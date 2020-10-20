The company remains my largest holding in the agrarian sector, and the valuation is fair - appealing enough to buy. Buying here still means nearly a 4% yield for 2020.

One of the absolute benefits of investing in geographies where companies base their recurring dividends on actual annual results is the frequency of extraordinary dividends. While I certainly do prefer a large degree of predictability, the mix of international and national stocks should, in theory, provide both an excellent baseline, with the potential for significant extra cash inflow during periods of company outperformance.

I did not expect for this to occur during the worst pandemic in decades - but that's exactly what it has for the Norwegian company Yara (OTCPK:YARIY) (OTCPK:YRAIF). I've written substantial pieces on the company before - so for a more comprehensive overview of Yara, I point you to these articles. In this article, we'll look at results, the impact of these results, and how we could consider the company going forward.

Let's get going.

Yara - How has the company been doing?

Let me start by saying that it's truly enjoyable when positive forecasts for companies materialize. Regardless of sector or company, when forecasting and seeing positive trends, and these trends then materialize, there's immense satisfaction even from a hardened financial writer and investor in such things. Little did I realize, however, that these trends would come during the very first, the actual year of my investing in the company.

3Q20 was, in many ways, a record for the company.

Lower material prices, in particular nitrogens, and off-season nitrate premium pricing combined with record product deliveries, resulted in some very impressive total revenues, nearly unaffected by COVID-19.

From a negative $1.2B FCF in 4Q18 to a positive $2.49B, and positive FCF of $1.491B for 3Q20.

The company's strategy shows successful, lower costs/CapEx, and improved earnings, a rare double trend.

Overall performance was superb, especially considering COIVD-19.

(Source: Yara 3Q20 Presentation)

These results came in despite some lower nitrogen pricing. On a geographical basis, the Americas took increased deliveries of the company's products, despite impacts from lower nitrogen pricing impacting margins. Despite these negative trends, RoiC which we can see on a more general basis, is up in individual geographical segments as well, complete with EBITDA growth in Latin America and North America. Unfortunately, and as it has in all Norwegian countries, the weakness of the NOK impacted company results in the way of FX.

The increased RoiC despite, in some cases, lower margins is something we see in other segments as well, like global plants, and some segments showed straight-line improvements in the face of COVID-19. Industrial solutions delivered significant EBITDA increases and improved margins. The company's AdBlue sales and base chemicals delivered strong contributions, highlighting the company's diverse product base.

The company's improvement program is showing impressive results across the board.

(Source: Yara 3Q20 Presentation)

Despite the overall chaos in the world, Yara is not changing its investment plans, with $2.2B of planned investments for 2020-2021. The company has also managed to lower its debt through proceeds from Qafco, changes in net capital and working capital, and earnings. Current net debt stands at no more than $2.261B, which on the basis of quarterly EBITDA stands at no more than 1.0X, down from 1.6X.

The company is also active in geographies like Africa, and over the quarter and YoY, has managed to deliver them to profitability, with a RoiC of 1.2%, and EBITDA of $33M for the quarter due to premium product sales, despite lower commodity pricing levels.

Forecasts for the company remain positive, as producers have a lower-than historical stock of nitrate, which will likely lead to supply growth going into 2021 and 2022, together with a 2.7% nitrate consumption growth. Due to COVID-19, the risk to the company is a higher-than-normal project delay, but the fundamentals for the company remain rock-solid, and Yara remains in an extremely attractive position to capitalize on prospects. The company is the #1 market-leader in premium product and market presence, now has nine consecutive quarters of ROIC growth despite essentially being a cyclical, and one of the absolute lowest gearing ratios amongst its peers.

One of the biggest news for dividend investors, however, is of course this part of the press release.

The main elements of the third-quarter results are: NOK 18 per share additional dividend proposed; total NOK 53 per share cash returns 1 paid or committed to shareholders in 2020

paid or committed to shareholders in 2020 7.9% ROIC 2 , up from 6.1% a year earlier

, up from 6.1% a year earlier EBITDA 3 down 11%, mainly reflecting lower nitrogen prices

down 11%, mainly reflecting lower nitrogen prices Record NPK deliveries

USD 2.5 billion free cashflow4 rolling 4 quarters

With an 18 NOK/share additional dividend, the company will have paid 33 NOK/share in dividends during this year, coming to a current yield of 9.6% for 2020, and still a 5.1% yield for those who invest in the company now (as the dividend will be paid out this year if approved). Including share buybacks, that number goes up to 53 NOK/share, though I personally hesitate to fully include share buybacks in such a way.

These trends mean that my own investment in Yara, with a cost basis of closer to 322 NOK/share, has been a superb one for the year - and I expect this trend to continue going forward. The company is doubtless a cyclical, and outlier positive years are offset by not-so-great years over time...

(Source: Yara 3Q20 Presentation)

...but overall, the trends seen in the company here at this time are beyond just "good". Let's look at company valuation.

Yara - What is the valuation?

(Source: TIKR.com)

Over the long term, Yara shows all the characteristics we might expect of a cyclical company. Extreme overall highs, followed by extreme overall lows. Over the past few years, these shifts have become somewhat less pronounced, but the company's overall 10-year trend points to an average 10-12X multiple to normalized earnings. That would, on the very face of it, make the company either fairly valued or slightly undervalued at today's valuation.

Taking into consideration the consolidation of operations as well as operational improvements executed over the past few years, I would value the company toward the higher end of its historical range, coming to a 12-13X earnings multiple over time. That's not to say there isn't potential for periods of far lower growth, and as a result, valuations as earnings drop.

However, the slight undervaluation is visible in more ways than simple, normalized P/E. Based on a tangible book value valuation, the company is trading at around 1.4X, with typical valuations closer to 1.5-1.6X. Again, this also doesn't include the operational improvements the company is delivering at this time.

Based on a total Enterprise/EBITDA valuation multiple, we're looking at a 5.89X compared to a typical 6.2-6.2X, again a slight undervaluation and not including operational improvements.

Current forecasts don't foresee any sort of material earnings decline in the coming 1-2 years that would justify valuation on the lower end, or below the lower end of the range for the company. Current S&P Global forecasts would in fact argue for a normalized EPS growth of 16.8% going into 2021, which on the basis of 12-13X earnings would result in a price target range based on a valuation of 403 - 436 NOK/Share, well above current-level valuations. (Source: S&P Global). Considering the outperformance we've seen, I would not be all that surprised to see such improvements for the company going into the next year. Analysts also expect the company to boost the dividend by 12% next year.

These expectations are grounded in analyst price targets ranging from a low of 345 - 475 NOK, with a mean of 411.35 NOK. That would mean that despite modest growth in intra-day share price in active trading, the company is still trading at a significant undervaluation. However, analyst price targets seem to target a higher earnings multiple than I do on a mean basis. While this is valid, it disregards, as I see it, the complex trends inherent to a cyclical stock, and the betimes unpredictability of the volatility.

That's the reason for my caution when it comes to stocks like this, and that's why I stand by my 3-year average normalized EPS, which currently comes to a 12-13X earnings multiple price target of 360-390 NOK/share. To be absolutely safe, I would consider the lower end of that target to be relevant here. However, that still makes Yara, as things stand today, 3% undervalued, with potential undervaluation up to 10%.

On an absolute basis when looking at the total market, this is not all that impressive. There are companies undervalued at far higher levels. But this is also a company in the basic materials/chemicals sector, where high-quality companies are currently trading at an extreme premium - at least those that I keep an eye on.

This, in my eyes, makes Yara an appealing prospect at this time.

Thesis

To those that have invested in Yara either earlier at undervaluation, or this year, at similar levels to me, one can only congratulate excellent yields and good returns for the year. Following the dividend, the returns on these investments have been spectacular. It illustrates, in a sense, the difference between investing in more stable dividend companies, where companies from Europe have a higher tendency to surprise investors with extraordinary dividends. Unfortunately, as we know, this goes both ways and the company sometimes cuts or eliminates the dividend entirely, irrespective of the headwind being merely a non-recurring event.

The key as I see it, is to diversify into both more stable, NA-based companies with long dividend traditions, as well as the highest-quality international stocks to give the investor a portfolio that's not only diversified on the basis of stocks, sectors, or yields, but also in terms of geographies and FX. Over the long term, it's my stance that such an investment approach generates dependable, above-market returns - albeit with some seasonality.

Yara represents one of the more conservative basic materials investments I view as possible, with exposure to the agrarian sector and basic chemicals overall. Based in the richest nation in the world, and with international operations, it is, as I see things, really one of the better investments possible in the sector, and that's why 1.4% of my portfolio is currently invested in Yara.

I may go ahead and increase this further as things stand.

For now, I view the company as at least 3%, but potential 10% undervalued to an average earnings multiple of 12-13X, making it a "BUY" at this time and following an exceptional 3Q20.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

3-10% undervaluation to a conservative earnings multiple makes Yara a "BUY" here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YARIY, YRAIF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.