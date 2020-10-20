Refinitiv Lipper U.S. Mutual Funds And ETPs Q3 2020 Snapshot: Assets Under Management Rise $1.024 Trillion For The Quarter

Summary

TNA in the conventional funds business (excluding ETPs) rose 3.02%, climbing $655.4 billion from Q2 2020 to just a little less than $22.400 trillion for Q3 2020.

The short-/intermediate-term bond funds macro-group (+$104.0 billion) had the largest draw of net new money for Q3, while the money market funds macro-group (-$213.5 billion) experienced the largest net redemptions.

TNA in U.S. ETPs increased 8.43% from $4.375 trillion for Q2 2020 to slightly less than $4.744 trillion for Q3 2020.

The short-/intermediate-term bond ETPs (+$32.5 billion) macro-group had the largest draw of net new money for Q3, while the emerging markets ETPs (-$1.0 billion) macro-group suffered the largest net redemptions.

For Q3, actively managed funds—excluding money market funds—took in some $17.1 billion net, while their passively managed counterparts attracted $76.9 billion.