This is a Z4 thoughts update. We have long held PE in the ZLT and have written on them from time to time for Seeking Alpha. The name is now the subject of merger speculation and as recently as last week we wrote that it was likely a target, before COP went ahead and pulled the trigger on Concho (CXO) and before the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times said that Pioneer is in talks to acquire Parsley. Please scroll all the way down as we've also included an extra table below our normal cheat sheet showing FANG and PE alongside the pro forma COP+CXO.

A little PE food for thought

Free cash flow is expanding. Parseley estimates free cash flow for 2020 of "at least $400 mm", a recent upward revision from "at least $350 mm". PE's prior estimate was based on $35 oil and they are still at $35 for the rest of the year for the updated estimate after taking into account 2Q20's performance. Note in the cheat sheet below that the 2021 level of underspend is even greater. Also note that they are not looking to grow production volumes in 2021 and unless oil is significantly above current levels we'd be hard pressed to imagine they would see a need to take any excess cash flow this year or next beyond the $400 mm and put that back into the ground. It would go to the balance sheet instead.

Balance Sheet: Temporarily impacted like everyone else.

Their net debt to annualized 2Q20 EBITDAX is temporarily blown out to 3.7x vs 1.7x in 1Q20, due to sharp drop in oil prices in 2Q20. Recall that 2Q20 WTI averaged $28 per barrel. Further recall that differentials blew out during 2Q20 with PE seeing a pre hedge delta to WTI of nearly $10 per barrel. Projected 3Q20 net debt to EBITDA retreats a full multiple to 2.7x (without taking into account any further use of 2H FCF to reduce revolver debt). PE has no near term debt maturity wall with their first senior notes not due until 2020 and the bonds are trading in premium territory.

Liquidity remains more than adequate. The revolver was 41% drawn as of 2Q20. Liquidity remains strong here at > $0.6 B and is more than adequate for their level of planned spending. This is fine given that the borrowing base is way up at $2.7 B (reaffirmed last April) with a commitment level at $1.075 B (increased at that time). We would expect free cash to be applied to this balance first and then to potentially increasing the dividend in 2021.

Other Notable Items:

Potential catalysts - recent efficiency gains (particularly in drilling) translating into a further lowering of $/ft D&C targets,

They remain one of the lower cost / higher margin oily names we track.

Implied yield: 2%,

Hedge: ~ 80% of expected 2021 oil production hedges (see details in cheat).

Federal leases: Zip, zero, nada, none.

ESG: They are one of the more aggressive mid cap upstream names on the subject and are meeting their goals early which has prompted them to increase those goals. We have spoke to some smaller names who are literally years behind on this front. For names that are not adequately addressing ESG concerns we see an increasing number of institutional investors automatically taking a pass.

Short interest: 36.6 mm shares (~7% of outstanding, up from 7% a month ago).

Nutshell:

We continue to own PE as our second largest "oily" name (first is BCEI, third is MGY).

With that said, and even with the bounce in the name from end of 1Q to present levels, the name is only in the 10th position now in our portfolio at about 4% of assets due to the ongoing malaise in the upstream sector and the impact this is having on all names in the space balanced by our holdings in wind and other renewables which have advanced this year.

The balance sheet should appear markedly less stressed with the 3Q20 release (better prices) and again next year with lower spending in the new their new maintenance mode.

We do not see execution risk on the operations front as much of an element to the 2021 program. They know the acreage well and the year will be about stamping out fairly cookie cutter wells with little in the way of delineation either from an areal extent or from an effort to move up or down the column.

We do not see much danger of PE cutting the quarterly dividend any quarter soon and they do have the ability to raise it next year (they're one of the few to institute an increase this year).

A little more food for thought. Here are FANG and PE key metrics displayed with the Pro forma metrics for COP (COP and CXO combined). Just glancing over the metrics, FANG fairly well sticks out as one of the next obvious targets in the Permian space. As of the time of this writing we did not own FANG.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PE, COP, CXO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.