Looking ahead, BMW sales, store network expansion, and after-sales services revenue are the key growth drivers for China Yongda in 2H 2020 and beyond.

China Yongda's strong earnings growth momentum in 2Q 2020 is expected to be sustained for 2H 2020, and this is backed by the company's 3Q 2020 unaudited financial numbers.

Elevator Pitch

I upgrade my rating on Hong Kong-listed Chinese automobile dealer China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTC:CYYHF) [3669:HK] from Neutral to Bullish.

This is an update of my prior article on China Yongda published on June 18, 2020. China Yongda's share price has increased by +15% from HK$8.66 as of June 17, 2020 to HK$9.97 as of October 19, 2020, since my last update. China Yongda trades at 8.4 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 3.6%.

China Yongda's strong earnings growth momentum in 2Q 2020 is expected to be sustained for 2H 2020, and this is backed by the company's 3Q 2020 unaudited financial numbers. Looking ahead, BMW sales, store network expansion, and after-sales services revenue are the key growth drivers for China Yongda in 2H 2020 and beyond.

China Yongda's valuations are attractive relative to peers, and it is a proxy for growing BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) sales in China. This justifies my Bullish rating on the stock.

Readers have the option of trading in China Yongda shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker CYYHF or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 3669:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $9 million, and market capitalization is above $2.5 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors which own China Yongda shares listed in Hong Kong include Value Partners Group (OTCPK:VPGLF), The Vanguard Group, Newton Investment Management, and Amundi Asset Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers and Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Significant Turnaround In 2Q 2020

China Yongda announced the company's 1H 2020 financial results on August 26, 2020, and it achieved a strong earnings turnaround in the second quarter of the year.

The company's revenue declined by -4.1% YoY from RMB29,106 million in 1H 2019 to RMB27,950 million in 1H 2020, while its net profit attributable to shareholders fell by -27.8% YoY from RMB734 million to RMB530 million over the same period. In contrast, China Yongda's top line and bottom line grew by +14.4% YoY and +21.3% YoY to RMB17,576 million and RMB470 million, respectively in 2Q 2020.

On a QoQ (Quarter-on-Quarter) basis, the company's revenue and net profit attributable to shareholders surged by +73% and +698%, respectively, in the most recent quarter. This excellent set of 2Q 2020 results suggest that the Chinese auto market, in particular luxury car sales, has already recovered in 2Q 2020, with COVID-19 (e.g. lockdowns and supply chain disruptions) no longer having a significant negative impact on the industry and the company.

China Yongda saw robust growth for both its passenger vehicle sales and after-sales services businesses in the second quarter of this year. Revenue from passenger vehicle sales expanded by +15% YoY and +72% QoQ to RMB14,915 million in 2Q 2020, driven by a marginal +0.4% increase in sales volume and a +14% YoY rise in average selling price.

The increase in average selling price for China Yongda's passenger vehicle sales is the result of a larger sales contribution from high-margin luxury brands, as BMW and Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF) (OTCPK:POAHY) sales increased by approximately +15% YoY and +7% YoY in 2Q 2020. The more favorable sales mix in 2Q 2020 also led to China Yongda's gross profit margin for passenger vehicle sales expanding by approximately +20 basis points YoY and +10 basis points QoQ to around 2.7% in the most recent quarter.

Revenue from after-sales services also increased strongly by +15% YoY and +80% QoQ to RMB2,545 million in 2Q 2020.

Strong Earnings Growth Momentum Expected To Be Sustained In 2H 2020

Market consensus expects China Yongda's revenue and net profit attributable to shareholders to increase by +6.7% YoY and +5.5% YoY to RMB66,878 million and RMB1,554 million, respectively, for full-year FY 2020. In comparison, the company's top line and bottom line decreased by -4.1% YoY and -27.8% YoY to RMB27,950 million and RMB530 million, respectively, in the first half of the year.

China Yongda's strong earnings growth momentum is expected to be sustained for the second half of the year, and this is backed by the company's unaudited selected key consolidated financial figures for 3Q 2020 which were released on October 19, 2020 after trading hours. China Yongda's revenue increased by +31.5% YoY to RMB19,811 million in 3Q 2020, while its net profit attributable to shareholders grew by +41.2% YoY to RMB480 million over the same period.

Revenue for its passenger vehicles sales and after-sales services businesses saw their respective segment revenue grow by +34.7% YoY and +20.8% YoY, respectively, in the third quarter of this year. Notably, the sale of new cars for China Yongda's luxury and ultra-luxury brands increased by +32.3% YoY to 38,615 units in 3Q 2020, which implies a favorable sales mix that is positive for the company's profitability.

Looking ahead, BMW sales, store network expansion, and after-sales services revenue are the key growth drivers for China Yongda in 2H 2020 and beyond.

Largest BMW Dealer In China

China Yongda is China's largest BMW dealer, and it stands to benefit from growing BMW sales in the country.

In 1H 2020, sales volume for the BMW brand grew by a strong +15.2% YoY, and BMW contributed close to 40% of China Yongda's total new car sales volume in the first half of the year. China Yongda also added three new BMW dealerships in 1H 2020. Of the company's 230 stores as of June 30, 2020, 59 of them are BMW dealerships.

BMW reported in early-October 2020 that its sales volume in China surged by +31.1% YoY to 230,612 units in 3Q 2020. Year-to-date, BMW sales in China increased by +6.4% YoY to 559,681 units. Notably, China was the sole geographical segment that achieved positive sales growth in the first nine months of the year for BMW.

Store Network Expansion

In the first half of the year, China Yongda opened eight new stores focused on luxury and ultra-luxury brands (which included three new BMW dealerships as highlighted above), and closed seven existing stores which were less profitable. As of June 30, 2020, the company already has seven new stores which are scheduled to be opened in 2H 2020 and beyond.

Acquisitions could potentially boost China Yongda's new store expansion plans, and the company has the balance sheet strength to support such activities. The company raised net proceeds of approximately HK$983 million from a share placement in June 2020, and its net liabilities-to-total equity ratio was reduced from 98.7% as of December 31, 2019 to a more comfortable 66.8% as of June 30, 2020.

After-Sales Services

After-sales services accounted for approximately 14% of China Yongda's total revenue in 1H 2020, and there is room to grow sales contribution from this high-margin segment. Gross profit margin for China Yongda's after-sales services was 46.1% in 1H 2020, as compared to passenger vehicle sales business segment's gross margin of 2.6% in the first half of the year.

As discussed in the "Valuation And Dividends" section of this article below, China Yongda's valuation discount to some of its peers is attributable to its relatively lower ROE. If China Yongda can continue to grow sales contribution from after-sales services and achieve higher gross profit margin and ROE as a result, its valuation gap with some of its peers with higher ROE should narrow over time. That said, China Yongda does face competition from independent repair stores with respect to the provision of after-sales services, especially for its non-luxury brands.

China Yongda's revenue from after-sales services declined -6.7% YoY to RMB3,962 million in 1H 2020, which was likely due to lower traffic volume in the first half of the year and reduced demand for after-sales services as a result. However, after-sales services revenue recovered strongly in 3Q 2020, increasing by +20.8% YoY from RMB2,269 million in 3Q 2019 to RMB2,742 million in 3Q 2020.

Valuation And Dividends

China Yongda trades at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 P/E multiples of 10.5 times and 8.4 times, respectively, based on its share price of HK$9.97 as of October 19, 2020. As a comparison, its three-year and five-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 6.8 times and 7.0 times, respectively.

China Yongda offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 3.7% and 3.6%, respectively. China Yongda chose to omit dividend payments for FY 2019 when it reported full-year FY 2019 results in late-March 2020, but it subsequently declared a special dividend of RMB0.27 per share which was paid to shareholders on July 28, 2020. Market consensus expects China Yongda's full-year dividends per share to be RMB0.32 and RMB0.31 for FY 2020 and FY 2021, respectively.

As per the peer valuation comparison table below, China Yongda's valuations are attractive, as it trades at a discount to China MeiDong Auto Holdings (OTCPK:CMEIF) [1268:HK] and Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCPK:ZSHGY) (OTCPK:ZHSHF) [881:HK] based on forward P/E multiples. This is partly attributable to China Yongda's relatively lower ROE, a less favorable brand mix with a comparatively higher sales contribution from non-luxury brands, and a lower revenue contribution from high-margin after-sales services.

Peer Valuation Comparison For China Yongda

Stock Consensus Current Year P/E Consensus Forward One-Year P/E Consensus Current Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Consensus Current Year ROE Consensus Forward One-Year ROE Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited 18.6 14.8 1.1% 1.4% 21.8% 22.5% China MeiDong Auto Holdings 41.8 30.1 1.2% 1.7% 34.8% 36.7% China Harmony Auto Holding Limited [3836:HK] 7.1 6.0 2.8% 3.4% 7.6% 8.1% China ZhengTong Auto Services (OTCPK:CZASF) (OTC:CZASY)[1728:HK] Company is expected to be loss-making for FY 2020 3.9 3.8% 7.1% Company is expected to be loss-making for FY 2020 4.9%

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for China Yongda include luxury car sales and BMW sales in China falling short of market expectations, overpaying for acquisitions, and slower-than-expected after-sales services revenue growth.

Note that readers who choose to trade in China Yongda shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.