Special Situations are opportunities to invest where the money is likely to be made regardless of which way the existing status unfolds. They usually arise from activist shareholders pressing management for changes or from arbitrage of pending merger/takeover deals. Today, we update a look at the long-delayed China Oceanwide buyout of Genworth Financial (GNW), the possible outcomes, and the ways to profit no matter which occurs.

Brief Background:

My previous article on 8/20/20 presented the Special Situation for the COW (China Oceanwide) private buy-out of Genworth Financial. At that time, I presented the buyout arbitrage idea to consider writing (selling to open) the 32-day cash-secured puts for 9/18/20 $2.50 strike @ $0.45 premium creates a potential entry point at net covering cash of $2.05. This is a 239% annualized yield rate for the $0.43 net premium (after deducting the 0.02 in the money intrinsic portion) on the 32-day tie-up of $2.05 net covering cash. Those put options expired out of the money, with investors pocketing the planned gains.

I updated the idea to my Engineered Income Investing (E.I.I.) subscribers with a new trade on 9/23/20 to write new puts using the 10/16/20 $2.50 @ $0.30 premium. These expired out of the money last week providing the engineered annualized yield rate of 223% from the short-term contracts.

Today, I present a third covered option writing idea on this continuing drawn-out special situation as the agreement has been extended for the 16th time, now with a deadline of 11/30/20.

Review Of The Special Situation Setup:

On 10/23/16, privately-held China Oceanwide and Genworth Financial reached a definitive agreement to buyout GNW in an all-cash deal for $5.43 per share. Numerous extensions, currently, extension # 16 - expiring 11/30/20 - have been agreed to. Presently, all regulatory approvals have been obtained and we awaiting to see whether China Holdings is able to proceed with financing and closing the deal by the current end of November deadline.

In the event the deal does not close by 11/30/20, a new extension may be agreed upon, or the deal may be terminated. GNW has already begun arranging for secured debt and an IPO carve-out of 19.9% ownership of its debt-free U.S. mortgage insurance subsidiary (100% valued at an estimated $3.2 billion), even as China Oceanwide continues to work on finalizing financing closure of the deal.

Should the COW deal to buyout GNW ultimately collapse, the value of GNW is estimated at $3.24/share based on public peer valuation comps for the planned public rollup of the GNW remaining 80.1% interest in the U.S. mortgage insurance subsidiary. A deep look at GNW plans without the China Oceanwide deal, including breakdown of maturing debt, is provided by Anthony Steinmetz's July 24th article.

3 Possible Paths Forward:

The special situation has 3 paths to a successful resolution favorable to investors:

1. The deal closes by 11/30/20 as provided in the current extension 15. GNW shares are then each worth $5.43 cash, $1.82.

2. The deal is further extended. Shares likely will remain in the $2.50 to $3.75 range for a few months pending China Oceanwide financing, as they have for the past months as the deal drags along.

3. The deal terminates 11/30/20 or some further date extension and GNW goes ahead with its secured debt offering and IPO carve-out. In this case, shares quickly unlock the expected added 30.7% in value, rising to $3.24.

Engineering Strategy To Profit From This Special Situation:

With the current 16th extension to 11/30/20, consider writing the 60-day cash-secured puts using 12/18/20 $2.50 @ $0.32 premium. This provides an 89.3% annualized yield rate on the net covering cash of $2.18, along with deep downside protection of $1.43 (39.6%) from the current $3.61 market trading price.

Risks To Consider:

China Oceanwide may not be able to obtain the financing needed to close this deal and it may terminate. As discussed, this would lead to mitigation by GNW, who's management already has contingency plans in place and has begun implementing them as discussed in this report above.

A combination of the failure of China Oceanwide to complete the deal, along with further delays or other factors making it impossible for GNW to raise liquidity to meet the $2+ billion in debt maturing in 14 months could lead to drastic problems, perhaps even creditor liquidation of GNW if all planned and other contingencies fail to provide a path forward beyond debt maturities.

These threats are largely mitigated by the secured debt and IPO plans of GNW and the > $3 billion in debt-free assets they hold. The fact that the near-term upside gains could be 2X to 3X investment and versus the 1X downside in this risk balance is a strong asymmetry in favor of the investment. The risk is further reduced by some of the option strategies presented which complete and terminate with exit before a final critical point of potential liquidity crisis and accompanying price collapse might occur. For example, the September put options expire before the current deal deadline triggers even.

Closing Thoughts:

This is not a risk-free special situation but it is a favorably balanced one. The small size investment tranches available in the $3.50 stock make it easy to manage the size of capital tranches you may wish to speculate with. Laddering or blending of the suggested strategy, along with simple long share positions are also ways to both play the situation and manage the risks vs. time horizons.

I am not a licensed securities dealer or advisor. The views here are solely my own and should not be considered or used for investment advice. As always, individuals should determine the suitability for their own situation and perform their own due diligence before making any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.