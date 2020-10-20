All of the attention is on the November 3 Presidential election in the United States. The contest will determine the future of US domestic and foreign policy. While former Vice President Joe Biden has a substantial lead in the polls, underestimating President Trump would be a mistake. In 2016, he won the electoral college after losing the popular vote. The President trailed in the polls throughout the campaign until he emerged as the winner.

Meanwhile, many polls and pundits are projecting a sweep by Democrats that not only hands the opposition party the White House but majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate. With two weeks to go until Election Day, many Democrats and Republicans agree on virtually nothing. However, there has been bipartisan support for putting a leash on the technology sector, where power and influence have been growing by leaps and bounds. Last week, a decision on censoring a news story from the New York Post raised another issue for the tech sector. Regardless of the outcome on November 3, the US government is likely to take a hard line on technology companies over the coming months. The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) moves higher and lower with the NASDAQ 100 Index, which includes many technology companies.

TWTR and FB’s CEOs to answer questions on election interference

Last week, the New York Post published a story with allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden’s son. In the aftermath of the publication by one of the most widely circulated newspapers in the United States, the story found its way onto Twitter (TWTR) and Facebook (FB) with links to the New York Post website. TWTR and FB decided to block the story and punish those who put links on their sites by suspending or freezing their accounts.

Twitter and Facebook are protected platforms under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which says:

No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.

Source: 47 U.S.C. Section 230

Some Republican Senators have alleged that TWTR and FB’s actions were censorship and that they may no longer be entitled to protection under Section 230.

Meanwhile, the US Senate Commerce Committee voted last week to authorize subpoenas for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai from Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Jack Dorsey of Twitter to force them to testify if they didn’t agree to do so voluntarily. The hearing will be on October 28, via videoconference, and the companies have said that the three CEOs will cooperate. The hearing will be another round of government questions for the tech sector. The rising power and influence of the leading technology companies have been an issue of concern for lawmakers in the US and the European Union. In the US, both sides of the political aisle have the tech sector in their crosshairs, in a rare showing of bipartisanship.

SQ is another Jack Dorsey company that just invested in Bitcoin

Besides Twitter, Jack Dorsey is also the founder and CEO of Square (NYSE:SQ), a publicly-traded payments solution hardware and software company. Together, SQ and TWTR have a combined market cap of over $120 billion. The higher profile TWTR’s value is under half SQ’s.

Jack Dorsey has a unique position as founder and CEO of two successful technology companies. While the hot lights in Washington DC are on TWTR, FB, and GOOG over censorship and election interference, SQ and FB could face other questions regarding support for the cryptocurrency asset class.

Earlier this month, SQ announced that it purchased 4,709 bitcoins worth approximately $50 million. The story came out on October 8 when bitcoin futures traded in a range from $10,580 to $11,065 per token.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, Bitcoin futures moved higher in the aftermath of SQ’s $50 million investment. In 2018, Jack Dorsey said he believes that the cryptocurrency will eventually become the world’s “single currency.”

The US government has not been a fan of the rise of digital currencies, which is another issue that could put Mr. Dorsey at odds with legislators in Washington DC. Mr. Zuckerberg found himself in the same boat last year.

FB’s Libra met with lots of pushback from US officials

In 2019, when Facebook proposed its leadership of the Libra digital token, he faced more than a little pushback from Congress. At a hearing, the House Financial Service Committee’s Chair, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, said:

With all of these problems I have outlined, and given the company’s size and reach, it should be clear why we have serious concerns about your plans to establish a global digital currency that would challenge the US dollar.

Source: Congress isn't buying Mark Zuckerberg's pitch for Libra

In a sign of rare bipartisanship, the top Republican on the committee, Representative Patrick McHenry, went further about Libra and the entire tech industry when he said:

There’s a lot of anger out there, and now, it’s being directed at the architects of the system.

Source: Congress isn't buying Mark Zuckerberg's pitch for Libra

The bottom line is that the US and EU governments are not likely to allow the technology sector or any digital currency to interfere with the government’s control of the money supply. Cryptocurrencies that fly below the radar of the countries that issue and control the legal tender are opposed to the means of exchange.

While there is almost a universal acceptance and an embrace of the Blockchain technology that underpins cryptocurrencies, governments will continue to resist or even ban instruments that get in the way of their control of the money supply.

The technology sector could run into troubles in 2021

The censorship that could jeopardize Section 230 protections, fear of digital currencies, antitrust considerations, and dominant market positions regarding data and financial resources is problems for the tech sector. Lawmakers have their sights on the November 3 election these days. After the contest is in their rearview mirrors, we could see a substantial bipartisan effort to undermine the technology companies’ power and influence in 2021.

Breaking up companies into pieces that reduces the threat of data and wealth dominance could be on the horizon. Rising taxes and other legislation that limits the powers of billionaire founders and leaders in the tech sector are likely in the US and the European Union. The latest censorship issues and support for bitcoin and other digital currencies are prompting inquiries and action.

Technology stocks have roared and were the best performing sector in the aftermath of the global pandemic. Technology allowed for communication, access to goods, and working at home for many during shutdowns and social distancing policies. The stratospheric rise of the tech sectors’ wealth and power has put a spotlight on the sector, with regulations and new legislation likely to follow.

Put options on the QQQ?

The bipartisan agreement on addressing the influence of the leading technology companies is a sign that Congress and the European Commission will act over the coming months. Actions will reduce the power and wealth and are likely to weigh on earnings. We could see a significant correction in tech stocks in 2021 after the incredible appreciation in 2020. Government-inspired regulation and legislative policies could trigger a substantial sell-off in 2021.

The top holdings and fund summary of the Invesco QQQ Trust include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The QQQ has massive net assets of $140.9 billion, trades an average of over 46.6 million shares each day, and charges a 0.20% expense ratio. The index is highly liquid and was trading at the $283.80 level on October 19.

Source: Barchart

As the chart illustrates, during the height of the risk-off period in March, the QQQ dropped to a low of $164.93 per share. A December 17, 2021, $195 put option on QQQ, was below $9 per share on October 19. With over one year until expirations and many issues facing the technology sector, the put option could be a way to take advantage of potential problems in 2021.

Technology is facing censorship problems after TWTR and FB decided to ban a news story from the New York Post. SQ recently purchased $50 million worth of bitcoin. Congress shot down FB’s Libra last year. Legislators and regulators have the leading technology companies in their crosshairs. The high-flying sector in 2020 could feel the power of legislative gravity in 2021.

