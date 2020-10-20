I believe J.B. Hunt's long-term model is still very much intact, and with an 11.5x multiple supporting a fair value above $144, this is a borderline buy call.

"Buy on a pullback" always sounds like great advice until the pullback comes and you have to figure out whether the issues that caused the pullback are long-lasting or temporary.

The headwinds in the intermodal business seem likely to last through the fourth quarter, and margins will be under pressure until new pricing takes hold in Q2'21.

Despite ongoing improvement in freight volumes in the third quarter, J.B. Hunt was hamstrung by serious rail and warehouse congestion issues, as well as higher purchased transportation costs.

File this under "be careful what you wish for" - while J.B. Hunt (JBHT) traded sharply higher from March to August on expectations of a sharp recovery in the U.S. freight market, that turn created some significant operational challenges for J.B. Hunt and the company wasn't fully up to the task, leading to weaker than expected results in a recovering market.

On one hand, the rail and warehouse congestion issues and labor shortages are understandable issues that would have challenged any company. On the other hand, isn't the argument for paying a double-digit multiple to EBITDA for J.B. Hunt based on the company's expertise in handling and smoothing over freight logistics challenges? I'm tempted to look at this as a "buy the pullback" opportunity, if not for management's warnings that the congestion/frictional issues that hit the third quarter are going to continue into the fourth quarter and that margins would be under pressure until next year's spring repricing cycle (so, Q2'21).

Weak Results, Driven Largely By Intermodal Network Issues

Throughout the third quarter, the various metrics for freight kept improving, including important intermodal drivers like port activity and a tightening truckload market. And that came through in part in J.B. Hunt's results, with revenue beating by 5%. Still, execution and cost issues hit the business hard, leading to a 10% shortfall in operating income driven largely by the intermodal business.

Revenue rose 5% as reported, with the large intermodal business (about half of revenue) reporting a 2% decline in revenue on a slightly better than 2% improvement in loads. Revenue in the dedicated trucking business improved 1% on a 9% improvement in loads, and the ICS asset-light brokerage business saw 28% revenue growth on a 2% improvement in volume. Revenue from final mile services rose 22% on a 42% improvement in stops, and truckload revenue rose 16% on a 14% increase in loads.

EBITDA declined 9%, though, and operating income dropped 17%, with operating margin falling 190bp. Higher costs in the intermodal business sapped margins, leading to an 18% decline in adjusted profits and a 170bp decline in margin. The next-largest contributor to profits, dedicated trucking, saw a 5% improvement in profits and a 50bp improvement in margin. The ICS business lost more money on the expanded revenue base (about $7 million versus the sell-side), while final mile profit grew 13% (margin down 10bp) and truckload profits fell 55%, with margin down 430bp. Relative to expectations, only the dedicated and final mile businesses beat, with dedicated about 3% better and final mile 39% better, but too small to be really material.

A Host Of Issues Hit Intermodal

I was curious to see what sort of snarls and snafus might occur as the economy got back underway after COVID-19, and it sounds like J.B. Hunt encountered more than its fair share. Significant rail congestion with its partners BNSF (owned by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B)) and Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) and congestion with warehouses, made worse by labor difficulties both at J.B. Hunt and its partners threw sand in the gears, leading to weaker velocity through the system.

With that, J.B. Hunt ultimately handled about 4% fewer cars than it normally would have, and that's against a backdrop where the company needed all the capacity it had to meet its customers' minimum requirements. Making matters worse, purchased rail transportation costs were higher than expected (including costs to reposition empty containers) and the tighter trucking market likewise led to higher drayage costs.

Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like these issues will get meaningfully better soon, with management warning of a similar setup into the fourth quarter. Given that environment, I would assume that any further improvement in volumes will be of limited benefit to J.B. Hunt since managing the volumes of the third quarter was already hard enough. I'll be paying a little extra attention to Schneider National's (SNDR) earnings now to see how their intermodal business fares.

Still Waiting For Inflection In Freight Brokerage

With tight trucking capacity, life has gotten "interesting" in J.B. Hunt's ICS business as well. J.B. Hunt was able to increase volumes in its more profitable spot business (42% of volume, 62% of revenue), but tight supply hit margins (NRMs down 510bp), and J.B. Hunt ended up with a larger operating loss on better revenue.

I'm still not especially bullish on this business. I understand that management has spent a lot of time, energy, and money building up its digital platform (JBHT 360), and brokerage can generate attractive returns on capital, but I see an above-average risk of technology-driven disintermediation in this business and I'm still skeptical that this business will ever really be a meaningful positive contributor to the business.

The Outlook

As I said in the open, I walk away from J.B. Hunt's third quarter with my mind not entirely made up regarding the significant shortfall in the intermodal business. Again, I believe that a lot of the rail and warehouse congestion issues were outside of management's direct control, but untangling these knots for customers is supposed to be a core competency. In any case, I'm not going to blow a few below-average quarters out of proportion; J.B. Hunt's long-term operating history in intermodal has been good, and rail service quality has always been a risk factor on a quarter to quarter basis.

I'm still expecting J.B. Hunt to generate long-term revenue growth in excess of 4%, driven by ongoing growth in intermodal demand (albeit with some price pressure as rails look to "share" the profits) and dedicated trucking services. I expect ICS to improve from here, but again I'm not counting on it as a major positive contributor today. With some improvements in operating efficiency and asset efficiency, I expect FCF margins to improve toward the mid-single-digits, driving high single-digit FCF growth.

As far as valuation goes, I'm staying consistent with my prior commentary - while I can support a bull-case multiple of 13x EBITDA, I'm more comfortable with an 11.5x multiple (based upon margins, ROIC, et al), particularly given the stated velocity/friction/margin challenges in intermodal.

The Bottom Line

Moving out to 2021 numbers, an 11.5x multiple gives me a fair value of around $144 to $145. That's not bad upside against a share price of $124, but I do worry that some of the near-term operational upside may be off the table, even if the holiday logistics season proves busier than expected.

This is the problem with "buy on a dip/pullback" - there's usually a reason why the stock pulled back in the first place, and you have to be willing to look past the near-term problems. I think J.B. Hunt will be okay on a long-term basis, and this is almost a coin-flip buy/hold call for me now, so I'm going to err on the side of staying with a hold … but this is a name I'm going to be following a lot more closely and I think it's well worth a reader's time spent on due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.