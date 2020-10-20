8 Funds Bought In September For Increasing Income And Capitalizing On Valuations

5 new positions were added to my portfolio (2 of these were from swap opportunities,) while 3 were adding funds to existing positions.

September was a bit of a departure from the strong rebound in March's lows. The tech space finally hit a top and fell into correction territory. Though by month's end, we were back in rally mode. This brief, but swift, correction that we experienced in September was a great reminder of how fragile the economy and markets are. It was also a reminder that diversification can and does matter during some periods. Tech fell to hit correction territory, but financials, communication services and energy also fell significantly. Though for financials and energy, they haven't necessarily left correction territory from earlier this year. The utility sector also showed to be rather resilient in the slump. Even REITs didn't take too hard of a hit when tech hit the correction level of a 10% drop.

While the tech sector was getting all of the headlines, the three sectors to perform even worse for the month were financial services, communication services and energy to bring up the rear. It almost seems like energy is permanently the bottom or near bottom performer. That being said, it is good to see utilities spared from most of the declines over the month, as they represented the worst performer sector in the prior month. On a YTD basis, tech, consumer discretionary and communication services are still handily beating the other sectors, up double-digits.

I added to current or initiated new positions in 8 different funds this month. While that seems like quite a bit, I have to admit that it wasn't very large amounts of cash. I remain rather conservative heading into the fall; keeping a healthy amount of cash. A couple of the positions were just shuffling my portfolio around as well.

I prefer to start accumulating a cash nest egg when we get near highs and then put those funds to work on pullbacks, corrections and even bear markets. During bear markets, I'm usually throwing every cent in that I can. Thanks to $0 commissions, last March's downturn meant it was cheaper to do this!

As the market did sag a bit through September, there did appear to be more of an opportunity out there. Some of the funds I cover are a review, as I covered the funds more extensively earlier in the month. I tend to review funds that I find interesting - then end up buying several days after covering the funds.

The positions will be listed as I bought them for the month. The first will be near the beginning of the month, and the last listed will be ones I purchased later in the month.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY)

I ended up adding this fund to my portfolio as I sold off my BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT). HYT is certainly a solid fund, with a rock-solid track record backed by BlackRock's expertise. However, as we were discussing in our CEF/ETF Income Laboratory chat, HYT just became too expensive relative to its discount. The sale took place on the second of September when the fund closed at a 2.25% discount. On that same date, DHY hit a 12.40% discount.

DHY is a pretty standard high-yield fund. They have an investment objective to "seek high current income." They invest "primarily in below-investment-grade U.S. fixed-income securities." They also utilize leverage, as so many other CEFs do. This can increase potential risks to the downside.

What you might be interested in knowing is that DHY has outperformed HYT on a total NAV return basis. In the case of a total share price return, thanks to the large discrepancy in discount and premium, HYT wins hands down.

In fact, going back to when HYT launched in 2003, DHY had been trading at quite lofty premiums. That is why the share price total return is showing such a big difference in comparison.

One cause of this big divergence between these vanilla high-yield funds is that DHY did cut their distribution at the end of 2019. The current 9.19% yield is certainly still attractive to me though.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (HYI)

HYI, another high-yield focused fund. This isn't the first time I've added to this fund either as I've added several times over the last year. The big draw for HYI is that the fund is expected to liquidate on September 30th, 2025. The term structure allows investors to receive NAV back at the end of the term. The fund's current discount of 7.68% means that there could be some serious alpha generation from this fund compared to other high-yield funds.

The downside here is that investors can still lose if NAV declines from now and then. That can be a risk in the high-yield space, though 5-years out is still a relatively long enough time frame that we hopefully won't still be grappling with the pandemic. To help offset this risk, the fund doesn't utilize any leverage. So, comparably, this should mean that HYI offers less volatility.

The fund states that its investment objective is "high income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective." They "emphasize team management and extensive credit research expertise to identify attractively priced securities." That sounds pretty universal, as most CEFs have this objective and would presumably want to "identity attractively priced securities." What does offset this management team apart a bit is Western Asset's focus on the high-yield space. They were founded in 1971 with a fixed-income focus.

The fund also pays out an attractive distribution of 8.07%. This distribution is also fully covered through NII, which is impressive for a fund that doesn't utilize leverage.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO)

PKO was another existing position in my portfolio. It presented an opportunity to add more to this position to take advantage of a lower than typical premium. Currently, the fund is at a premium of 2.15% - this compares with its 1-year average of 9.38%. There have been periods this fund has traded at even higher premiums as well.

PKO seeks "current income as a primary focus and also capital appreciation." The fund has "flexibility to build a global portfolio of corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage-backed and other asset-back securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including emerging market issuers."

This essentially makes it a multi-sector bond fund. The two largest allocations currently are to non-agency MBS and high yield credit, at 29.97% and 28.09%, respectively. This exposure once again adds even more high-yield to my portfolio, as the two other preceding positions were high-yield focused.

The fund currently pays a dividend yield of 10.21%. This is quite high, interesting enough as well is that this is one of the few funds to never cut their distribution since inception. Even more noteworthy is that its inception is pre-2008.

Focusing solely on yield generally leads to some steep losses for investors that buy at large premiums. However, I don't believe the 2.15% premium is anything to be too worried about.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)

To follow up on my purchase of PKO, I added another fund from the fund sponsor, PDI. PDI has the same investment objective as PKO. The investment objective is quite similar too. One of the key differences is that they include, more specifically; "the fund will normally invest at least 25% of its total assets in privately issued (commonly known as "non-agency") mortgage-related securities."

That being said, PDI invests much heavier than their "at least" 25% mentioning. They currently have 49.82% of their portfolio tied into non-agency MBS. The second highest allocation is also to 18.14% as well. This makes the fund similar to the PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) - another extremely popular PIMCO fund.

PCI is a large position in my portfolio. However, adding PDI to my line-up came on the back of a trade alert from Stanford Chemist. The model portfolio didn't completely sell out of PCI but did trim the position to make room for PDI as the fund's premium came down to a more manageable level. I used cash from outside sources to buy my PDI position.

I also continue to find the beaten-up sector of non-agency MBS attractive, though it isn't without its risks. The primary reason for the struggle in this area of the market is due specifically to the risks that are involved right now with the current economic condition.

PDI currently trades at a premium of 6.45% but looking at its 1-year average, that comes in at 13.95%.

Another dip recently presented another buying opportunity as well. This was related to the fund offering shares at a premium price, meaning that it is accretive to the fund. Investors seemed to panic and sent the shares down sharply lower regardless.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF)

TEAF was added to my portfolio after months of watching this fund. The fund's discount is currently a dramatic 27.84%. While that seems extreme, its 1-year average discount is 18.10%.

The fund is structured as a term fund, with a planned liquidation in 2031. TEAF launched with the goal of "attractive total return potential with emphasis on current income and uncorrelated assets." Additionally, "access to differentiated direct investments in essential assets" and "investments intangible, long-lived assets and services."

TEAF is also targeting a "positive social and economic impact." Essentially, they are an ESG focused fund with an emphasis on infrastructure. The unique characteristic of this fund being that they have a large focus on direct investments or private investments.

In a recent article, I go much more in-depth my rationale for adding this interesting fund. It includes more than just "this fund is at a huge discount" logic, though that is a start.

The fund did implement a distribution cut after this year's crash. The fund is still paying a respectable 8.49% distribution.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI)

EHI was another position added to my portfolio that was funded via a liquidation. This time, we sold off the Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO). This idea came from Stanford Chemist in this trade alert. It wasn't for anything that HIO did wrong, but for the simple fact of a better tender offer opportunity coming up. HIO is planning a tender offer for 25% of outstanding shares, EHI is targeting a 50% tender offer. This came as both funds shared similar discounts. However, this switch did also increase global high-yield exposure - so, not specifically the same target of investments.

Unlike HYI above on this list, EHI does utilize leverage in its portfolio. This also increases its risk profile a bit. They "seek high current income, with a secondary objective of total return." They intend to achieve this by providing "a global, leveraged portfolio of investment-grade, below investment grade and emerging market fixed-income securities."

While they mention investment-grade being in their portfolio, they are more heavily weighted towards lower-rated debt. The two largest exposures are to BB at 36.2% and B at 27.7%. On the flip side, AA is 7.3% and BBB is 21.7% exposure.

The fund has had a lengthy history with inception in 2003. Since then, they have paid an attractive monthly dividend. Though in 2017 the fund had implemented several cuts after being at a level rate for years.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE)

BOE has been another fund that has been catching my attention for months now. Finally, the fund's discount is too much to not at least start an initial position at 14.80%. This can be compared to its 1-year average discount of 11.77%.

BOE targets "current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation." They will "invest at least 80% of its net assets in dividend-paying equity securities and at least 40% of its assets outside of the U.S." They also utilize an option strategy, writing calls on individual positions of around 30 to 45% of its portfolio assets.

BOE has been neglected by most investors for the simple fact of its poor performance relative to its U.S. counterparts. Its focus on global positions has dragged down its returns quite considerably. Additionally, they aren't invested in a bunch of tech like a lot of other funds. The largest sector exposure is to consumer staples at 22.74% and healthcare at 22.06%. Additionally, they provide exposure to industrials at 18.90%.

I wrote on this fund quite recently as well, highlighting its potential as a 'Buy' candidate. There was a comment referring to my writing pointing out the distribution cuts being worse than what the U.S. funds have experienced. I provided a bit more light on this subject:

... distribution cuts aren't a red flag to me personally. I point this out as some members do place a greater emphasis on this. As you know, global investments haven't been as strong as their U.S. based counterparts - that's why I point it out that they have needed to trim their distributions more than these U.S. peers. Most CEFs cut their distributions over time due to not "retaining earnings." This has been more prevalent in global funds due to this underperformance. If we only focus on what worked the last 10 years (large cap U.S. names,) then we could miss out on potential investments that could work going forward. I personally, am attracted to international positions due to valuations and diversification benefits. In fact, I plan on picking up a position this coming week in BOE! Of course, I still hold plenty of the large cap U.S. investments too.

Their distribution history seemed relevant to point out as they have suffered several cuts, even during the last 10-year bull market that primarily saw U.S. markets handily outperform their international counterparts.

One thing I failed to mention was that they also had an extremely large year-end special distribution in 2017. Why does this matter? Because as these assets were paid out, it was a large part of their portfolio that stopped earning. It doesn't matter for investors that owned the fund before this large distribution of $1.428 ($1.35 was a special dividend but it also included the regular monthly $0.078 at that time) - as if they held through this, they received this distribution in their accounts. For investors after this, the price was adjusted to reflect this reduced amount.

To explain this better, on December 15th, 2017, the fund went ex-date for this large dividend. On that day the NAV dropped that same amount to reflect those assets being paid out. Looking back at the historical NAV, it was $14.50 on 12/14, this was then $13.10 on 12/15. That is almost a 10% drop in total assets, just by paying that special distribution. That is 10% of the fund's earnings potential just being "wiped out." The share count didn't change after that, meaning fewer assets to be spread out amongst a static number of shares.

John Hancock Financial Opportunity Fund (BTO)

BTO is a fund that I continue to be attracted to as I try to increase financial exposure to my overall portfolio. The one problem with this fund is that the fund trades at a lofty 9.19% premium. At the same time, it is also paying a distribution of 10.40%. When premiums start inching up, and so does the distribution rate, that is usually a bad sign. However, as highlighted above, I don't see a distribution cut as the worst thing in the world if it seems warranted. Though due to its premium, it was a small addition to my already existing position.

BTO seeks "capital appreciation and current income." Their portfolio is rather basic and easy to understand; "investing at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of U.S. and foreign financial services companies."

The real benefit here is how financials have been considerably undervalued throughout this whole year. This isn't without warrant as the financial sector needs a strong economy for growth. With the current pandemic situation, there is considerable pressure on their operations. That being said, the larger financial institutions have diversified their business operations. This means they are less reliant on where interest rates are.

While the tech sector was getting the headlines of the September correction, financials also contributed to this quite significantly.

In this case, the real shame was that BTO's NAV dropped further than its share price. Hence, we didn't get a screaming deal where we needed to back up the truck.

The double-digit dividend yield remains alluring, but I maintain that if you want to invest in BTO, it has to be for more than just the high distribution. One needs to be convinced that eventually, we will climb out of this anemic economy.

Outside CEF Additions

Outside of the CEF space, I have a portfolio of dividend growth stocks as well. I ended up adding to my position in National Retail Properties (NNN). They have been hit hard through the pandemic - and rightfully so - but I believe this is creating an opportunity. This is another purchase from when I averaged down earlier this year as well. The majority of their business operations are in C-stores and restaurants. These locations were allowed to operate through the lockdowns. However, it was at reduced capacity and foot traffic.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, they have exposure to "family entertainment centers," health and fitness locations and theaters. These are the areas that have been the most impacted by the pandemic. This has led to tenants deferring rent payments. "NNN collected ~69% of rent due for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and ~84% of rent originally due in July 2020." Considering those facts, it wasn't a surprise to see FFO and revenue miss when they last reported.

The latest September volatility pushed the company's share price back down to a level that I felt was compelling. Even while I realize that they can continue to struggle for at least the next year before "righting the ship."

They certainly don't take their dividend track record lightly though; as they continually pivot the lengthy "30 years of consecutive annual dividend increases." They can also boast beating returns of the S&P 500 and other REIT indexes' returns. This occurred on a 15, 20 and 25-year basis. Though on a 10-year basis, returns have been quite similar. Taking a look at the even shorter-term basis of the 1 and 5-years, they have underperformed.

Conclusion

Now that a tech correction is in the books, some investors are less nervous about the future. However, between the election and the thought that some lockdowns could go into place as we enter the fall, it doesn't hurt to remain a bit conservative. That is, keeping some healthy amounts of cash. This is especially the case as we have essentially returned back to shooting higher after the brief correction in the tech-heavy indexes. Additionally, we shouldn't leave out that the performance of financials, communication services and energy had performed even worse.

The chart above is taking a look at the 1-month performance of the S&P 500 Index, Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq 100 indexes.

Below the chart shows us the last 1-month performance of Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK), Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF), Communication Services Select Sector SPDR (XLC) and Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE).

This month had my portfolio adding quite a bit of exposure to the high-yield space. Though this wasn't necessarily purposeful. This was also a result of reshuffling the portfolio around, meaning that I also wasn't adding too much in the way of new dollars to this area through these portfolio additions. I remain focused on adding financial exposure to my portfolio, as it remains attractively valued. I also view international markets as an attractive value at this time. Thus, my purchases this month were conscious of adding even more exposure to those areas of the market.

