Sandvik shares are starting to look more interesting on a relative basis as a short-cycle recovery story, but I'd like to hear what management has to say about its long-term strategy before getting more bullish.

Mining was better than expected, with better margins and revenue, and surprisingly strong new equipment orders offsetting a 9% decline in aftermarket orders on ongoing COVID-19 pressures.

If more industrial companies report quarters like Sandvik’s (OTCPK:SDVKY, SAND.ST) third quarter, I’m not sure that the rally in industrial will hold. The stronger-than-expected margins were certainly welcome, and margins are an underappreciated driver of multiples in the sector, but meaningful shortfalls in Machining Solutions (or SMS) orders and revenue highlight that the industrial recovery is not yet on firm footing. Add in the impact of new lockdowns in Europe due to COVID-19 and you do have a good case for some concern about near-term demand in a variety of industrial end-markets.

I liked the better results from Sandvik’s mining operations, and again, the margin performance across the business (including SMS) was certainly worth praising. With Sandvik having underperformed the broader industrial group since my last update, I’m a little more interested in these shares as a short-cycle industrial recovery play, but I’m going to wait to see what other industrials report and what management offers investors at the upcoming November capital markets day in terms of long-term strategic initiatives and targets.

Better Results From Mining Only Partly Offset Weak Industrial Demand

Sandvik posted an overall revenue miss of 2%, with SMS missing by 8% and the mining business (or SMRT) beating by 1% (the small Materials Tech, SMT, segment is not all that material). Adjusted EBIT came in 6% ahead of expectations on better results in SMRT and SMT, but orders remained troublingly weak in the SMS business.

Overall revenue declined 11% in organic terms, with SMS down 21% (an 8% miss), SMRT down 2% (a 1% beat), and SMT down 13% (a 2% beat). Gross margin improved half a point, while operating income declined 24% and operating margin declined 1 point. By segment, SMS earnings declined 37%, with margin down 310bp (arguably pretty good relative to a 21% organic revenue decline), while SMRT declined 11%, with margin up 20bp. SMRT profits beat expectations by 5%, while SMS came up 2% short.

Weakness In Some Major Markets

Sandvik management had warned investors toward the end of September (through a sell-side investor conference call) that the demand recovery was uneven and fragile, and while the shares did trade down briefly, they recovered relatively quickly.

SMS continues to be undermined by weakness in the aerospace (around 13% of segment sales) and oil/gas (around 10% of segment sales) markets, and that’s particularly true in North America, where Sandvik’s SMS business skews even larger to those end-markets. Hearing of ongoing weakness in these markets really isn’t a surprise and is consistent with my commentary over the last few months, and I expect it will continue for a couple of years; I think these markets are bottoming, but there will be prolonged “bumping along the bottom”.

Weak aero demand will be a headwind for a number of multi-industrials, including Honeywell (HON), Eaton Corp. (ETN), and Parker-Hannifin (PH), but I don’t yet think that the underlying weakness is significantly worse than expected. Likewise with oil/gas, where I do see some pressure for companies like Emerson Electric (EMR), Ingersoll-Rand (IR), and Rockwell Automation (ROK), as well as a host of companies in fluid control (pumps, valves, etc.).

Auto and general industrial markets appear to be recovering, and that’s a positive development for both Sandvik and the sector in general. A roll call of multi-industrials leveraged to these markets would be impractically long (particularly the vaguely defined “general engineering/industrial” catch-all), but given the size of the addressable markets, improving demand is nevertheless positive.

As a final takeaway on SMS, I would note that orders were down “mid-teens” in September and improved to “down low double digits” in October, so while there are some signs of improvement in auto and general industrial, we’re not yet talking about a return to growth.

Is Strength In Mining Sustainable?

In contrast to the SMS business, the news in SMRT was mostly good. The 9% decline in aftermarket orders was disappointing, and it is something to watch for other mining equipment providers like Caterpillar (CAT), Epiroc (OTCPK:EPOKY), Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY), and Weir (OTCPK:WEIGY), given Sandvik’s commentary that the decline was driven in part by lack of access to mining sites due to COVID-19 restrictions. In contrast, the 20% growth in original equipment orders was surprisingly solid, and we’ll need to see a few more reports before knowing if that’s Sandvik-specific or a more general trend to improving capex investment in mining.

Sandvik has also made a structural change in the SMRT business, separating out the crushing and screening operations as Rock Processing Solutions. As a brief reminder, there has been a lot of speculation as to whether Sandvik might spin off its mining operations, and this is an interesting initial step. As a standalone business, RPS could be interesting to Weir or FLSmidth (OTCPK:FLIDY) as an acquisition candidate, and it doesn’t necessarily strategically fit with the other cutting, drilling, hauling, or tool assets.

Outlook

While the weak results in SMS were disappointing, the overall performance wasn’t so far off the mark, and management’s efforts to take costs out of the business did drive an operating income beat. The net effect is to pull forward some numbers in the mining business a bit, while also pushing back some numbers in SMS. Net-net, it doesn’t change my expectations all that much. The real question, apart from the timing/magnitude of industrial end-market recoveries, is how much of the cost reduction efforts will prove durable once end-market demand does, in fact, recover in SMS.

I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth from Sandvik of just 2% with growth of closer to 5% in the five years following 2020. I’m also still expecting long-term FCF margins in the mid-teens, driving long-term FCF growth on the low end of the mid-single digits. That puts Sandvik on the lower end of the curve for my long-term FCF growth expectations from multi-industrials, with competitive threats from areas like additive manufacturing, Chinese tool/inserts competitors, and greater use of near-net-shape forging still to be more definitively addressed by management.

Bottom Line

Management has a capital markets day coming up on November 3, and that would be a great opportunity for management to add some compelling commentary on strategic growth initiatives to go along with what has been a better-than-expected margin/cost performance through this downturn. Ahead of that event, I lean more bullish on Sandvik; the weaker performance in SMS was disappointing, but I believe the company is still close to the end of this downturn, and a high-single digit potential return is looking better on a relative basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.