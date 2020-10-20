Buy with both hands with at least 50% short-term upside. Investors should use any near-term weakness to build positions ahead of an anticipated very strong second half.

Automotive business has been bolstered by recent acquisitions and is now expected to double sales within the next three years. Amazon Fire TV Collaboration has contributed to OEM customer wins.

Exceptional performance of the Premium Audio sub-segment with revenues doubling quarter-over-quarter. Based on projected H2 results, the business could be worth $15 per VOXX common share alone.

Investors in VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) or "VOXX" have been taken on a roller coaster ride so far in 2020. The stock briefly touched new all-time lows during the COVID-19 related market sell-off in March but has since skyrocketed by more than 500% at its peak last week.

While certainly supported by the broader market rebound, a big driver behind the recent rally has been persistent share accumulation by Beat Kähli, the Orlando-based founder and CEO of Swiss exchange-listed real estate company "sitEX Properties AG". The company has a dual focus on Switzerland and Central Florida, and current market capitalization calculates to roughly $230 million.

Since April, Mr. Kähli has amassed almost 4.5 million or roughly 20% of the company's Class A shares, quite an achievement considering the stock's measly average daily trading volume of just 166k shares. Keep in mind that VOXX remains controlled by John J. Shalam, the company's 86-year-old founder and chairman via its holdings in the company's supervoting Class B shares.

Before getting into more details on recent events, I would urge investors to first take a look at fellow contributor Vince Martin's comprehensive coverage and get an impression of how the company has evolved in recent years.

VOXX operates in three segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics (comprised of Premium Audio Products and Other Consumer Electronics Products) and Biometrics (EyeLock Iris Authentication) with the latter remaining in very early stages of commercialization.

Not surprisingly, the company's Q1 FY2021 results reported in July were nothing to write home about as both the automotive and the consumer electronics business were impacted heavily by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

But things changed for the better during the second fiscal quarter with an almost 65% sequential revenue increase and the company swinging from an adjusted Q1 EBITDA loss of $3.4 million to a $13.9 million adjusted EBITDA profit in Q2.

Source: Company's SEC filings

Consolidated gross margin increased to 29.7%, up 200 basis points sequentially, reaching its best level in recent quarters.

Even when adjusting for the recent acquisition of Directed LLC, sequential revenue growth would have been an impressive 57%.

On the conference call, management appeared very confident in both the company's short- and long-term prospects (emphasis added by author):

"I'm pleased to say that this quarter, we delivered substantial year-over-year improvements on both the top and bottom line. Consolidated sales increased by close to 42%, with all segments showing growth. Gross margins were up 340 basis points, and operating expenses declined by 6.7%. We reported operating income of $8.7 million versus an operating loss of $7.7 million, a $16.4 million improvement over last year. We delivered adjusted EBITDA of $13.9 million, a $14.8 million improvement over the second quarter of fiscal 2020. All of this, despite the continued impact of COVID on the global economy, needless to say, I am very proud of the VOXX team and how hard they have worked throughout this disruption. During Q2, we wiped out the losses from Q1 and are profitable through the first half of the fiscal year, a trend we believe will continue as we continue to win new multiyear OEM contracts, expand our retail and aftermarket distribution. We have new products coming to market, and with the additional contributions from our acquisitions of DEI and VSM-Rostra. Barring any major unforeseen catastrophe in the economy, we are poised for a strong second half and expect major improvements in fiscal '21, which we also believe will be sustainable. Lastly, our balance sheet remains very strong, and we intend to reinitiate the share repurchase program while concurrently evaluating strategic transactions that will strengthen our business. There are a lot of positive developments at VOXX, and we're excited with what the future holds."

Strong Performance of Premium Audio Sub-Segment

Particularly the performance of the company's Premium Audio sub-segment, mostly comprised of speaker manufacturer Klipsch, was impressive with Klipsch-branded products reportedly growing by close to 90% on a year-over-year basis (emphasis added by author):

"As I mentioned last quarter, additional distribution was added within our Premium Audio group pre-COVID. This has proven to be the right strategy since we were in place and able to continue to sell while many retailers shut down store locations. Additionally, consumers who were shut in looked to create a better environment for entertainment or work from home, thus creating higher demand. Klipsch has been able to expand overall assortment at many of these new outlets. At the same time, our core distribution for Premium Audio grew by over 40%. When combined, this led to a consolidated sales increase of over 80%. Keep in mind, Best Buy, a key customer, only reopened at the end of June, and we grew in spite of this. They are now back up, and we have several programs slated in the second half of the year. Premium Audio grew by double digits as an industry, and we believe this is sustainable. These high-end products are essential in today's home for movies, gaming, home gym, outdoor. The future is bright because we've expanded the core premium audience that we believe will continue to upgrade, replace and add on in the future. We believe e-sports and gaming is the next area of growth as we have seen this with the success of our ProMedia line. At the end of July, we finalized our alliance with Onkyo & Pioneer Corporation to become the exclusive distributor of Onkyo, Pioneer, Pioneer Elite and the Integra branded audio products in the Americas. We set up a new subsidiary, 11 Trading Company, which will market and distribute these products as well as sell our Magnat and Heco German brands in the Americas. Keep in mind, our 2Q results do not include contributions from this alliance. We will start delivery in Q3, ramping up next year and contributing to overall Premium Audio revenue. Without giving a firm number on guidances because we all know things can change, I do feel confident in saying that our Premium Audio product's sales should see growth well over $100 million in fiscal '21 versus last fiscal year. And as I have mentioned last quarter, Klipsch in particular is poised for its best year in its history."

On a sequential basis, the Premium Audio business actually managed to achieve 100% growth. Management's guidance for Premium Audio sales to grow "well over $100 million" year over year would translate to an at least 60% growth rate for the company's most profitable sub-segment.

Keep in mind that VOXX bought Klipsch in 2011 for $166 million or approximately 1x annual revenues at that time. With the business finally experiencing solid growth as well as improved margin performance, some multiple expansion could be warranted. Assuming $275 million in Premium Audio sales for FY2021 (up from $170 million last year) and assigning a revenue multiple of 1.3 would result in Klipsch alone being worth approximately $15 per VOXX common share (!).

Automotive Business Expected to double within 3 years

While the automotive electronics business currently lacks the explosive growth of Premium Audio, the company recently bolstered the segment by the acquisitions of Vehicle Safety Holding Corp. and Directed LLC and now expects to double sales over the next three years with much of the growth anticipated to be derived from the company's Fire TV collaboration with Amazon (emphasis added by author):

"Moving on to Automotive Electronics segment. Second quarter sales were up 21% with OEM product sales down $1.1 million, and aftermarket product sales up approximately $7 million. The aftermarket business was aided by the acquisitions of DEI and VSM, but also note the timing of the acquisitions. While we had a full quarter of VSM sales, we only had DEI sales from July onwards. Both acquisitions are performing to or better than expectations. And VSM, in particular just added new multiyear OEM programs with Volvo, Polaris and Subaru. Our 50-50 joint venture with ASA is doing well and building momentum. Last quarter, I talked about some of the weakness brought about by COVID. And while their business was down in Q1, they remain profitable. We are now seeing stronger results driven by the RV and heavy-duty markets. Momentum has carried through into September and looks to be promising in the second half. In Q2, we were awarded approximately $30 million of new OEM business, building upon the $375 million I announced last quarter. Our collaboration with Amazon to integrate Fire TV into our rear seat entertainment systems has been a key driver in securing the major portion of our future OEM business and has put VOXX Automotive significantly ahead of the competition. Of the over $400 million in new awards we've received over the past 3 quarters or so, approximately $330 million is incremental. The business we won has varying launch dates, some in calendar year '21, calendar year '22 and '23 and stretch out over 3 to 5 years with some smaller ones as long as 10 years. As to our recent acquisitions, we have completely transitioned the VSM-Rostra business into our Orlando facility as planned and on time. And we have completed the integration of DEI as well. Based on the moves that we have made and the awards we have won, we expect to double our automotive business over the next 3 years."

EyeLock - COVID-19 could provide a much-needed boost

The EyeLock Biometrics division has been a major headache for the company in recent years with immaterial sales volumes resulting in large losses. As a result, the company initiated a strategic review for the business during Q4 FY2020 which is ongoing.

But COVID-19 might actually provide a boost to the business going forward (emphasis added by author):

"Moving on to the Biometrics segment. Although the quarter showed modest improvement, we are seeing increased interest in EyeLock's iris technology, driven by the difficulties of the other modalities created by COVID. Facial cannot identify individuals with masks or PPE, and many consumers are much more comfortable with a touchless application. We have announced a number of new partnerships over the past quarter and have begun receiving some of the new products that were in development, ramping up production based on increased demand. As a result, we expect to see higher sales, but more importantly, more consistency in sales of our secure solution applications. And some good news to report. In the second quarter, we were advised that we were awarded the program that we have discussed in the past within the health care space. We are in negotiations on final terms, and when the contract is signed, we will have more liberty to discuss the positive impact this will have on EyeLock. As you know, we also hired an investment banker, Imperial Capital, to look at alternatives to enhance EyeLock's position. We have had a number of interested parties and are evaluating several to determine the best fit for VOXX and its shareholders."

Modeling Second-Half Results

Using management's expectations for year-over-year growth of "well over $100 million" in the Premium Audio sub-segment and assuming some modest growth in the automotive and other customer electronics business, H2/FY2021 revenues should come in above $300 million as compared to $200 million for the first half. Should adjusted EBITDA margin remain at least stable from Q2 levels, second-half adjusted EBITDA would calculate to approximately $33 million or approximately $1.35 per common share.

Please note that these numbers might prove conservative as I only modeled a slightly higher than $100 million year-over-year sales increase for the Premium Audio sub-segment as compared to management's guidance for "well over $100 million" and no additional adjusted EBITDA margin expansion. Moreover, no EyeLock sales have been included.

Balance Sheet Discussion

Renewed organic revenue growth and the above discussed acquisitions have resulted in some balance sheet expansion during Q2. Net cash amounts to approximately $20 million with more than $100 million still available under the company's credit facilities. Clearly, VOXX is not facing any near-term liquidity issues.

Bottom Line:

Buy with both hands.

After years of disappointment, VOXX International is finally turning the corner with the company's Premium Audio sub-segment contributing the lion's share of the growth. In addition, management provided a very optimistic second-half outlook and expects the strong improvements to be sustainable.

In fact, there might be further short-term catalysts ahead with a material EyeLock contract likely to be announced soon and the results of the ongoing strategic review for the business still pending.

Even the company's recently challenged automotive business is expected to improve substantially going forward due to recent acquisitions and the Amazon Fire TV collaboration driving new OEM sales.

Based on expected FY2021 sales performance, the Premium Audio sub-segment alone might be worth $15 per VOXX common share.

After breaking out to new multi-year highs after last week's strong Q2 earnings report, shares have retreated almost 20% from their peak on mediocre volume, likely due to some profit taking after the 500% rally from March lows, weakness in the general market and trapped momentum traders exiting the stock.

Given the strong outlook and an apparently much higher sum of the parts valuation, investors should use any near-term weakness to accumulate shares.

Should H2 FY2021 play out as anticipated and absent any material sell-off in the broader market, I would expect the shares to approach $15 going into the company's third-quarter report in early January.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VOXX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.