Weekly Commentary: Oct. 4, 2020

Saba continues to buy up the Nuveen floating rate funds adding to JSD and JFR. They now own approximately 11% of both funds.

We saw a lot of muni CEFs again raise their distributions. Nothing was out of whack as most of the larger "increasers" were lower yielders in the first place.

The September payrolls report showed that 661K jobs were added in the month, which was below expectations of 850K. Unemployment rate fell to 7.9% from 8.4%.

Stimulus talks continue as the two parties try to hash out a deal before the elections. That deal before November is becoming more elusive.

This week we issued our monthly report where we highlighted the Core Portfolio's performance and where to invest today. Earlier in the week, we issued a report called 'The Falling Out of Love with CEFs." In this report we discussed how investors are contrarian and tend to sell when they recently had a bad experience. This widens discounts out, creating better future returns. So not only do they sell down, they sell cheap as well. It's counter to what should actually be done.

Macro Picture

This month it's all about politics. First we had the debate which didn't have the ratings people expected. It also likely didn't change people's minds either. So markets shrugged it off. Then we had news that the president contracted the virus - likely at an event the Saturday before for the nominee of the Supreme Court. All the while stimulus talks between Mnuchin and Pelosi were ongoing.

Despite all that, the S&P 500 broke a string of four weekly losses and moved modestly higher. Small caps were the big winner on the week significantly outperforming (though they underperformed significantly the prior few weeks). Energy stocks were again the big loser as renewed fears of lockdowns in both the US and Europe brought down oil demand forecasts. The S&P is now up 3.64% on the year.

The two parties are getting closer on a deal for a second round of stimulus. This week the Republicans appeared willing to approve a $1.6T package which is much closer to the latest Democratic one at $2.2T. We also saw a targeted package for the airline industry worth another $25B in an effort to save 32,000 jobs.

Speaking of jobs, we had the last jobs report before the election. The September payrolls report showed that 661K jobs were added in the month, which was below expectations of 850K. Although government employment fell by 216K meaning that private payrolls rose by over that estimate. The unemployment rate fell to 7.9% from 8.4%. We also saw nice upward revisions to the prior reports adding another 145K jobs.

Commentary

This week, we saw some surprising strength in CEFs despite the volatility. After several months of weakness and general discount widening along with NAV stagnation, fixed income CEFs proved resilient this week. Discounts for fixed income CEFs were tightest at the end of March but didn't widen out all that much in September despite the increased volatility. Equity CEFs remain very weak and very wide (and we continue to avoid most).

We saw a lot of muni CEFs again raise their distributions. Nothing was out of whack as most of the larger "increasers" were lower yielders in the first place. Coverage ratios are for the most part very strong with UNII levels on many funds rising, supporting increased payouts.

Real estate funds did well this past week, rising more than 4.5% on NAV despite rising interest rates. Prices lagged a bit at +3.4%. One of the funds that lagged was Principal Real Estate Income (PGZ) which fell 2.84% on price but saw its NAV rise 2.7%. That means that discount widened by 4.2%. The discount is an amazing -26.5%, compared to a one year avg discount of -13.5%.

At this point, the market is anticipating at least a 25% distribution cut which is where they cut back in late 2017. I would expect a cut in December of about that or more. Still, the yield is far more than it was just a year ago when the fund distributed about 6.5%. At the current $0.11/mo ($1.32 per year), the yield is 12.4%.

Data by YCharts

Other funds to watch:

Blackrock Credit Allocation (BTZ) lost about 1.6% on discount but still has some way to go before I would re-add to my position. I tend to buy when the discount is at least 9% (10%+ if the NAV is struggling). This is the ultimate buy-and-hold fund.

lost about 1.6% on discount but still has some way to go before I would re-add to my position. I tend to buy when the discount is at least 9% (10%+ if the NAV is struggling). This is the ultimate buy-and-hold fund. Nuveen Credit Opp 2022 Term (JCO): This is a target term slated to liquidate in November 2022. So we have basically a two-year bond. The discount is an attractive 2.8%, giving you a tailwind yield of ~1.4%. The NAV is $8.18 so I really find it difficult for it to hit its objective of $9.835. But in the meantime, you get an attractive yield of 7.1% plus that tailwind yield giving you a total return of ~8.5% plus NAV gains. A good buy and hold fund for the next two years.

This is a target term slated to liquidate in November 2022. So we have basically a two-year bond. The discount is an attractive 2.8%, giving you a tailwind yield of ~1.4%. The NAV is $8.18 so I really find it difficult for it to hit its objective of $9.835. But in the meantime, you get an attractive yield of 7.1% plus that tailwind yield giving you a total return of ~8.5% plus NAV gains. A good buy and hold fund for the next two years. Angel Oak Dynamic Financial St Income (NYSE:DYFN) : This is a fund that we talked about roughly a month ago. The discount was -12% then. It then closed to around -7.2% and has since widened back out. It is attractive again with a 7.5% yield for mostly investment grade debt. This is a great buy-and-hold fund.

: This is a fund that we talked about roughly a month ago. The discount was -12% then. It then closed to around -7.2% and has since widened back out. It is attractive again with a 7.5% yield for mostly investment grade debt. This is a great buy-and-hold fund. Pioneer Floating Rate (PHD): This is a senior loan fund that is really junky with over 20% in CCC. The reason we are highlighting this fund is that Saba attacked it and Pioneer is now conducting a 50% tender off in December. The discount closed from -10% to -5% in one day and then slowly closed to around -4%. In the last three weeks it has widened back out to nearly -7%. If we assume 70% take-rate at a 1.5% discount, and a 5% loss on the remainder, the deal looks pretty good. But I think I would want a bit more cushion here. Expiration is Dec. 20 so we have a lot of time. You have to want to hold that CCC debt for the next 2.5 months. I like senior loans here but I like the higher-quality ones better.

This is a senior loan fund that is really junky with over 20% in CCC. The reason we are highlighting this fund is that Saba attacked it and Pioneer is now conducting a 50% tender off in December. The discount closed from -10% to -5% in one day and then slowly closed to around -4%. In the last three weeks it has widened back out to nearly -7%. If we assume 70% take-rate at a 1.5% discount, and a 5% loss on the remainder, the deal looks pretty good. But I think I would want a bit more cushion here. Expiration is Dec. 20 so we have a lot of time. You have to want to hold that CCC debt for the next 2.5 months. I like senior loans here but I like the higher-quality ones better. Western Asset Premier Bond (WEA): This is a similar fund to BTZ with a mix of investment grade (60%) and non-investment grade (40%) corporate debt. The discount has widened back out to over -8%. The yield is 6.11%, which is not bad (though not great). This fund would yield roughly the same at BTZ if the latter fund didn't have a managed distribution policy.

In munis (and we will be re-running the regression model this week to account for all the distribution changes). The single-state munis right now look the most compelling.

Blackrock MuniHoldings NJ (MUJ): This is a 95% investment grade fund but trades wide because its NJ. The discount is nearly -13% with a 5.53% distribution yield with the recent increase.

This is a 95% investment grade fund but trades wide because its NJ. The discount is nearly -13% with a 5.53% distribution yield with the recent increase. Blackrock MuniHoldings CA Quality (MUC): For CA residents, especially high earners there, this is a solid fund with a 4.70% triple-tax free yield at a -10.2% discount.

For CA residents, especially high earners there, this is a solid fund with a 4.70% triple-tax free yield at a -10.2% discount. Nuveen Georgia Quality Muni (NKG): This is one of the better higher conviction funds out there right now. The yield is now 4.42% after the sizable increase this week. This should help the discount close a few points.

Of the nationals, Blackrock Inv Quality Muni (BKN) looks very attractive here yielding 5.16% with the increase. This is high quality national tax-free issues. The fund is now competing with a fund like Nuveen Taxable Muni (NBB) which yields 4.95% taxable. For those with NBB in their IRA, you could even swap to BKN and increase overall quality some and yield. You won't get the tax- benefit but that's OK as you improve your yield. However, longer term, NBB should still be the clear winner with near-zero call exposure which should allow them to keep the payout constant. That won't be the case for the tax-frees.

As Commish noted on the chat, it almost doesn't pay to own high yield munis at this point. For example, Nuveen Muni High Income Opp (NYSE:NMZ) carries a yield of 5.53%, the same as almost entirely investment grade MUJ! OIA is another high yield fund but only yields 5.17% the same as BKN! I would much rather be in investment grade here and give up some yield but have a much higher degree of safety than not. But in reality, you don't have to give up some yield.

The PIMCO funds did well this week with PDI rising 1% on NAV and 4.8% on price. The fund was added to the S-Network CEF Income Composite Index which force buys a lot of shares. PKO was the best gainer at 5.0%. PCI was up 4%. They are closer to fair value now but some selling pressure this week is possible.

The RiverNorth Opportunity (OPP) rights offering can be described as nothing but an abject failure. Just 473K shares will be created for a raise of $6.6M. NAV dilution will be minimal (~0.25%). I'll be watching to see how the shares trade over the next week or two as new shares arrive in accounts. The NAV has been remarkably resilient despite how much the fund over-distributes. The non-agency MBS and other securitized debt is why we own it even if the sponsor is less than reputable.

PIMCO 19a Notices

This past week we saw PIMCO taxable CEFs issue some 19a notices. These are distribution announcements that note that some of the payment was not net investment income ("NII"). We saw new notices from PCI, PTY, PFL, and PFN.

PTY 90.5% NII, 9.5% RoC

PCI 94.7% NII, 5.3% RoC

PFL 97% NII, 3% Roc

PFN 98.5% NII and 1.5% Roc

Given the recent run in the shares and these 19a notices coming out, we may see some selling pressure. I'm not concerned about the notices and don't think it has much to do with the distribution stability. It could be because they didn't want to take gains in their derivative book to supplement NII. They could believe that the swaps will gain in market value.

Current Opportunities

First, as I noted in the monthly letter, I tend to look at sectors for their relative cheapness and figure out why they are cheap. MLPs, for example, are trading in their 99th percentile of valuation meaning they've only been cheaper 1% of the time. That's cheap! But they are clearly cheap for a reason. I've opined for years now that I hate the structure and the sector so I still wouldn't touch them even here.

The cheapest sectors remain (in order from cheapest):

Convertibles

Loans

Covered call

Municipal NY

Hybrid

Real Estate

The most expensive sectors are:

Taxable munis

Preferreds

Utilities

Municipal CA

Agency MBS

CEF News

Distribution Increases (>5%)

XAI Octagan Floating Rate (XFLT): Distribution increased by 21.7% to $0.073 from $0.06.

BR Muni Income Quality (BYM): Distribution increased by 20.8% to $).058 from $0.048.

BR MuniYield Quality III (MYI): Distribution increased by 15.7% to $0.0515 from $0.0445

BR Science & Tech II (BSTZ): Distribution increased by 15% to $0.115 from $0.10.

BR NY Muni Income (BNY): Distribution increased by 13% to $0.0565 from $0.05.

BR Nuveen GA Quality Muni Inc (NKG): Distribution increased by 12.5% to $0.045 from $0.04.

Nuveen MO Quality Muni Inc (NOM): Distribution increased by 11.4% to $0.044 from $0.0395.

Nuveen OH Quality Muni (NUO): Distribution increased by 11.4% to $0.049 from $0.044.

Nuveen Ind Dur Quality Muni (NIQ): Distribution increased by 11.3% to $0.0395 from $0.0355.

BR MuniYield NY Quality (MYN): Distribution increased by 10.75% to $0.0515 from $0.0465

Templeton EM Income (TEI): Distribution increased by 9.5% to $0.0437 from $0.0339

BR MuniEnhanced (MEN): Distribution increased by 9.3% to $0.047 from $0.043.

Nuveen MD Quality Muni Inc (NMY): Distribution increased by 9.3% To $0.053 from $0.0485.

BR MuniHolding NJ Quality (MUJ): Distribution increased by 8.62% to $0.063 from $0.058

Nuveen MN Quality Muni (NMS): Distribution increased by 8.25% to $0.0525 from $0.0485

BR NY Muni Inc Quality (BSE): Distribution increased by 8.25% to $0.0525 from $0.0485

BD MD Muni Bond (BZM): Distribution increased by 8.24% to $0.046 from $0.0425

BR MuniYield Quality II (MQT): Distribution increased by 8% to $0.054 from $0.05.

BR Inv Quality Muni (BKN): Distribution increased by 8% to $0.068 from $0.063

BR MuniHoldings CA Quality (MUC): Distribution increased by 7.8% to $0.055 from $0.051.

Templeton Global Income (GIM): Distribution increased by 7.6% to $0.0156 from $0.0145

BR Strategic Muni (BSD): Distribution increased by 7.3% to $0.059 from $0.055.

BR NY Muni Income (BFY): Distribution increased by 7.1% to $0.0605 from $0.0565

BR Muni Income Inv Quality (BAF): Distribution increased by 7% to $0.0615 from $0.0575

BR MuniHolding Quality (MUS): Distribution increased by 6.9% to $0.054 from $0.0505

BR MuniHolding Inv Quality (MFL): Distribution increased by 6.6% to $0.0485 from $0.0455

BR Muni Bond (NYSE:BBK): Distribution increased by 6.6% to $0.065 from $0.061

Invesco Municipal (VKQ): Distribution increased by 6.4% to $0.052 from $0.0489

BR MuniHoldings NY Quality (NYSE:MHN): Distribution increased by 5.8% to $0.052 from $0.489.

Nuveen Muni Credit Income (NZF): Distribution increased by 5.6% to $0.066 from $0.0625

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Op (JRO): Distribution increased by 5.56% to $0.0475 from $0.045.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income (JFR): Distribution increased by 5.4% to $0.0485 from $0.046

Nuveen NJ Quality Muni (NXJ): Distribution increased by 5.4% to $0.0585 from $0.0555.

BR MuniVest Fund II (MVT): Distribution increased by 5.4% to $0.0585 from $0.0555

Nuveen AZ Quality Muni (NAZ): Distribution increased by 5.26% to $0.05 from $0.0475

BR MuniYield Inv Quality (MFT): Distribution increased by 5.26% to $0.06 from $0.057

BR MuniHoldings II (MUH): Distribution increased by 5.13% to $0.0615 from $0.0585.

Invesco Sr Income (VVR): Distribution increased by 5% to $0.021 from $0.02.

BR MuniYield Quality (MQY): Distribution increased by 5% to $0.063 from $0.06

Distribution Decrease (>5%)

BR Muni 2020 Term (BKK): Distribution decreased by 50% to $0.005 from $0.01.

Invesco Bond (VBF): Distribution decreased by 10.3% to $0.0565 from $0.063

Nuveen Multi-Market Income (JMM): Distribution decreased by 9.2% to $0.0245 from $0.027

Nuveen NY Muni Value (NNY): Distribution decreased by 8.9% to $0.0255 from $0.028

Initial Distribution

Aberdeen Std Global Infra Income (ASGI): Distribution declared at $0.1083 for an initial yield of 7.68%.

Nuveen Dynamic Muni Opp (NDMO): Distribution declared at $0.0765 for an initial yield of 6.1%.

Activist Activity

Saba continues to buy up the Nuveen floating rate funds adding to JSD and JFR. They now own approx 11% of both funds. They are also buying Delaware Enhanced Global Div & Inc (DEX) where they now own nearly 12% of the fund

Statistics

Weekly sector analysis:

Core Funds Analysis:

ALL CEFs analysis:

