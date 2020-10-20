In its last two quarters, Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (CASY) has reported earnings that have benefited from abnormally high Fuel segment gross profit margins. Based on the nature of the spike in Fuel segment margins, the recent trends since the initial spike, and managements’ quarter to date disclosure, the elevated Fuel segment margins may prove only temporary. Consensus EPS estimates, which were increased partly as a result of the improved profitability, may be subject to downward revisions. With its valuation multiples elevated relative to their historical levels, Casey’s share price is vulnerable to a pullback and therefore merits a hold or neutral rating.

Fuel Margins & Profitability

In Q420 (ended 4/30/20) and Q121 (ended 7/31/20), the Fuel segment’s gross margin was at least 1000 bps above the segment margin in each of the four quarters in fiscal 2019 and the first three quarters of fiscal 2020. As a result, total company gross margins increased to 29.0% and 29.6% in Q420 and Q121, respectively, from 20.8% and 21.5% in the respective prior year periods.

Fuel segment gross margins were so inflated in Q420 and Q121 that the Fuel segment itself comprised almost 38% and 34% of total gross profit, respectively, compared to just 22% and 27% for the respective prior year quarter.

This increase in gross margin contribution from the Fuel segment came despite year over year declines of about 26% and 33%, respectively, in Fuel segment revenue. These declines in Fuel segment revenue resulted in the segment comprising just 55% and 52% of total revenue in Q420 and Q121, respectively. These are substantially below the approximate 62% of total revenue for both prior year periods.

Fuel segment profit margin is critical to Casey’s overall profitability as the segment typically comprises about 60% of company revenue. Because of the large increase in Q420, gross margin in the Fuel segment was 11.1% for all of 2020, compared to just 8.0% and 7.9% in 2019 and 2018, respectively. This significant annual increase drove the overall gross margin to 23.4% in 2020, compared to just 20.9% and 21.1% for 2019 and 2018, respectively.

The Fuel segment gross margin drew back a little in Q121 to 19.3% from 19.9% in Q420, but this was 1000 bps more than the 9.3% gross margin in the prior year period.

This extraordinary increase in Fuel gross margin in Q420 and Q121 is directly related to the Covid-19 pandemic and thus does not signal a permanent increase in Fuel profitability going forward. The cause of this jump in Fuel segment margin was twofold and resulted in an increase in fuel margin per gallon to $0.408 in Q420 and $0.382 in Q121, compared to a range of $0.200 to $0.244 in fiscal 2019 and the first three quarters of fiscal 2020.

First, demand for fuel was drastically curtailed by the onset of Covid-19 lockdowns in February, March, and April which align exactly with Q420. The second contributing factor was the unprecedented drop in wholesale fuel prices caused by the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Taken together, these factors drove lower wholesale prices which led to year over year declines in the cost per gallon (28.0% in Q420 and 33.2% in Q121) which exceeded the year over year declines in revenue per gallon driven by retail prices (16.9% in Q420 and 24.8% in Q121).

Management noted on its Q4 earnings call,

During the quarter in the fuel category, we experienced an unprecedented environment in both fuel demand and margin. As a result of the decrease in demand beginning in mid-March due to various state and local restrictions, same-store gallons in the quarter were down 14.7%.... At the same time the pandemic began to impact our business; the macro environment for fuel supply was disrupted, creating a significant fuel margin benefit throughout the industry. Our average fuel margin in the fourth quarter was $0.408 per gallon.”

In Q121 the company reported that the trend in same-store gallons was essentially unchanged at -14.7%, but average fuel margin declined by 6.4% to $0.382 during the quarter.

This unfavorable contraction in fuel margin was caused by a moderating cost per gallon (down 2.8% sequentially) exceeded by the decline in revenue per gallon (down 3.5% sequentially). The compression in fuel profit margin occurred because the year/year decline in gallons sold was greater in Q121 (-11.2%) than in Q420 (-10.7%), leading to a year/year decline in fuel revenue that was greater in Q121 (-28.3%) than in Q420 (-25.5%).

Quarter to Date Results

In the Q121 conference call, CEO Darren Rebelez updated Fuel segment results for the current quarter to date (through September 9th) saying,

Overall, we continue to experience slow but steady improvement month by month across all areas of the business. For fuel, we have experienced negative same store gallons in the mid-to-high single digits, while fuel margins are above $0.30 per gallon”

While the quarter to date 'mid-to-high single digits' trend in same-store gallons is improved from the -14.6% in Q420 and -14.7% in Q121, per gallon fuel margins have slipped from $0.408 in Q420 and $0.382 in Q121 to ‘above $0.30 per gallon’.

This combination of persistent weakness in gallons sold with falling per gallon margins suggests a further decline in segment gross margin. Because Fuel is such a significant part of its revenue, overall gross margin will come under pressure and become a drag on Casy’s profitability and cash flow.

In Q420, for example, if Fuel segment profit margin was 20.8 cents per gallon (the trailing 8 quarter average) the segment gross profit would have been $101.4M ($0.208/gallon x 487.7M gallons sold) for a margin of about 10.1% rather than the 19.9% or $198.8M reported. For the whole company gross profit would fall to $427.7M from actual gross profit of $525.1M and gross margin would slip to 23.6% from the 29.0% reported.

Likewise for Q121, assuming Fuel segment profit margin of $0.208/gallon yields a profit margin of 10.5% or $114.3M compared to the 19.3% or $210.0M reported. For the whole company gross profit would fall to $527.8M from actual gross profit of $623.5M and gross margin would slip to 25.1% from the 29.6% reported.

Valuation Multiples

Shares of Casey’s currently trade at about $184 or about 23x consensus 2021 (ended 4/30/21) EPS of $8.04 and 26x consensus 2022 (ended 4/30/22) EPS of $7.04. At $184, shares are about 5.5% higher than the last trade (~$174) before the announcement of Q121 earnings.

The consensus EPS of $8.04 implies that Casey’s will not generate any earnings growth in Q2, Q3, and Q4 of 2021 as TTM EPS is also $8.04. Furthermore, the consensus 2022 EPS estimate implies a decline of more than 12% in EPS to $7.04. These facts suggest that Casey’s shares are at least fully valued at a time when the Covid-19 situation is still very murky and recent earnings have benefited from a spike in gross margin.

Since 2011, on a TTM basis shares of Casey’s have traded on average at 0.44x revenue, 7.4x EBITDA, 8.5x operating cash flow (‘OCF’), and 19.2x EPS. The multiples have crept up to an average since 2017 of 0.55x revenue, 8.6x EBITDA, 9.9x OCF and 20.6x EPS. Currently, shares trade in excess of each of these multiples with the revenue multiple the most in excess (~43%) of the average since 2017. The OCF multiple is only slightly more than 2% above the recent average while the EPS and EBITDA multiples are about 11% and 14% above the recent average, respectively.

While the PE multiple is well below the S&P multiple, which is currently at about 38x, it is certainly elevated historically which is a cause for concern for a customer facing retail business in the midst of potential further pandemic related lockdowns.

The Takeaway

Casey’s gross margin and earnings have recently benefited from an unprecedented decline in wholesale fuel costs caused by the steep drop in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the steep rise in supply caused by an oil price war between Russia and Saudia Arabia.

It is reasonable to believe that both of these situations will be temporary and that Fuel segment margins will decline back toward the 7% to 10% range from the 19%+ in Q420 and Q121. When this happens Casey’s profit margins will come under pressure and consensus earnings estimates may prove too high.

Because shares are currently at least fully valued, if not overvalued, any shortfalls in reported results leave shares vulnerable to a pullback in price. In the lingering Covid-19 environment the opportunity for any retailer to miss revenue and/or earnings targets is elevated.

As Q121 results and the quarter to date commentary from Casey’s management show, continuing weakness in gallons sold coinciding with a falling margin per gallon is a recipe for weak gross margins going forward. Because of this, Casey’s shares are a hold until either the pandemic and oil price situations stabilize, or the share price declines meaningfully enough to create a margin of safety for future results falling short of consensus estimates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: this is my second re-submission per Nathaniel Baker's comments.