While oil prices are lower and the trajectory uncertain, COP is buying solid assets in the best U.S. basin at a reasonable cost.

In March 2018 Concho itself paid $9.5 billion for RSP Permian. At year-end 2019, Concho’s reserves had an SEC PV-10 value of $10.6 billion.

ConocoPhillips is buying Concho Resources in an acquisition valued $9.7 billion, expected to close 1Q21. Concho’s current market capitalization is $9.3 billion.

I recently reviewed ConocoPhillips (COP) favorably. This $36.2 billion company's $9.7 billion stock-for-stock acquisition of Concho Resources (CXO) continues the trend of positive moves enabled by ConocoPhillips' strong balance sheet. Concho shareholders will get 1.46 COP shares for each share of CXO, a 15% premium relative to Concho's October 13, 2020 closing price.

Concho's and ConocoPhillips' operations fit together well. Whereas Concho is strictly a Permian basin company (Midland and Delaware sub-basins), ConocoPhillips has only 29% of its asset net present value in the Lower 48, and even that is mainly in different areas: the south Texas Eagle Ford and the North Dakota Bakken.

Unlike other companies, since ConocoPhillips did not rush into the Permian it has aced the timing, particularly when considering that in March 2018 Concho itself bought RSP Permian for $9.5 billion.

In a July 2020 analysis for EBEI subscribers, I recommended investors purchase Concho Resources shares after the company cut its budget, took write-downs, and weathered a very challenging first half with a good portfolio of hedges. And indeed, so it has happened that the shares are being bought, albeit at the multi-billion-dollar scale.

Investors should note ConocoPhillips has said it will discontinue its share repurchase program until after the CXO transaction closes. It then plans to offer shareholders both an ordinary dividend and additional distributions as required to meet a target distribution of greater than 30 percent of cash from operations.

Macro

During the first and especially second quarters of 2020, coronavirus pandemic shutdowns in transportation and business worldwide led to-at the worst moment in April-a massive decline of 25-30% of oil demand (25-30 million barrels per day). Then Russia and Saudi Arabia decided to start a price war, resulting in oil prices dropping as low as -$36/barrel at one point. Russia and OPEC (and the U.S. producers, as economic decision-makers) have all since cut production to bring the market back into balance, but the balance remains fragile on the supply side

Additionally, the global demand-side recovery is patchy, with more waves of virus slowing business and civic reopening and continuing to reduce air traffic.

Acquisition Metrics

With CXO shareholders receiving 1.46 shares of COP stock for every share of CXO, pro forma equity ownership will be 79% ConocoPhillips and 21% Concho. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

In the deal fact sheet, the companies cite:

*a combined resource base of 23 billion barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) with

*an average cost of supply of less than $30/barrel and

*$60 billion in combined enterprise value.

Annual capital and cost savings are anticipated to be $500 million by 2022.

Because the first half of 2020 required curtailments, the companies used 2019 production totals to show combined pro forma production of 1.5 million BOE/day: 1.2 million BOE/D from COP and 0.3 million BOE/D from Concho.

Concho's estimates its 3Q20 oil production to have been 200,000 BPD or 0.2 million BPD.

The companies explained their "core-of-the-core" times four acreage position as shown below.

Credit: conocophillips.com

Oil and Gas Prices

October 19, 2020 prices were $40.71/bbl for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil at Cushing, Oklahoma and $2.83/million British Thermal Units (MMBTUs) for natural gas at Henry Hub, Louisiana.

OPEC's Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee also met by videoconference on Monday, October 19, 2020 and announced that on average the group had stayed in conformity, producing only 2% over target. In its official statement, "The Committee reminded all participating countries of the necessity to be vigilant and proactive given the precarious market conditions and prospects."

For a 5-year perspective on WTI oil prices:

Credit: macrotrends.net

For natural gas, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) increased the 2021 price prediction to $3.13/MMBTU, up from an expected 2020 average of $2.07/MMBTU.

The next chart shows the EIA's current 5-95 confidence range of WTI crude price predictions. According to the most recent Short-Term Energy Outlook, "On an annual average basis, EIA expects U.S. crude oil production to fall from 12.2 million b/d in 2019 to 11.5 million b/d in 2020 and 11.1 million b/d in 2021." It projects Brent oil prices to average $47/barrel in 2021; typically WTI is $2-$7/barrel less than Brent.

Concho's Reserves

At the end of 2019, Concho's proved reserves were 619 million barrels of oil and condensate and 2.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, equal to 383 million BOEs, for a total of 1.002 billion BOEs, with an oil and condensate percentage of 62%. The SEC PV-10 value of Concho's proved reserves, (including those it acquired with the purchase of RSP Permian for $9.5 billion in March 2018), on December 31, 2019 was $10.6 billion, as given in two different reserve reports.

Source: concho.com and author

BOEs are not the same as barrels of oil. Equivalence is based on volume for condensate and natural gas liquids, and on heating value for natural gas. Condensate is typically priced somewhat less than oil, natural gas liquids at much less, and natural gas at a fraction: $2.83/MMBTU for gas-the current price-equates to $16.98/barrel of oil.

In the map below, the Delaware sub-basin is the green area and the dark gray area to the east of the Central Basin Platform is the Midland sub-basin.

Credit: concho.com

Competitors

Concho Resources is a Midland and Delaware (Permian/west Texas) sub-basin oil producer, one of the top twelve in the state. The company has been headquartered in Midland, Texas; ConocoPhillips' headquarters is in Houston, Texas. From a Permian basin location and communication standpoint, Midland operations are a competitive advantage so it is likely a sizable division office would continue there.

Virtually every U.S. producer operates in the Delaware and/or Midland sub-basins of the Permian, including many private companies. A few competitors include: Apache (APA); Chevron (CVX), acquiring Noble; Devon (DVN), acquiring WPX (WPX); Diamondback Energy (FANG); EOG (EOG); and ExxonMobil (XOM).

Governance

At October 6, 2020, Institutional Shareholder Services ranked Concho's overall governance as a relatively weak 8, with sub-scores of audit (1), board (9), shareholder rights (8), and compensation (8). In this ranking 1 indicates lower governance risk and 10 indicates higher governance risk.

Insiders own only 1.1% of the stock. At September 30, 2020 shares shorted as a percentage of float are 4.9%.

The company's beta of 1.88 aligns with the extremely high volatility oil and gas companies experienced due to the price war specifically affecting the sector on top of the pandemic affecting all sectors.

At closing, Concho's chairman and CEO, Tim Leach, will join ConocoPhillips' board and executive group as executive VP and president for the Lower 48.

Financial and Stock Highlights

Concho's market capitalization is $9.3 billion at the October 19, 2020 closing price of $47.26/share.

The 52-week price range is $33.13-$93.34 per share, so the October 19, 2020 closing price of $47.26 is only 51% of the one-year high.

Trailing twelve months' earnings per share (EPS) is -$48.86, reflecting asset write-downs. The average of analysts' estimates (excluding write-downs) for 2020 EPS is $3.92 and 2021 EPS is $3.27, giving a forward price/earnings ratio of 14.5.

Trailing twelve months' operating cash flow is $2.96 billion and levered free cash flow is $3.6 billion.

Data by YCharts

At the end of the second quarter of 2020, Concho had $4.86 billion in liabilities, including $3.96 billion of long-term debt, and $12.78 billion in assets for a liability-to-asset ratio of 38%.

The company's mean rating from 30 analysts is a 1.8, or "buy," leaning toward "strong buy."

Notes on Valuation

Concho's book value per share has been significantly written down and now is $40.53/share. This is below the market price, implying positive investor sentiment.

Concho Resources' enterprise value is $13.4 billion and, as noted, its market capitalization is $9.3 billion at an October 19, 2020 stock closing price of $47.26 per share.

ConocoPhillips' acquisition of Concho is valued at $9.7 billion, a 15% premium to Concho's stock price at October 13, 2020.

In March 2018 Concho paid $9.5 billion for RSP Permian. At year-end 2019, Concho's reserves had an SEC PV-10 value of $10.6 billion-which, note-was calculated at a higher oil price of $52.19/barrel.

On a book basis after large asset write-downs, at June 30, 2020, Concho had assets valued at $12.78 billion and liabilities at $4.86 billion for book equity value of $7.92 billion. Investors should be aware that while accounting or book values are important, they are not as reflective of reality as current market values.

Finally, analysts like CFRA's Stewart Glickman agree that ConocoPhillips is getting a good deal price for Concho.

Positive and Negative Risks

Concho's weak governance score is a negative.

U.S. Presidential and national Congressional political calculations are part of the analysis: the Democratic platform is more hostile to oil and gas production, particularly from federal lands, than the Republican platform. Concho's public lands exposure is about 20% of its total acreage.

Recommendations

In view of this timely, well-considered acquisition I continue my recommendation to own shares of ConocoPhillips. Investors new to the stock may want to wait for the Concho deal to close and for COP's share price to settle post-acquisition, likely to be in the first quarter of 2021.

Synergies and the reasonable price ConocoPhillips is paying for Concho's sizable Permian oil production, asset base, and operations-a location in which COP otherwise has only a small position-makes this a good transaction for both parties.

Additionally, ConocoPhillips' plan to pay out 30% of cash from operations to shareholders suggests more investor-friendliness than the typical hard-hit oil producing company can afford.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP, CVX, EOG, FANG, WPX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.