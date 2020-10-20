I'm long Xinyuan, and I have no plans to reduce my stake in the near future.

Xinyuan reported Q2 2020 results that were not well-received by the market. However, I believe that shareholders should consider staying the course.

Xinyuan Real Estate's (XIN) stock has significantly underperformed the broader market over the last 5 years, and it has been pretty much the same story so far in 2020.

Data by YCharts

The company's most recent operating results have not helped the stock either as pundits viewed the earnings (or lack thereof) report as a major disappointment. The stock has remained under pressure since the earnings report but, as bad as the quarter was, I plan to stay the course with my small Xinyuan position.

The Latest, The Q2 2020 Results Were Nothing To Brag About

On September 2, 2020, Xinyuan reported a Q2 2020 net loss per share of $0.49 on revenue of $284.4mm.

Source: Form 6-k

The highlights:

Quarterly revenue declined by 53% YoY (from $609.4mm to $284.4mm)

The operating net loss of $32.2mm compares unfavorably to the operating net income of $96.2mm in Q2 2019

The gross profit margin decreased by 19.3 percentage points YoY (from 26.1% to 6.8%)

There is no denying the fact that Xinyuan was operating in a challenging environment over the last quarter but, overall, the lackluster results should largely have been expected given the backdrop. And it is important to note that Xinyuan's Q2 2020 results were significantly better than what the company reported for the first 3 months of 2020. COVID has wreaked havoc on the global economy and companies that are highly levered, especially real estate companies/firms, have taken a real beating.

As terrible as the environment was over the first 6 months of 2020, looking ahead, management is still guiding for Xinyuan to report consolidated net income in 2020 that is in line with the prior year. Moreover, management expects for full-year 2020 contract sales in the range of RMB20B to RMB22B. If these targets are hit, Xinyuan's stock should perform well through early 2021. But, the company has some making up to do in the second half of 2020 if it wants to even come close to meeting these targets.

Investors will have to play the waiting game to see if the targets are achievable (management already gave themselves an out by saying that COVID could negatively impact the guidance) but there are a few other things that I will be watching for as Xinyuan reports results over the last two quarters of 2020.

Two things that I will be keeping a close eye on will be: (1) how the company manages its balance sheet in this tricky environment and (2) if the company's main growth driver - i.e., the Chinese real estate business - is able to get back on track.

How Xinyuan Is Positioned, Financially

During Q2 2020, the company was able to [slightly] improve its cash position.

Source: Q2 2020 Earnings Slides

However, Xinyuan is not in a picture perfect position because, as most people already know, the company still has a significant debt balance.

Data by YCharts

But, as management correctly highlighted during their earnings presentation, the company has the assets base to support the large (and growing) net debt balance.

Source: Q2 2020 Earnings Slides

Make no mistake about it, Xinyuan's balance sheet is stretched but I would contend that management has levers to pull. One of the levers is to take out additional debt to help the company navigate through this challenging environment and this is actually a step that was already taken by the management team. For example, the company recently issued $300mm senior notes due 2023 at a rate of 14.5%. The rate is extremely high but, as I mentioned above, issuing debt is a short-term option that will help the company make it through this tough operating environment.

In an ideal world, the backdrop improves and management is not forced to make decisions that are short-term focused (yes, taking out debt at a rate of 14.5% is not a good long-term decision). So putting it all together, Xinyuan is in a manageable financial position but the company needs the real estate environment to improve before it is out of the woods.

The Growth Driver

The focus on the future will come after the operating environment improves, but I believe that Xinyuan still has great long-term business prospects. To this point, management laid out what they describe as their 3 main growth drivers for their real estate business in China.

Source: Q2 2020 Earnings Slides

In my opinion, Xinyuan's market opportunity in China will continue to grow in the years ahead. It is also encouraging to hear that management still sees clear pathways to near and long-term future growth. It also helps the bull case that contract sales improved more recently.

The wildcard, in my opinion, is the company's foreign projects.

Source: Q2 2020 Earnings Slides

I still cannot get a good read for exactly how impactful the overseas projects will be but, in my opinion, the opportunities offer a tremendous amount of value for what I view as limited risk.

Simply put, Xinyuan will go as its core real estate business in China goes but the overseas projects provide some significant upside potential if (and that is a big "if") things work out.

Risks

There are risks that come along with investing in a small-cap Chinese real estate company like Xinyuan, so it would be wise for investors to first familiarize yourself with the company (and its history) before deciding to purchase shares. To learn more about the company, a good starting point would be to review Xinyuan's website.

Another risk factor is its high debt balance, which has been substantially increased in the last few years. I consider debt as a necessary evil for real estate companies, including Xinyuan, but, at some point, this company will need to improve its balance sheet by getting a handle on its financial leverage. As such, an increasing debt balance is a risk but not [yet] a significant risk, in my opinion.

Bottom Line

2020 has not been kind to Xinyuan (or its shareholders). The stock will likely remain under pressure over the next few months but I plan to stay long Xinyuan because I like the company's long-term business prospects. Moreover, the stock should perform well if the company's balance sheet does not further deteriorate and the core real estate business shows improvements. Investors should pay close attention to these two factors.

Management has a lot to prove in the Chinese real estate market over the second half of 2020, but I believe that management has some optionality with the other bets - i.e., UK, US, and other foreign properties. The risk for XIN shares, in my opinion, is currently to the upside so shareholders should seriously consider staying the course.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XIN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.