There has been some management turmoil, Bill Ackman has been selling and a failed "strategic review" leave doubts as to the NAV.

Most of the market has rebounded sharply in 2020. One company that has not rebounded with the broader markets is real estate developer Howard Hughes (HHC). HHC have seen only a slight rebound and the shares are muddling along at 2012 levels.

I decided to re-examine recent developments at HHC to determine if the company is on the verge of a turnaround.

Management Shuffle

First of all, there has been a lot of turmoil in the C suite at Howard Hughes. Long time CEO David Weinreb was replaced by Paul Layne in October 2019. Three weeks Paul Layne retired after less than a year into his tenure. The interim CEO is now the former CFO David O'Reilly. The upheaval in management is most likely the result of significant cost over runs on some of the firm's big projects such as South Street Seaport District in Manhattan.

Bill Ackman Has Been Selling

Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman has long been one of the biggest boosters of HHC. Ackman first mentioned the company when he pitched it at the Ira Sohn conference in May 2017. However, it caught my attention that Ackman sold 10.5% of his position in June 2020. The company is still his 7th largest holding and HHC represents 7.32% of his portfolio. What is perhaps a little concerning is that Ackman sold in the low 50's after buying a million shares for $115 only seven months previous.

The combination of the management upheaval and Ackman's recent sales have forced me to dig a little deeper.

Seaport Project

A major drag on the shares has been the construction of a mega project in Manhattan. The project has not contributed anything to the bottom just yet. Now with Covid-19, many tenants have closed up shop.

On the conference call, former CEO Paul Layne said,

Finally, let's take a look at the Seaport. The Seaport District was significantly impacted by COVID-19 as New York City was one of the hardest hit areas in the country. This resulted in an abrupt stop to construction at the 10 building and caused our tenants in JV on businesses to close their stores. Construction was able to resume recently, but our assets at the Seaport remain closed. We do, however, anticipate a reopening for a select number of businesses in the District over the next several weeks.

Macro Risks

Most of the nation's real estate market has been booming this year. The two main projects that HHC owns and controls are the Woodlands community in Texas and Summerlin in Las Vegas. The local economies of these two market continues to struggle.

In Las Vegas, MGM recently laid off 18,000 workers as many temporary job losses have become permanent. The number of passengers at McCarran International Airport was at 1.6 million arriving or departing passengers in July. This is still down 66% from 2019 levels. The occupancy rate in the hotels in July was only 42.5% full in July. Overall visitor volume was down 61%, according to the tourism authority. As the local economy in Las Vegas struggles, it is difficult to imagine increased demand at Summerlin.

The other major development is the Woodlands community located just outside of Houston. The oil market has been a rollercoaster in 2020. However, the Houston job market has largely followed the broader national jobs market.

Source: University of Houston

It appears that the Houston real estate market is booming despite the slump in oil prices. Buyers closed on 9,101 single-family homes in September 2020. This was a 29 percent increase over the same period in 2019 according to the Houston Association of Realtors. The single-family home inventory is down to 2.5 months of supply, compared with 3.9 months a year ago. It appears that the Woodlands community is well poised to capitalize on the ongoing boom.

Valuation

I think that the most appropriate valuation metric for HHC is net asset value. The company mainly consists of tangible assets including Cash, Properties & Improvements and Land.

Calculating NAV is not easy for a company that has a carrying value for many assets from it's 2010 spin off from General Growth Partners. There are some who believe there is a major mismatch between the NAV of the company and the stock price. This is the reason why the company announced a "strategic review" in June 2019. The stock quickly shot up 30% as investors expected that all or part of the company would be put up for sale. Unfortunately there was not a sale. 35 investors took a look at the company and 14 performed due diligence and there was not a single offer. Since there were no buyers, the market assumed that the lofty NAV calculations of $200/share promoted by Bill Ackman were not accurate.

From a net operating income (NOI) point of view, HHC has struggled to create NOI growth. In 2016, NOI was $135 million. For 2020, the annualized NOI is projected to be $218 million. The target stabilized NOI is $362 million. The Seaport still does not contribute any NOI to the company. With a current market cap of $3.4 billion, the company is only trading at 9.4X stabilized NOI. This is a lot lower than the 15X stabilized NOI that the company has usually traded at.

Source: 2Q HHC Presentatation

The Bottom Line

HHC owns some premier real estate developments and markets such Houston, Texas are booming.

HHC is difficult to value on an NAV basis. Subsequently, I've focused on the NOI. From an NOI perspective the company appears to offer a margin of safety of 35%. However, due to the management turmoil and recent share sales by Bill Ackman, I am going to continue standing on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.