This could raise somewhere between $7.4 billion and $9.0 billion in cash for PPL - that is before any potential tax implications from the sale.

WPD could be valued at an EV/EBITDA multiple of around 9.5-10.5x, roughly equivalent to a 49-64% premium to its regulated asset value (RAV).

PPL is looking to sell its UK electricity distribution network, Western Power Distribution, to focus solely on the US regulated market.

PPL Corporation (PPL) is looking to sell its UK electricity distribution network, Western Power Distribution (WPD), as it seeks to focus solely on the US regulated market. In this article, I'm going to take a look at how much cash the sale could actually raise for the group and the future of PPL following its exit from the UK.

Historic Valuations

Valuing WPD as a standalone asset can be quite tricky as there aren't any publicly-listed pure-play distribution network operators or any recent publicly-reported sales data to go by. In fact, PPL's acquisition of Central Networks from Germany's E.ON in 2011 is the most recent transaction that we have detailed information on.

PPL paid £3.5 billion in cash and assumed £500 million of debt, which valued E.ON's unit at a 42% premium to its regulated asset value. Central Networks has since been merged with PPL's other electricity distribution networks in the South West of England and the South and West Wales area - and is today a part of PPL's Western Power Distribution.

In an even earlier transaction, a consortium led by Cheung Kong Infrastructure purchased EDF's electricity distribution network in the south and east England for £5.8 billion in 2010. This valued the business at 8.1x EBITDA and at about a 27% premium to RAV.

Recent Valuations

Cadent (formerly National Grid Gas Distribution) National Grid plc UK publicly-listed Water Cos Adj. EV/EBITDA 15.6 12.4 11.9-12.7 Adj. EV/RAV 1.50 1.34 1.12-1.25

In the absence of more recent information, we must also use a combination of more recent transaction data of infrastructure assets and market valuations of publicly-listed UK regulated utilities from other industries to get a rough idea of how much WPD could be worth at the present moment.

National Grid is the most similar-listed asset, but it operates the high-voltage electricity transmission networks and gas transmission networks in the UK, rather than low-voltage regional electricity distribution which WPD is involved in. NG also owns networks in the US, with a roughly 50:50 split between the two countries in terms of regulated asset value.

In recent years, NG has seen its asset base grow faster too - around 7%, compared to roughly 5.5% for WPD. It would not be surprising then for NG to be more highly valued compared to a UK pure-play outfit such as WPD.

Elsewhere, comparisons to UK water companies may give us some insight to WPD's worth. Water is indeed different, but water companies are the only listed companies that are pure-plays in the UK regulated utilities sector. That said, valuations for UK water assets have historically traded at higher EBITDA multiples compared to electricity and gas utilities, due to the typically higher level of free cash flow conversion.

Valuations for Severn Trent and United Utilities, the two remaining water pure-plays, appear to trade in a tight range in terms of their EV/EBITDA multiples and premiums to regulated capital values.

Another point of reference is the sale of a majority stake in Cadent, the UK's largest gas distribution network, by National Grid to a consortium led by Australian investment bank Macquarie in 2016. The deal valued the gas network, which had been previously known as National Grid Gas Distribution, at £13.8 billion - about 50% more than its regulated asset value.

On an EV/EBITDA basis, Cadent's valuation seems significantly more expensive than other UK regulated assets, but this reflects the low base for EBITDA in the year of its acquisition. Additionally, Cadent is significantly free cash flow positive because of its lower capex requirements - and, therefore, the company delivers substantially greater dividends to its shareholders.

49%+ Premium To RAV

I'm going to stick my neck out for you and say I reckon WPD could be valued at somewhere between 9.5 and 10.5 times its 2019/20 EBITDA of £1.25 billion. This would put its enterprise value at between £11.9 billion and £13.2 billion. Removing net debt of around £6.2 billion, this would raise somewhere between £5.7 billion and £7.0 billion, or $7.4-9.0 billion, in cash for PPL - that is before any potential tax implications from the disposal.

At this range of EBITDA multiples, WPD would be worth between 1.49 and 1.64 times its RAV of almost £8.0 billion ($10.3 billion). Indeed, this would represent one of the biggest M&A premiums to RAV, and no doubt attract renewed regulatory scrutiny of profits in the regulated utility sector.

The premium valuation does seem justified, at least from an M&A perspective, given WPD's high level of profitability and the peer leading growth in its asset base.

Valuation Uncertainty

Now, there's still a good chance that an eventual bid would come significantly higher or lower than this valuation range. EV/EBITDA multiples vary widely across firms, and the lack of recent transaction data increases the uncertainty of estimates.

Lower for longer interest rates could push up valuations, as infrastructure investments are seen to provide stable income streams that make them attractive alternatives to investment-grade bonds. Investor demand is high, with more than $200 billion worth of undeployed capital within unlisted infrastructure funds globally. What's more, further capital is being raised amid an increasing appetite for risk in the current investment climate.

In March, Pennon Group announced the sale of Viridor, its waste business, to KKR for £4.2 billion. This valued the business at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 18.5x, a surprisingly high valuation that surprised many analysts.

But facing a higher level of regulatory and political uncertainty, WPD could fetch a potentially lower valuation multiple too. Ofgem, the UK energy regulator, recently proposed steep cuts in the allowed returns for gas and electricity networks for the upcoming price control period.

COVID has also had a significant impact on WPD's first-half revenues, due to lower business volumes caused by the lockdown in the UK. And we've yet to see a revival of M&A activity in the sector following the pandemic, which puts the sale is in unchartered territory.

The Future Of PPL

The sale of WPD, which generates more than half of the group's total earnings, would represent a major transition for PPL. But with the cash proceeds of the disposal - even at the top end of estimates, it seems unlikely that PPL could find US rate regulated assets that would replace the UK network's earnings contribution, given the generally higher valuations of US assets and the need to reduce indebtedness at the group. PPL's credit ratings are already near the bottom of the investment-grade scale.

Would the sale unlock PPL's earnings growth? In the absence of finding the 'right' follow-on acquisitions or asset swaps, I would say probably not - that is, at least in the medium term, before non-recurring events and on a constant currency basis.

According to PPL's own estimates, WPD is one of its fastest-growing divisions in terms of its projected rate base. Between the end of 2019 and 2024, on a constant currency basis, WPD's rate base is projected to grow by around 5.4% each year, compared to 2.9% for the rest of the group (see slide 16 of PPL's Q2 Earnings Call Presentation for more details). As rate regulated profits tend to follow the size of its asset base, this stands to reason that WPD would have been on course to be one its most significant contributors to earnings growth too.

Following the sale, PPL will also be more exposed to climate and carbon transition risk because of the heavy reliance on coal in its operations in Kentucky.

This may, however, be partially offset by new organic growth opportunities; a strengthened balance sheet would certainly improve its financial flexibility and put it in a better position to capitalize on new growth projects.

Furthermore, if suitable M&A opportunities are found, PPL could gain access to new capital investment opportunities, increase its scale and realize additional cost synergies. Up until now, PPL's large international presence has limited its potential merger partners. The track record for M&A in the regulated utilities sector has not always been encouraging though, as regulators often require most of the cost savings to be passed on to customers in the event of a merger.

Currency Volatility

Still, the sale of WPD would eliminate the impact of volatile foreign currency movements on PPL's earnings. Weak sterling translation of its UK earnings could put a great deal of pressure on EPS in 2021 - at the end of Q2, 8% of its expected 2021 earnings from the UK unit had been hedged at $1.32. By contrast, 95% of its 2020 earnings had been hedged at $1.47. This could mean EPS in 2021 for PPL could fall significantly short from its previously guided forecast range of $2.50 to $2.80.

PPL withdrew the 2021 forecast due to the announced process to sell WPD, but reaffirmed its 2020 forecast for earnings at between $2.40-2.60 per share - projecting results to be at the lower end of its forecast range due to the impact of COVID and mild Q1 weather.

At the same time, the group needs to make significant capital investments for its US networks. With the US leverage ratio already so high and weak dollar translation of its UK earnings likely to push the group's overall leverage ratio further upwards, difficult questions about the strength of its balance sheet and the sustainability of its dividends may eventually be raised.

Would the sale unlock value for PPL's shareholders then? Again, this is a difficult question to answer as there are too many unknown variables. Not only do we have to consider how much cash the WPD sale would raise and the cost of any follow-on acquisitions or asset swaps, but we must also contend with how much tax leakage the transaction could attract.

PPL's low relative P/E multiple does seem somewhat supportive of the idea that its current structure could be valued at less than the sum of its parts. A sale of WPD could eliminate the perceived conglomerate discount and help push PPL's valuation multiple higher towards its US peers. This would, however, be a one-off gain - meaning the group must find better growth opportunities to deliver long-term shareholder value.

Final Thoughts

Indeed, the sale of WPD has the potential to unlock value and growth for PPL, but there's a great deal of uncertainty about how much the UK unit would actually raise. The disposal of the business would represent a major transformation for PPL, yet the future make-up of the group will be unknown to investors for some time. Its dividend is in the balance too, with the current 5.8% yield giving cause for concern.

Given that there are substantial execution risks, it's unsurprising that investors haven't reacted so enthusiastically - explaining why its share price performance has just barely beaten the Electric Utilities sector since the company announced its decision to sell the business on August 10.

