transaction. Industrial solutions delivered higher EBIT in the quarter, despite lower deliveries driven by improved commercial margins, maritime is particularly impacted by reduced activity level as a result of covid-19 overall demand for industrial nitrogen is gradually recovering. Underlying production for the quarter improved both for finished products and ammonia. And we are pleased to have reversed a negative trend we had up until the last quarter. Our improvement efforts are continuing while also ensuring operational continuity through covid-19 in order to reduce the risk of prolonged outages. Energy efficiency improved compared with 2019, mainly reflecting the origins of the closure at the end of 2019, fixed costs were flat compared to a year earlier. In line with our ambition on operating capital, we saw a significant positive cash flow effect in the quarter.

[00:10:49] However, we have a significant improvement opportunity in terms of reducing operating capital base. In recent quarters, we have consciously built some inventory in the situation with attractive margins, and that has, of course, also contributed to the increase in operating capital, this. Our overall committed investment level remains unchanged across 2020 and 2021 at the maximum of USD two point two billion. However, and as mentioned in the second quarter, we expect some facing into 2021 within the ranges that we have indicated today on this slide. The quarter saw a strong reduction in interest bearing that this was driven by positive cash earnings, lower operating capital, lower investments and the receipt of the COFCO receipts. We are strongly committed to capital discipline and our capital allocation policy, which we introduced last year. And Eurus cash returns are outpacing industry peers, including the proposed additional dividend and already announced buybacks. We have in 2020 paid and committed approximately NOK 53 percent to our shareholders. We are proud to see that our efforts on governance and reporting are being recognized with good ratings from System and the governance group, and we are also expecting a full integration of the text recommendations in 2021. It's, however, important to note that we see governance of reporting as a tool to drive the underlying performance forward across both people, planet and prosperity. And we sincerely look forward to elaborating on our performance and plans forward during the upcoming E3 Investor Seminar on the 7th of December. This concludes my part of the presentation and it is my privilege to hand over to my colleague Fernanda Lopes Larsennando.

[00:12:50] Thank you, Lars. Good morning and good afternoon to all of you watching this webcast. I am Fernando López Larsen, the EVP for Asia and Africa. And before we go into the results, I'd like to give you a brief introduction of my region. Africa and Asia is a very diverse segment. We have operations actually spread across three continents and not two. We are present in Africa, in Asia, but also in Oceania, because we have operations in Australia and New Zealand as well. And we have a very wide ranging customer base ranging from smallholder farmers to very large professional farmers as the ones we see in South Africa and also Australia and New Zealand. Almost half of our sales are actually premium products, mainly, and because our largest markets are in Asia, India, silent in China and they account for more than 60 percent of our deliveries, we serve many crops with our products and solutions, the main ones being rice, corn, sugar cane and potato. We are transforming Africa in Asia in line with Yoda's strategy, and our focus is twofold. We want to increase efficiency, basically doing more with less. We want to extend our commercial excellence and our operational excellence as well. And we want to expand from our base with digital offerings, implementing new revenue models and also market channels, together with our colleagues in farming solutions. If you look at bidding to the numbers now, we have had a strong premium product growth this quarter, especially in our key markets in China and Thailand.

[00:14:44] Although the total revenues were impacted by lower commodity trade volumes, our appetite is up by 27 percent compared to last year and the margins are significantly stronger. Of course, because of the premium products, our rike has come a long way from lower levels and that was a result of the ramp up that we have in Fuel Baratta and plant. We see improved results. Actually, if we exclude Pilbara, our Rike is 12 percent in the last 12 months. I'm particularly pleased about this slide, particularly pleased to see the growth that we see in and deliveries this quarter. And this is in line with our strategic focus. And also this is what is driving the positive development this quarter for this region. However, our production volumes are lower, mainly due to downtimes that we have experienced in our ammonia plant in Pilbara, India as a country. As you all know, has been particularly hit by covid-19. However, our Bubalo plant, which is located in India, is performing really well without significant disruptions. And our tan plant, as I mentioned, has reached completion and it's now ramping up production, currently running at around 80 percent capacity. So I now hand back to Svein Tore for his closing remarks.

[00:16:26] Thank you very much, Fernando. Running up, then we continue to see attractive prospects for our business. Firstly, we see attractive opportunities for Yota to develop its solutions to address the significant resource and environmental environmental challenges in global agriculture. We have a focused strategy building on our leading premium product and market position to deliver sustainable solutions to the global food system. And we have a strong track record with nine consecutive quarters of return on invested capital growth and one point five billion dollars of free cash flow from operations in the last four quarters. We look forward to holding our E3 investor seminar on the 7th of December, where we will go deeper into the opportunities that receive it in farming and food chain solutions, our efforts to decarbonise fertilizer production and our road map and keep the eyes to drive sustainable value creation. We're also happy to announce that our keynote speaker will be Paul Polman, co-founder and chair of Imagine. I'll now hand over to Twitter, who will organize the Q&A session. Thank you.

[00:18:13] Also on Twitter, we decarbonize have already quite a few questions sent in from the audience, so I will try as best as I can to allocate them out to our panel. So I suggest we start with a couple of questions. For the CFO, it's about our dividend and it's partly the first one is please detail the company's composition of the 53 kroner per share that we mentioned. And also a related question, whether this is a cash dividend.

Svein Tore Holsether

[00:18:50] Yeah, thanks for that. So the 53 knock per that comprises the ordinary dividend from May of not 15 per share, the additional dividend announced they are not a team. It's the buyback program of approximately 18 per share. And in addition, we did some knocks buybacks in the first quarter of twenty knocks four. That's totaling them the 53. And it is indeed a cash dividend. And I can add that because we've had a few questions and to that also to Iara, that we are aiming for an EDM mid-November and with a payment date towards the end of November.

[00:19:29] There's also a question of work on working capital guidance for Iora fourth quarter. I think I will just say that and feel free to contact Iara on this afterwards. But I think if you if you if you look at the previous year, because it's important to take account of the season and then plug in your Iora price assumptions versus last year, that's a good start point. But as you said, as I said, feel free to Iora contact us. If you want to discuss in more detail, then I think we have we have a covid-19 related question, which is Sete. Yes, has the company put up any plan or strategy in case of a scenario where covid-19 hits us in future?

Svein Tore Holsether

[00:20:24] I think it's already hit everyone quite, quite hard, and I don't think any organization was fully prepared for Site what happened at the end of last year and the beginning of this year continuing up until today. So I'll focus more on the response then. And I think our organizations respond in response to So, the situation has been tremendous building, of course, on a very strong safety culture and the systematic way of working with that over a number of years. I went through the results earlier to transition to the capabilities that we have within that to deal with the covid-19 has been quite rapid and each and every one of our employees have stepped up. I think this is a clear result of your being a purpose driven company. We know that what we do matters. Half of the world's population is fed by fertilizers, and that says something about the importance of what we do. And that means that the response from everyone in our organization has been to keep production running, get the product out to our customers, to keep the food system going. That has allowed us to first help secure food supply, but also to continue to add various levels of safety nets in within our own organization, such as a global policy for paid sick leave and also income security. And I've been really pleased with all the local initiatives in the communities where we operate and also on a global scale where we made an announcement back in early summer that we would donate the 40000 tons of MBK fertilizer to Africa. And the impact of those 40000 tons of fertilizer is being able to produce food to feed one million people for one year and maybe even more importantly, also helping farmers to connect to digitally to help them on agronomic advice going So, forward.

[00:22:52] This will likely continue. And we as an organization are prepared to So, to deal with it and So, continue to So, focus on that and make sure that we do our part in both protecting our own employees, being responsible in the society and keep the food system going.

[00:23:17] Thank you, Svein. I have a couple that I think will go to telecommutes. One is whether you can provide a an update on digital and then there's two that have asked a similar question on green ammonia and specifically on the So, slow scale project with a stat asking how we will accommodate the higher cost of this input and to what extent the project can be subject to public support.

Svein Tore Holsether

[00:23:57] Yes, so first to digital, I'm very pleased with the progress that we have. We are working on many fronts at the same time. We didn't cover it in this quarterly report, but that's partly because we will have a more holistic presentation of the topic at the CSG seminar on the 7th of December. But since scientists have brought up action Africa, maybe I can use that as an example of the progress we are making, as was said by Spain today. We were looking at how we could basically contribute to society and we decided to donate 40000 tons of NPK premium fertilizer to east of Africa.

[00:24:47] But when we did that, we decided also to use this opportunity to connect that with the digital development. And now, 12 weeks later, we are been able to connect with the two million farmers in East Africa digitally, meaning that we can trace and track the fertilizer from our plant in Norway Pashtoon to the specific plot and farm in East Africa. And this just shows in a short period of time what is possible to achieve. And we think that that kind of gives us another example of quite unique possibilities that this can give in terms of building and launched business models going forward. But we will tell more about that on the 7th of December. And then turning to a quite different topic, that's the exciting part of my job these days, trying to transform Yara into the future, that we work on many fronts from digital to green Omonia, Green Omonia, quite exciting because as we have tried to work towards not for quite some time, idea of sustainable solutions to the future food system on the part of that is to try to decarbonise the full value chain, both in terms of production, the upstream part, but definitely also the downstream part, making sure. We have a better nutrient use efficiency concretely in low skill, we have gone together with our stud to plan for a project of 100 megawatts, which would give 75000 tons of ammonia, which, if that would be all used for green fertilizer, would be around half a million hectares of fully decarbonised input to those fields. There is the fact that the green hydrogen to green ammonia is more costly and we see this as an invitation also to public funding and that this needs to be driven in collaboration between public and private sector. We do foresee that cost over time for green. Hydrogen will come down like we have seen in the renewable energy sector. But I think presently it's unrealistic to have such a project really moving into realisation without partnering with public funding. So we are seeking, among others, the EU Innovation Fund as a means to cover the gap between conventional and green technology.

Terje Knutsen

[00:27:57] If I could add, I think hydrogen is a very important part of reaching an energy sector that is with zero emissions, and in that context, ammonia will play an important role as well, because hydrogen is a very light gas. And if you want to travel distances or store it, it's not ideal as hydrogen. But when you convert it to ammonia, you get a more energy dense solution that travels better. So in many ways you can think about ammonia as the battery for Knutson hydrogen and being one of the largest producers of ammonia in the world, including logistics. We definitely have a role to play and we play a role in that space.

[00:28:58] Okay, switching gears, we have a couple of questions on the global nitrogen pricing and supply demand balance. I'll try to ask three questions and then we can repeat if So, needed. And maybe Samantha would. You can allocate around as you see fit. So the first one, there was a hope a few months ago that global nitrogen price levels would be higher. Now, what are the main reasons why prices have disappointed? And can this reverse? I say, let's start with that one. I won't go to the other two next. Yeah, yeah, of course.

Svein Tore Holsether

[00:29:36] So I think short term, we have always seen and we So, will see volatility. But what I think is an important element to note here is that that normally we see that one third of So, planned expansions is on time, while two thirds are either delayed or canceled. In addition to that, we always observed that around 50 percent of the capacity is more than 30 years old with the challenges that presents on So, reliability. So, so, so overall, I would say that I find that to be fundamentally supportive.

Thor Giæver

Terje Knutsen

[00:30:21] I can maybe answer a bit on that one as well. So we are in a very special year with covid-19, and that, of course, restricts travel. And of course, health and safety will always come first in the way we approach our project. So by definition, that will also increase the risk on projects both for So, for us as a company. But if I look at the nitrogen market more generally, I think the same logic applies there.

[00:30:56] And see, there was the yeah, there's also a question, what is our urea demand outlook for 2021? Was 20, 20 above or below trend or was there any stock build in 2020? What's your outlook on India? Urea consumption in 21? I say this is one question, but it was four. I think perhaps we've answered that 20, 21. In part regarding the risks of delays and so on, I should we add anything to that?

Svein Tore Holsether

[00:31:32] I think we touched on that with regards to India and the inventory situation, I don't see that there is any significant inventory build up and the why we don't have all the results from the last tender. I believe that was the two point one to two point two million tonnes with the delivery to up until November 16th. So I don't see anything out of the ordinary with that.

[00:32:05] Good. Thank you. Now we have some let me see, bring them into the queue here, a few questions on nitrates and unpicks. Okay, so we have seen pressure on nitrate premiums in Europe, but third quarter has seen a strong rally in commodity phosphate prices. Will this weigh on NPA premiums in fourth quarter? I mean, I could maybe as an initial comment here that when you measure premiums, if phosphates or urea prices increase, that, you know, on your measure reduces the premium. All other things equal. But over time, we tend to match this with our own pricing. And this is something that I answered.

[00:33:00] The other one on Europe is low nitrate inventories in Europe compared to previous season. What are your thoughts on pricing for the upcoming buying season in Europe for nitrates?

Terje Knutsen

[00:33:14] But you want to. And I'm trying to stay focused on transforming Yaara, but always interesting to follow the market, of course. So third quarter is a typical offseason quarter and there is substantial market left. So I think in a way, what we typically see is that the running up to the peak of the season is quite important. So I think looking forward now, the trend on nitrogen prices and more globally, the utilisation and the demand there will obviously dictate the price to some extent into Europe. We always try to manage this by the season, and that's definitely our target also for the coming season. And as such, we see the situation now as quite normal, I would say, and exciting times during the next months how well we both hit with tactics and obviously in the setting of the global market.

[00:34:30] Okay, still some questions coming in, I have one which may go to use one to address what is the status of your unmanned GILLHAM project?

Svein Tore Holsether

[00:34:44] Well, as we announced in connection with our first quarter results, key for free in this situation is, is to have some main priorities. And the first one was to the safety of our employees. Secondly, to support the local communities where we operate, to reduce the risk of of of the virus. And then three, to keep the supply chains going to support the food system. And then we went through our entire project portfolio to see what was most important to the to the core and to driving those three top priorities. And given the complexity of the plan and the need to month’s get expertise in to support that, we decided to put that on month’s a slower pace for four for a while month’s it's still being finalized. That divided that at the moment. But we're progressing that slower than we would under normal circumstances.

[00:35:58] Thank you, sir. We have a question on Africa and Asia for Fernando. What is the potential for premium products in this region?

Fernanda Lopes Larsen

[00:36:07] I think it's huge. We already have a very good footprint when it comes to premium products. And of course, we month’s can expand that even more. And I think that is something that we will look heavily, you know, in the years to come together with farming solutions as well, helping us in offering better solutions, not only the product, but also digital solutions together with that.

[00:36:30] Very good. Thank you. One for the CFO. What are your expectations for 2020 and 2021 capex given that Year-to-date is running meaningfully below last year?

Lars Røsæg

[00:36:44] Yeah, so as we also touched on in the presentation, we do see some facing effects. So what we've been very clear on is that there is no change to our committed CapEx for 2020 and 2021 combined, which is at the maximum of a two point two billion. But that we do expect within the range, as we also indicated in the presentation, some facing towards 2021 on the.

[00:37:11] I think we there are a couple of questions in the queue that I, I think we can take our more detailed and can be taken direct with I but I have one more that I think we can take now, and that is on dividend, ordinary versus special. It's the question is, should we take this year's split between special dividend and buyback as a good proxy or a guide, I guess, for the future of any cash returns over and above the ordinary dividend?

Svein Tore Holsether

[00:37:43] Yes, I think we have a very clear capital allocation policy, which we which we stick with here, where we said that dividend is our primary channel and then we do supplementary buybacks and then guided by the mid to long term, one and a half to two net debt to EBITDA range.

[00:38:04] Thank you. I think we will round off at that point if you have either submitted a question or think of a question later on, please feel free to contact me or anyone else in the team. But with that, thank you very much for attending our third quarter presentation.