The pandemic has undoubtedly hit LendingTree, Inc. (TREE), but overall, its fundamentals remain strong. This is a testament to the company's resilience and its compelling value proposition. Despite 2020's massive headwinds, the company has managed to strengthen its balance sheet, improve its main product, and by 2021 it should resume its previous growth rate once again. Consequently, I believe the stock's underlying business is well-positioned for several years of future growth. Yet, despite all of these positives, investors can't ignore the stock's expensive valuation. In this regard, I consider that TREE's forward P/E of roughly 185 is overly excessive. Moreover, my valuation model assumes a healthy FCF growth rate for the next five years, and even then, the stock appears substantially overvalued. Hence, I deem TREE is a strong-buy on dips but a hold for now.

Overview

TREE is a US online consumer platform that operates under three broad segments: Insurance, Home, and Consumer. While each component has different intricacies and dynamics at play, they turn into a seamless personal finance application as a whole. Here, consumers can find their credit scores, and then TREE quotes them the best refinancing alternatives, insurance options, mortgages, home equity loans, personal lines of credit, among other financial products.

The beauty of TREE's business is that it doesn't take any financial risk itself. Instead, it merely connects consumers with lenders for a wide gamut of financial products. Moreover, since the company is increasingly becoming more involved in consumers' financial lives, it has a vast dataset. I believe this will give TREE enormous growth opportunities, as such massive amounts of valuable consumer data will most likely translate into additional revenue one way or another. So, I'd argue that TREE is easily one of the most exciting fintech stocks in the stock market.

This is why it's not surprising to see that TREE's users remain on their platform for many years. As you know, such user engagement metrics are typical of Silicon Valley social media unicorns. But I gather that this level of engagement for a financial application is even more impressive and a testament to its usefulness for consumers. Otherwise, people would leave the platform after their financial transaction is done. Thus, TREE has proven that it can generate recurrent revenue streams from its users for many years. As you can see in the figure above, users continue contributing to overall revenues even three years later. In fact, a whopping 62% of TREE's revenues come from previous years' users!

Diversified revenues

Another cool feature of TREE's business is that it's very much diversified across several business verticals. After all, different financial products don't necessarily follow the same business cycles. Naturally, they all correlate to overall business activities and national GDP. However, for the most part, consumer credit, stock investments, or insurance financial products produce diversified revenue streams for TREE. Therefore, this provides the company with much more stable total revenues, which have proven enormously useful during this pandemic.

Still, don't get me wrong. Q2 2020 revenues are still down 34% YoY. And more importantly, Q2 represented a total loss of $8.6 million for TREE. But this was mostly expected, as the US went into a prolonged economic shutdown during that period, which essentially impaired several of TREE's businesses. In my view, such resiliency is due to the company's variable cost structure, which mitigated the brunt of the economic shutdown. So, as a whole, TREE's underlying company performed remarkably well compared to other industries that got wiped out because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flexibility of our model and highly variable cost structure were on full display in Q2 as Variable Marketing Margin (VMM) as a percent of revenue improved a remarkable 10 points, from 35% in Q1 to 45% in Q2. And, we believe, our differentiated offerings for our partners enabled us to retain greater participation than many of our direct competitors during this period of dislocation, especially in our mortgage business where we've long been a market leader. - Shareholder letter for Q2 2020.

A strong balance sheet

Furthermore, it's also worth noting that TREE overall generated roughly $50 million in cash and finished the quarter with $101.8 million of cash on hand. TREE then also issued $575 million of 2025 convertible notes, mostly used to refinance other liabilities. With those funds, the company eliminated most of its near-term liabilities and currently has close to $200 million in cash. This, coupled with its strong FCF, has virtually secured TREE's fundamentals. Moreover, I believe this shows that management reacted quickly to a materially worse outlook and made prudent long-term financial decisions.

And lastly, note that TREE has traditionally been an FCF machine. According to my calculations, the company can convert roughly 11% of its revenues into pure FCF. And while 2020 will face contracting sales, I anticipate that 2021 will once again be a strong year for TREE. And more importantly, TREE has a huge revenue potential in its insurance business. Just for context, the average American spends approximately $1400/year on auto insurance, which amounts to $300 billion in premium spend per year nationwide. But for 2020, I expect TREE's insurance revenue (which is 80% auto insurance) will be just $310 million. This is about 1% of TREE's insurance TAM, which shows the tremendous potential growth that still lies ahead. And when you couple that with an 11% FCF margin, I think only good things can happen over the long term.

Sky-high valuation

But, as good as the company's prospects are, it's now time to turn to its valuation. And unfortunately, this is TREE's weakest point. You see, Mr. Market might be irrational, but it's also well aware of TREE's long-term potential. So it has assigned a very hefty premium to the company's shares. For my valuation model, I've noted that since 2015, the company's revenue CAGR has been approximately 45%. With that figure, I've modeled that TREE should grow its revenues over the next five years by half of that CAGR. In my opinion, this is a reasonable assumption, given the company's prospects.

As you can see, my valuation model suggests that the shares remain relatively overvalued at current levels. Concretely, I estimate the company should be worth about $232.67 per share, which represents a 31.1% downside potential at today's prices. And it's also noteworthy that this valuation model has relatively aggressive growth assumptions. I think these are feasible given TREE's opportunities, but even if it grew by a 23% CAGR for the next five years, it wouldn't be enough to justify its current valuation. So, it's reasonable to conclude that LendingTree is expensive at these levels.

Conclusion

LendingTree is an excellent company with fantastic growth prospects. In particular, I deem its insurance business is poised for explosive growth over the next 5-10 years. Also, TREE has historically sustained an 11% FCF margin on total revenues, so its FCF will likely follow as well. And lastly, the company's balance sheet looks safe and should have enough cash to survive the ongoing recession. But unfortunately, TREE's valuation is far too expensive for any reasonable investor. Naturally, I suppose that TREE's future growth could theoretically outpace my already optimistic assumptions, which would grant a higher fair value estimate. Yet, I maintain good investing is mostly dependent on being prudent, and buying a company at a 185 P/E ratio during an economic depression is unreasonable from my perspective. Thus, I conclude TREE is a good buy on dips, but for now, it's a "hold."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.