The board of directors approved deal still awaits shareholder approval and is scheduled to close in first quarter 2021.

Special Situations are opportunities to invest where money is likely to be made regardless of which way the existing status unfolds. They usually arise from activist shareholders pressing management for changes or from arbitrage of pending merger/takeover deals. This opportunity is a risk arbitrage based on the current trading price discount from the $2.00 buy-out price.

On 10/1/20, Gridsum (GSUM) announced a plan to be taken private in an all cash buyout by an investor consortium led by Chairman Mr. Guosheng Qi.

Terms are for an all cash buyout at $2.00, expected to close in the 1st quarter of 2021. Shareholder approval will be required. The board of directors has recommended approval of the offer.

There are no attractively priced options at this time. However, shares can be purchased at $1.73, providing an absolute gain of 15.7% on the investment based on the $2.00 sale price when completed. Given the less than 180 day window until close, this is an annualized yield rate greater than 31%.

The risk is that the deal does not close for some reason coupled with shares then falling to below the $1.73 break-even. Prior to the deal announcement, shares were trading in the $1.20 to $1.30 range.

Closing Thoughts

This is not a risk free special situation but it is a favorably balanced one. The small size investment tranches available on this inexpensive stock make it easy to manage the size of capital tranches you may wish to speculate with.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GSUM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.