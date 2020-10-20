BEP is my preferred way of gaining exposure, but investors who weight optionality/scarcity more heavily may find BEPC the way to go.

Funding is not an issue given the investment-grade balance sheet and the success of the BEPC split.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) has a lot going for it – not only is BEP exceedingly well-managed with a premium, hydro-weighted asset base, but it also offers investors a low-risk distribution growth path. These factors, coupled with the prospect of ESG-friendly fund flows, warrant the premium valuation, in my view. My preferred way to gain exposure is via BEP – while BEPC deserves a premium for its scarcity value and the optionality offered by its C-corp structure, the current spread appears excessive.

Well-Positioned Amid the Decarbonization Tailwind

The world is increasingly moving toward higher decarbonization standards, backed by the levelized cost of renewable energy. Wind and solar costs, for instance, are now low enough to justify the economic viability, and in many cases, no longer require subsidies. This trend is poised to accelerate further – per Bloomberg New Energy Finance, we could see $5tn to $10tn of renewables invested over the next decade (vs. ~$2tn invested over the last five years).

Source: Investor Presentation

Plus, the renewables business is resilient – US renewable generation rose ~14% post-COVID as existing projects continued to operate per usual, while renewables investment was also unaffected. There are more positives as well – post-COVID, management is guiding toward an accelerated pace of renewable investment in recognition of renewable assets' reliability and resilience through economic shocks.

Rich Development Pipeline Underpins the Outlook

The focal point of the recent investor day presentation was BEP's development activity - the key driver behind its organic growth strategy. The development pipeline currently stands at ~18,000 MW, with an extensive growth runway from here. ~3,500 MW of assets in the pipeline are either under construction or in advanced stages of development. What stood out to me, though, was the heavy emphasis on solar, which contributes to the vast majority (~10,000 MW) of BEP's development pipeline.

Source: Investor Presentation

BEP expects to generate ~2% annual FFO/unit growth from these projects over the next five years, translating into ~$90m of incremental FFO/year. To bridge the gap and achieve the 3-5% FFO/unit target for development, BEP needs to develop an additional ~3,500 MW (~20% of the current pipeline) to deliver the incremental 1-3% FFO/unit growth, which translates into ~$135m of FFO/year.

Source: Investor Presentation

Good Visibility into the Next Five Years

BEP has maintained a >10% FFO/unit CAGR over the last decade and expects this to continue through 2025 (in-line with guidance from its 2019 investor day). In turn, this should support the long-term distribution growth target of 5-9%. That said, I think medium-term distribution growth could reset toward the lower end of the range given the elevated payout ratio (relative to the 80% long-term target).

The latest growth drivers are as follows – inflation escalation in existing contracts (1–2% FFO growth), margin expansion (2–4% FFO growth), development pipeline buildout (3–5% FFO growth), and accretive M&A (4–5% FFO growth). Of note, the FFO growth outlook will now rely more on M&A, given the ~1%pt step up from the prior target.

Source: Investor Presentation

Well-Funded Growth Strategy

Funding should not be a problem going forward, given the pace of capital recycling – BEP has actively divested de-risked wind and solar assets internationally. With the divestment of BEP's ~27% interest in its 852 MW US wind portfolio also pending, expect more to come on this front. Further, operations have remained resilient through the pandemic, helped by its largely contracted business and strong offtakers. The success of the BEPC split also provides management with an added avenue to access capital at favorable terms.

Thus, the funding plan does not (and should not, in my view) require any common equity issuances barring an unforeseen shock. Instead, BEP plans to fund its growth strategy via asset-level refinancings, preferred equity, corporate debt, asset sales, and internal cash flows. BEP currently has a liquidity position of ~$3.4bn and no material debt maturities over the medium term.

Source: Investor Presentation

BEP Over BEPC

BEP currently trades at a premium ~19x EV/EBITDA multiple – well ahead of pure-play renewable peers, but warranted, in my view, given the quality of its portfolio, the backing of a best-in-class asset manager, as well as the above-average dividend growth potential. In sum, I see BEP as a standout ESG-friendly growth vehicle for long-term capital in the current macro backdrop.

Investors willing to pay up for optionality may see BEPC as an even more compelling option – unlike BEP units, BEPC benefits from a limited float (i.e., scarcity value) and a C-corp structure, which makes it eligible for broader index inclusion. As a more value-oriented investor, though, I find the current BEP/BEPC spread excessive and would like to see the BEPC premium narrow toward ~10% before I'd jump in. Potential downside risks include interest rate and FX fluctuations, adverse regulatory shifts, as well as execution.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.