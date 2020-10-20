Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) CEO Robert Kaminski On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 20, 2020 9:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Tyler Deur - Investor Relations, Lambert & Co.

Robert Kaminski - President and Chief Executive Officer

Raymond Reitsma - Executive Vice President of Mercantile and President of the Bank

Charles Christmas - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Brendan Nosal - Piper Sandler & Co

Damon DelMonte - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods

Disclaimer: *NEW* We are providing this transcript version in a raw, machine-assisted format and it is unaudited. Please reference the audio for any questions on the content. A standard transcript will be available later on the site per our normal procedure. Please enjoy this timely version in the interim.

Operator

[00:00:05] Good morning and welcome to the Mercantile Bank Corporation third quarter 2020 twenty earnings results, call, and webcast. All participants will be in listen only mode. You need assistance. Please signal a conference specialist by pressing the star key, followed by zero. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions, to ask a question. You may press star, then one on your touchtone phone to withdraw your question, please. Press star, then two. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Tyler Deur from Lambert, Mercantile Investor Relations Firm. Please go ahead.

Tyler Deur

[00:00:46] Thanks, Charlie. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Mercantile Bank Corporation's conference call and webcast to discuss the company's financial results for the third quarter. Twenty twenty, I'm Tyler Turner with Lammert. I am Mercantile, the investor relations firm. And joining me today are members of their management team, including Bob Kaminsky, president and chief executive officer, Chuck Christmas, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Ray Rice, the president of Mercantile Bank, Michigan. We'll begin the call with management's prepared remarks and presentation to review the quarter's results, then open up the call for questions. However, before you begin today's call, it is my responsibility to inform you that this call may involve certain forward looking statements, such as projections of revenue, earnings and capital structure, as well as statements on the plans and objectives of the company's business. The company's actual results could differ materially from any forward looking statements made today due to the factors described in the company's latest Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward looking statements made during the call if anyone does not already have a copy of the third quarter. Twenty twenty press release and presentation deck issued by Mercantile today. You can access it at the company's website W-W that Merck make dotcom. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mercantile President and Chief Executive Officer Bob Kominsky. Bob.

Robert Kaminski

[00:02:13] Thank you, Tyler, and good morning, everyone. On the call this morning, we will provide you with detailed information on the company's performance in the third quarter amidst a challenging operating environment, as well as an update, a continued activity specifically related to the pandemic. First, I again want to recognize the tremendous efforts of our dedicated mercantile team for their persistent resolve and ongoing ability to navigate the continuous and often unique challenges presented from the pandemic throughout this year.

[00:02:46] Our paramount focus has been on the health and safety of our employees, which has created the necessity for flexibility, and our team has consistently risen to the challenge by working remotely and a new environment. These efforts have helped Mercantile deliver strong results of successfully serving our customers and fulfilling their banking needs in a variety of ways. Birkenhead demonstrated a continuing strength in a number of performance areas for the third quarter, with share earnings of 66 cents, which again included a strong provision for loan losses as we continue to build our reserve as a result of pandemic related issues.

[00:03:28] This sustained financial strain allowed us to continue our regular cash dividend program, with our board declaring it fourth quarter cash dividend of 28 cents per share. We are pleased to provide this consistent cash return to our shareholders within this time of uncertainty, and Chuck will provide further updates on the many moving parts in our financial statements during the quarter. That's the health and safety of our communities is the top priority, our facilities have been updated to appropriate physical and social distancing modifications, including our lobbies, which reopened in late June. Our team and clients remain adaptable, alternative methods of banking activity, engagement, as we continue to closely monitor for developments and revise our plans accordingly. The full timeline of KOVR-TV related activities can be viewed on slide four of our presentation. Our commercial lending team remains focused on the paycheck protection program, and it successfully originated a significant volume of SBA loans for businesses in our markets. Our teams work on the forgiveness phase of the process continues into the fourth quarter as we assist loan recipient clients with gathering and submitting the required information to allow the rendering of a forgiveness determination by the SBA.

[00:04:56] The efficient efforts of our lending group have helped to create new relationship opportunities for businesses that face challenges in the application process with the incumbent banks. Having minute the initial stimulus program needs of these clients in the application process, we are now in a position to grow those relationships through discussions about their full banking needs. Our team's diligence and dedication to our communities is illustrated by our timely and responsive assistance to these businesses as they endeavour to take the needed steps for economic recovery and growth. We also remain focused on meeting the traditional credit needs of our existing clients while strengthening our pipeline and identifying new customer relationships. Bramall provides you with an update on overall portfolio performance and the status of customers receiving assistance from our payment deferral programs, which have largely reverted back to full contractual loan payments as such are actually called asset quality, remains strong and are focused on sound credit underwriting has led to low levels of past due loans and non-performing assets.

[00:06:13] With the World Series starting tonight, I want to borrow a baseball term to describe for you at a retail mortgage team, not the cover off the ball in the third quarter as we achieved another record breaking level of mortgage banking income.

[00:06:26] The growth of our mortgage lending team in 2020 has allowed their dedicated efforts toward ensuring a strong pipeline, especially during the upcoming months, which reflects normal seasonality. A difficult climate, the team has increased market penetration to enhance revenue and achieve strong residential mortgage loan production levels. Our team put forth a tremendous effort to ensure the entire loan origination process from receipt of an application to closing is completed and is structured and timely manner. Branch will have more detail on mortgage production in their comments. Turn to our to our operations, but the ongoing investment and deployment of technology as alternative delivery channels, which has only been accelerated by the current environment, an evolution in the way banking is done appears to be at hand. Mercatile has been able to reduce this number of locations from fifty three to what will be 37 once our recently announced optimization and branch network is completed later this year. Our current footprint can be viewed on slide three. To continue to engage our customers so we can take a holistic approach to their needs and understand how patterns and preferences of interaction with us are evolving, especially in view of the realities brought by brought about by covid-19. We consistently aim to re-evaluate our interactions across the board, conforming to industry best practices while seeking to break new ground across a number of important areas. As we look back on the past two quarters that were so heavily impacted by the pandemic, the health and safety of our people has been paramount.

[00:08:16] This focus on our people has reinforced our commitment to pursuing best practices environmental, social and governance, with particular emphasis on the social component as we work to meet the needs of our stakeholders. Our board of directors, which includes the recently introduced members with diverse business experience, our management team and our staff remain committed to fulfilling the ever changing roles as reliable and dedicated community partners and leaders. In addition to continue to build our internal diversity, equity and inclusion programs that facilitate ongoing meetings featuring guest speakers, we have brought in virtually to provide forums for our employees. Our goal with these programs to help our team members process and address the issues that have been brought to light in our country and our communities in 2020 regarding racial justice and diversity, equity, and inclusion. We have had ongoing discussion groups within our organization where staff are able to listen and learn about others and provide an opportunity for introspection. We are fervently committed to maintaining these solid corporate practices, bill of integrity and trust, of working to diligently cultivate and strengthen our critical relationships with our diverse communities, our employees, our customers, and our shareholders. Together, we have built an incredible foundation that position as well, to sustain and build on these efforts or continued success. Also, my introductory remarks, I'll turn it over to Ray.

Raymond Reitsma

[00:09:56] Thanks, but our loan portfolio increased 17 million dollars per quarter of twenty, which consisted of a 37 million dollar increase in commercial loans and a 20 million decrease in retail loans, primarily mortgage loans held for sale and professional manner in which our team administered the origination of over 20 100 loans earlier this year. Continuing to yield opportunity to grow our base of commercial relationships, initialling our construction pipeline remains solid. Ninety nine million dollars of commitments in commercial construction and available if we expect to find over the next 12 to 18 months. Asset quality remains strong as non-performing assets totaled just four point six dollars million or zero point one percent of total assets on September 30, 2014. This breakdown can be found in the financial portion of our presentation on slide 20 to. Additionally, accruing commercial pass to loans at quarter are nominal in dollar terms, holding just two hundred and thirteen thousand dollars representing six borrowers overall has information can be found as high as 11 and 12? During the quarter, we undertook a review of the risk ratings associated with the loan portfolio, resulting in a provision for loan losses of three point two million dollars, pricing adjustments, the risk ratings of one hundred and fifty nine specific credits in those relationships moved to the watchlist.

[00:11:27] In contrast, in the prior quarter, the provision expense of seven point six million dollars is generated entirely through quality. These elections bring the allowance for losses so long to one point to seven percent when excluding the impact if you have. Payment deferrals at the peak of the program in mid-July impacted seven hundred and thirty four hours, represented 719 million dollars and exposure. Presently as of October 19, extensions are in place and September 30 or eight borrowers representing 12 million hours exposure is in place. Six current modest deferral numbers, when combined with our expectations for future requests and their strong past performance, are positive indicators. The screening process takes a portfolio with strong characteristics, reflecting strengths similar to that of the precrisis economy as seen in and maintaining accurate risk ratings will remain a key focus in the upcoming quarters as our borrowers continue to report results impact and I continue to monitor the financial condition and performance of credits, particularly in the following segments auto dealerships, hotels and lodging, assisted living restaurants and movie theaters. But these individual segments account for more than 5.1 percent of commercial loans. The composition of these segments can be seen on Slide nine. We recorded an interest income during the third quarter of thirteen point three million dollars of six point six million dollars, or nearly 100 percent from the prior year first.

[00:13:08] As can be seen on Slide 15, this improved level of net interest income is largely driven by a 228 percent increase in mortgage banking, reflecting the success of ongoing strategic initiatives designed to increase market share, a higher level of recent financial activity stemming from historically low rates and increased share in the purchase market and an increased percentage of loans sold. For the third quarter of twenty twenty purchase, mortgage loans originated were up 50 percent over the comparable quarter in the prior year, while refinancing activity increased, 103 percent is seeing slightly. October applications in backlog suggest that refinancing opportunities will persist in the near future to purchase applications are at a seasonally high level. Continuing to enhance mortgage banking income through increased market share, including increased share in the purchase market, remains a priority. We will continue to hire a proven mortgage loan originators as per. And interest income from payroll services, eight point seven percent, despite high levels of unemployment during the quarter relative to the prior year, compared one more serious charges on incomes decreased four point two percent, primarily due to larger balances offsetting charged credit and debit cards. Income increased by approximately five point seven percent as activity within the accounts began to recover from reduced activity during the year to date activity approximately last year, despite the pandemic induced reduction in active. I can prove right now through the coverage.

Charles Christmas

[00:14:52] Thank you, Ray. As noted on Slide 13 this morning, we announced net income of ten point seven dollars million or sixty six cents per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020, compared with net income of twelve point six dollars million, or 77 cents per diluted share for the third quarter of twenty nineteen net income for the first nine months of 2020 total thirty point one million dollars, or one dollar eighty five cents per diluted share, compared to thirty six point one million dollars or two dollars and twenty cents per diluted share for the first nine months of twenty nineteen. Proceeds from bank on life insurance claims and a gain on the sale of a photographic facility increase that income in the first nine months of 2019 by three point one dollars million or 19 cents per diluted share. Excluding the impacts of these transactions, diluted earnings per share decreased 16 cents or eight percent during the first nine months of twenty twenty compared to the respective prior year period. The lower levels of net income during the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 compared to the respective 2019 periods resulting from higher provision expense and overhead costs, along with lower net interest income, which more than offset increased fee income. Turning to slide, 14 interest income on loans declined in the 2020 period compared to the 2019 period, primarily due to FOMC rate cuts aggregating two hundred and twenty five basis points since the beginning of the third quarter of 2019, with 150 basis points of those cuts occurring in the first quarter of 2020.

[00:16:38] Interest income and security is, during the 2020 period, benefited from accelerated this kind of accretion from called U.S. government agency bonds totaling zero point three million dollars during the third quarter and three point zero million during the first nine months of 2020. In total interest, income declined four point seven dollars million during the third quarter of 2020, compared to the third quarter of 2019, and was down eight point one dollars million during the first nine months of 2020 compared to the first nine months of 2019. Interest expense decline in all categories during the 2020 period compared to the 2019 period, reflecting the declining interest rate environment and total interest expense, decline two point six dollars million during the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of twenty nineteen. That was down five point one million dollars during the first nine months of 2020 compared to the first nine months of 2019. And interest income declined two point one dollars million during the third quarter of twenty, compared to the third quarter of twenty eighteen and was down three point zero dollars million during the first nine months of twenty twenty compared to the first nine months of 2013. Provision expense increased significantly in the 2020 period compared to the 2019 period, primarily reflecting the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the economic environment provision expense of three point two million dollars during the third quarter of 2020 and eleven point six dollars million during the first nine months of 2020, compared to zero point seven million and 2.5 million dollars during the respective 2019 period.

[00:18:27] The relatively large provision expense recorded during the third quarter of 2020 was primarily associated with the commercial loan risk rating adjustments Ray mentioned earlier. But a large provision expense recorded during the second quarter of 2020 was primarily comprised of an allocation associated with the newly created covid-19 pandemic environmental factor and an increased allocation related to the existing economic conditions. Economic environmental factor. The covid-19 factor was added to address the unique challenges and economic uncertainties resulting from the pandemic and its potential impact on the collectability of the loan portfolio. We elected to postpone the adoption of seesaws permitted by the Kahrizak. However, we are running our system while concurrently with our incurred loss model based on preliminary results. We do not believe the loan loss reserve balance determined by the system is materially different than the loan loss reserve balance as determined by our incurred loss model as of September 30 to 2020, similar to the results at the end of the first quarter and second. Continuing on, slide 15 fee income increased in the 2020 period compared to the 2019 period, primarily affecting significantly higher mortgage banking income. Excluding Bako, life insurance claims and the gain on the sale of a former facility during the first nine months of 2018 fee income during the first nine months of 2012 increased fourteen point four dollars million, or 88 percent when compared to the first nine months of 2019.

[00:20:06] Reflect an increased refinance and purchase activity, along with the successful implementation of several strategic initiatives over the past couple of years, mortgage banking income was substantially higher during the 20 20 period compared to the 2009 time periods, third quarter twenty 20. Mortgage banking income was six point six dollars million higher than the third quarter of 2013, and income during the first nine months of 2012 was fourteen point five dollars million higher than the first nine months of twenty nineteen. Credit and debit card income returned to pre culvert levels during the third quarter, reflecting a recovery in transaction volume the second quarter, but not quite returning to free covid levels. Service charge on account income during the third quarter was much improved in the second quarter, in large part reflecting higher transaction levels from our business customers. Continuing on Slide 16, overhead costs increased in the 2020 period as compared to the 2019 period, primarily reflecting higher compensation cause and the expansion of our main office back in 2019. Salary and benefit costs were up three point one dollars million or 22 percent during the third quarter of twenty twenty one compared to the third quarter of 2013, mortgage banking related compensation costs were up one point three dollars million on the bonus accrual increase, one point two dollars million.

[00:21:33] The bonus accrual recorded during the third quarter equated to three quarters worth of accrual as no bonus accruals were recorded during the first and second quarters due to the economic environment. Salary and benefit costs were up four point four dollars million or 11 percent during the first nine months of 2021 compared to the first nine months of 2019. Mortgage related mortgage banking related compensation costs three point seven dollars million for the bonus accruals were essentially the same. Occupancy furniture and equipment costs were up a combined zero point six dollars million during the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019 and up a combined one point five dollars million during the first nine months of twenty twenty one, compared to the first nine months of 2019, in large part reflecting the fall of 2013 completion of our main office expansion. We expect fourth quarter overhead costs to be similar to that of the third quarter. Included in the fourth quarter will be a one point five dollars million write down on branches that we are scheduled to close this quarter and being offset by a much lower bonus accrual as there's no catch up involved in the fourth quarter. Continuing to slide 17, our net interest margin was two point eighty six percent in the third quarter of twenty twenty thirty one basis points from the second quarter of twenty twenty and down eighty five basis points when compared to the third quarter of 2019.

[00:23:08] But it was within the guidance we had provided in the previous call. The yield on earning assets declined 40 basis points in the third quarter of 2012 compared to the second quarter of twenty twenty for the cost of funds, declined nine basis points during the same period in the third quarter of twenty twenty one, the third quarter of 2013 feel that earning assets declined 128 basis points while the cost of funds declined 43 basis points. Do you loans was down 15 basis points in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of twenty of the second quarter of twenty twenty and one hundred and three basis points when compared to the third quarter of 2019, in large part reflecting the FOMC aggregate 225 basis point reduction in targeted federal funds rate I mentioned earlier. We are recording the origination fees and direct origination costs of P.P. loans equating to a 15 million dollar net increase to interest income on commercial loans using the level yield method. Third quarter, twenty twenty net accretion totaled three point zero million dollars, assuming no forgiveness transactions, we expect to record net accretion of two point five dollars million during the fourth quarter of twenty twenty and two point one million, one point six million, one point two million and zero point eight million dollars during the first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2021 respectively. But the remainder during the first half of twenty twenty two.

[00:24:48] The know security is during the third quarter of twenty twenty and the first nine months of twenty twenty benefited from accelerated discount accretion and called U.S. government agency bonds accelerated this kind of in total zero point three dollars million during the third quarter of twenty twenty, positively impacting the quarter's net interest margin by three basis points. Accelerated discount accretion total three point zero million dollars during the first nine months of twenty twenty, positively impacting the periods net interest margin by eleven basis points, negatively impacting our net interest margin during a 20-20 period, and especially the second and third quarters of twenty twenty for this significant volume of excess on balance sheet liquidity impacted by low yielding deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. Any corresponding bank. The excess funds are primarily a product of federal government stimulus programs, as well as lower business and consumer investing spending. Overnight, deposits averaged four hundred and fifty million dollars during the third quarter of twenty twenty and two hundred and eighty dollars million during the first nine months of 2020 compared to our typical average balance of 50 to 75 million dollars. We expect a level of overnight deposits to stay at elevated levels for the remainder of twenty, twenty and well into 2021. This excess liquidity lowered our net interest margin during the third quarter of 20, 25, 30 basis points. The cost of funds has also been on a declining trend, primarily reflecting the falling interest rate environment.

[00:26:21] But in terms of magnitude and scale, not to the degree, experience and or yield on loans, we currently expect our fourth quarter net interest margin to be in a range of two point seventy five percent to two point eight zero percent. Again, that assumes no forgiveness of loans. As noted on Slide 18, 19 and 20 is our mortgage banking income, mortgage loan originations increased substantially during 20-20 periods and especially during the second three quarters of twenty twenty, in large part reflecting significant refinance activity stemming from the decreased interest rate environment, coupled with the ongoing success of the strategic initiatives that were designed to expand market penetration, enhance gain in activities and operate more efficiently. Mortgage loan originations totaled two hundred and thirty seven million dollars during the third quarter of twenty twenty, compared to one hundred and thirty three dollars million during the third quarter of 2019, an increase of almost 80 percent. Mortgage loan originations totaled six hundred six hundred forty six million dollars during the first three months of twenty twenty, compared to two hundred fifty eight million dollars during the first nine months of 2013, an increase of about 150 percent. About 61 percent of the mortgage volume during the third quarter of twenty consisted of refinancing applications, compared to about 53 percent during the third quarter of 2019. Approximately 81 one percent of the mortgage loan originations are in the third quarter of twenty twenty have been or will be sold on the secondary market, up slightly from the seventy nine percent in the third quarter of last year.

[00:28:02] It's anyone as high as 21 and 22, 22, a standard quality metrics of the loan portfolio remain very strong, with continued levels of non-performing loans and loan charges, non-performing loans as a percent of average loans equals only 12 basis points. On September 30, 2020, the balance of the real estate loan was about 500000 a quarter in. Gross charge offs total only one hundred and twenty five thousand dollars during the third quarter of twenty twenty four recoveries of prior period, loan charge offs total 250000. The result in that loan recoveries of one hundred and twenty five thousand dollars equated to two basis points of average total loans annualized. Additions to non-performing assets totaled one point six dollars million during the third quarter of 2020, with a net increase of one point two dollars million recorded in non-performing assets during the quarter. Over the past 12 months, the balance of our loan loss reserve has increased by over 11 million dollars, or about 45 percent, with the coverage ratio excluding loans growing from eighty eight basis points to one point to seven percent. Castle is shown on slide 23, we remain in a strong and well capitalized rogatory capital position. The Tier one leverage corp was nineteen point eight percent and the total risk based Game Corporation was thirteen point eight percent as a quarter.

[00:29:31] In the total risk based capital, ratio was over one hundred and twenty six dollars million, above the minimum threshold to be categorized as well capitalized. There was no share repurchase activity during the third quarter of twenty twenty, as in late March. We elected to temporarily see share repurchase activity to preserve capital for lending and other purposes due to the uncertainty surrounding the covid-19 pandemic. We currently have about ten million dollars available for this plan. On Slide 24 into conclude, my remarks are some comments on the 20 21. Due to the high degree of uncertainty that currently exists, we will not be provided earnings performance guidance as we have done on past conference calls. However, we are able to offer key considerations that should be factored into any earnings forecast of our company. Clearly, economic conditions, asset quality, PPY, forgiveness, activity and mortgage banking operations are expected to have the most impact on our operating results for the remainder of this year and into 2021. In closing bell, uncertainties remain that may impact mercantilists financial condition and operating performance in future periods. We note that we entered a stress environment with strong asset quality and solid capital position. We are pleased with our third quarter operating results and financial condition as of September 30, 2020, and believe we are well positioned to navigate through the unprecedented environment created by the coronavirus pandemic and other events. Those are my prepared remarks. I'll now turn the call back over to Bob.

Robert Kaminski

[00:31:09] Thank you, Chuck. That concludes management's prepared comments and open the call to the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[00:31:17] Now begin the question and answer session to ask a question. You may press star, then one on your touchtone phone. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys to withdraw your question, please press star. Then to our first question today comes from Brendan Nosal with Piper Sandler.

Brendan Nosal

[00:31:40] Hey, good morning, everybody, how are you?

Raymond Reitsma

[00:31:43] But Brendan, how are you everything?

Brendan Nosal

[00:31:45] I just want to start off on the margin here and thanks for all the puts and takes you guys offer in your prepared remarks. Just thinking back to the last quarter's call, I believe that you said the expectation for the margin with a normal level of liquidity in new people, forgiveness was about three, 10 to 315. Just curious if this is a decent expectation once liquidity does eventually roll off to more typical level, or is there more pressure from that figure for what you've done previously?

Robert Kaminski

[00:32:16] Yeah, Brian, I think there might have been some miscommunication because the numbers you just quoted excluded the excess liquidity. So that was the difference between what we actually reported and that calculation. So, you know, one of the things that the balance sheet during the third quarter was everything pretty much was steady from where it was at the end of the second quarter. So in part of that was our liquidity position at the end of the second quarter or soon thereafter with about 450 million dollars on deposit with the Fed and of course, by the bank. And it was pretty much that average throughout the quarter. And that's pretty much where we're at right now. So a lot of stabilization there, which is good, but certainly a tremendous amount of Axelson put it. And we certainly don't need clearly, we would like to our borrowers and our repositories start using those funds, if anything, from a macro standpoint, to make sure that the economy continues to recover. But it appears that we're in a state of steadiness and at least so far here, as a you know, three weeks into the fourth quarter, we haven't seen any change in our balance sheet structure. So income and looking at our margin for the fourth quarter compared to where it came in in the third quarter, we are expecting some slippage there to main two main items.

[00:33:42] There are three main items, I guess certainly the bigger one would be the reduction in PPC loan fees that we're going to record. Again, we're using a lovely yield method. So that goes down over time. And I gave you those numbers. We did have. You know, one of the things we don't really budget for are any prepayment fees. We typically get every quarter, but those are very difficult to predict. So we really don't predict those. And then the, you know, our methodology of trying to manage interest rate risk with our bond portfolio, whereby we buy heavily discounted bonds during periods of rising interest rates, a vast majority of those bonds have now been called. So we don't really expect much of that to take place in the future quarters, including the fourth quarter. So those are the three primary items that get us from a margin in the mid to late 80s to, you know, maybe into 70s.

Brendan Nosal

[00:34:44] Got it, that's perfect and totally understood that the first thing I quoted, you know, exclude any impact from excess liquidity. Perfect. Just one more from the Hobby. Tell her a little bit more color on the credit downgrade that drove the provision this quarter, just kind of any top level thoughts on industry concentrations or characteristics, et cetera. And then, you know, as you look ahead, are there any more credits that are on your short list for four more downgrades or do this quarter's action, you know, pretty much true up the risk ratings to what the environment is today.

Raymond Reitsma

[00:35:19] This is really your last question definitely is we made these downgrades; we feel like you completed the job. We try to even look ahead to say, are there any in the fourth quarter that could potentially give us issues? And we downgraded those as well. So we feel like based on all the information that we have today, we completed that job and also worked hard at all the credits that had requested and experienced deferrals in their payments and went through those very carefully. About 45 percent of those showed no change in recruiting.

[00:36:01] We downgraded about 40 percent of those one notch in the balance, which is a relatively small number, about another 14 percent, another batch. So we feel like all the information that's available to evaluate our credit accounts and we've downgraded everyone that we see having some small issues now or anticipate having issues in the next quarter.

Robert Kaminski

[00:36:32] Yeah, this is this is Bob. Just amplify that. We had a plan as we went through the summer months, our intention when the pandemic first started and the severity of the economic shutdowns was occurring, that we weren't just going to have a knee jerk reaction and downgrade the portfolio without some empirical data from our clients, the financial statements, and do it in a very systematic way that occurred during the summer and into the fall and as Rea indicated, concluded with the end of the third quarter. And we feel really good about where we stand working with our clients, knowing exactly where they are in terms of their economic recovery and any challenges that remain ahead for them. But it does underscore we feel really good about the status of the portfolio and the reserve and the associated grades with those particular credits.

Brendan Nosal

[00:37:23] All right, fantastic. Thank you for taking my questions. Thank you.

Operator

[00:37:27] And as a reminder, if you have a question, you can press star and then one to join our question queue. Our next question today comes from Damon Delmonte with KBW.

Damon DelMonte

[00:37:41] Hey, good morning, guys, how's it going today in entertainment?

Raymond Reitsma

[00:37:45] How are you?

Damon DelMonte

[00:37:46] Good, thanks. So first question. I just wanted to clarify, Chuck, on your comments regarding expenses. You said you expected fourth quarter to be similar to the third quarter. And then you also noted that there would be about a million and a half of a write down and the branch closures that are taking effect here in the fourth quarter. Does that is that one point five million included in that outlook for a relatively flat quarter over quarter basis, or is that excluding it?

Robert Kaminski

[00:38:13] So that includes the name, and so when we focus on an overall basis, we expect the cost to be flat. Included in that is the one point five million dollars in write downs that we'll be reporting throughout the quarter as the branches close. But as I also mentioned, with the bonus accrual, we did not accrue anything in the first and second quarter because of obviously the pandemic. As we work our way through the year and we see our performance and as we talk with our compensation committee, we are in the process of formally, formally formulating bonus plans. And based on those discussions in our calculations, we needed to not only accrue for the third quarter, but we needed to catch up for the first and second quarter. So on an overall basis, those two items. So a lower bonus calculation in the fourth quarter compared to the third kind of offset the one point five dollars million expected and write downs on the branches.

Damon DelMonte

[00:39:12] Gotcha. OK, so just make sure I'm in, so then something like around 20, a little bit over twenty five million then is reasonable.

Charles Christmas

[00:39:23] So it will be the same as the third quarter.

Damon DelMonte

[00:39:25] They will be saying that that they offset perfectly, OK? And then I guess with respect to the forgiveness process, you know, what are your what are your thoughts when you guys hearing on the timing of this, do you think? You know, we're kind of, you know, well into the fourth quarter here. Do you think we're going to see much forgiveness in the fourth quarter, or do you think everything is going to kind of be, you know, with the election coming up next month and whatever ensues after that, you think this is all going to kind of be put on hold until we get into twenty, twenty one?

Raymond Reitsma

[00:39:59] And it's this is very, very hard to predict how that process going is going to go. We stand ready to act on, you know, whatever guidance and actionable items we get from the SBA. And those have been somewhat sparse today. How those will roll out for the remainder of the quarter. Very hard to predict, but the bottom line is we'll be ready as soon as practicable, as soon as that information is available to us. We have the mechanisms in place electronically to deal with that information. We also have people in place to deal with the information. So we are ready and waiting.

Robert Kaminski

[00:40:44] We've started the selection process, working with our clients, providing them with the tools, as Ray said, to be able to make those submissions for their forgiveness. Some customers are still working through that process with their financial advisers on the accounting side and their legal side to make sure that documentation is in order. But through our electronic portal, we've now started the submissions to the government have not received any responses yet, but we understand that they've got a lot that they're trying to work through on their end from the SBA standpoint. So, as Ray said, ready? We're very transparent with our clients and available to assist the process toward its conclusion for each client.

Charles Christmas

[00:41:24] You know, this is Chuck Norris and my two cents. You know, one of the things that the entire banking industry has been waiting on is the expedited process that we're all hoping with the trade groups, you know, trying to get one hundred and fifty thousand dollars and lower. It appears that it will be at a fifty thousand dollar lower level. And while the SBA has provided some guidelines, they have not yet opened their portals up to accepting those specific applications that represent about 45 percent. So loans under 50000 dollars represents about 45 percent in the number of loans on the 2100 that we originated under.

Damon DelMonte

[00:42:08] Ok. OK, great. And then so make sure I'm reading it correctly, your loan referrals are now down to like forty three basis points alone, only 12 million dollars.

Robert Kaminski

[00:42:21] Correct.

Damon DelMonte

[00:42:23] Ok, so how do we think about provision going forward? You know, it sounds like this quarter, you know, you are just the ratings on time and you kind of built up some additional reserving as a result of those indicators. Do you think you go back to a similar level in the fourth quarter, or do you think you can even go lower than that in the fourth quarter, kind of absent any major macro changes?

Robert Kaminski

[00:42:47] And even I mean, it's an interesting perspective you're putting on it. And we're looking at it ourselves, you know, really. And we kind of did that with the second third. But there's really two key drivers, right? There's the environmental and then there's the specific downgrade. And we hit the environmental really hard in the second quarter. Obviously created, as we mentioned, the covid-19 factor. Are economic factors as low as it can go. The Coalwood Factor could theoretically have additional downgrade to it, which would cause some additional provision. And, you know, that is a ranger. That factor was designed to be the we don't know what's going to happen faster. And, you know, so far, you know, obviously we look at our asset quality and we're certainly pleased with the performance so far, but we're up for it. It appears that we're far away from being out of the woods yet. So that factor will certainly continue to take a look at the other factors, you know, that we haven't touched yet, which are the traditional factors that the regulators gave us years and years ago. You know, trends and past the changes in collateral values, you know, those types of things. Things are holding up pretty steady so far. But clearly at the end of the fourth quarter here and going forward, of course, we'll continue to look at those and change those if need be, I think. And Bob already kind of did a really good job of explaining what we did with the downgrades in the third quarter. So kind of putting all that together as we sit here today and see what's going on, we feel really good about where our reserve is. But we're certainly going to continue to look at all those factors. And if we need to downgrade loans, we'll downgrade loans. If we need to change some factors, you know, environmental factors, we'll do that. But all things being equal, we're pretty comfortable with where we're at currently.

Damon DelMonte

[00:44:42] Ok, that's all going to happen now. Thank you very much, guys.

Robert Kaminski

[00:44:47] Thank you, David.

Operator

[00:44:50] If anyone has further questions, please press star and then one at this time. And it looks like we have a follow up question from Damon Delmonte with KBW.

Damon DelMonte

[00:45:12] I think nobody else is in the queue. I figured I could get a couple more questions while I had the opportunity to kind you. That is just getting some of with regards to the capital, you know, can you give a little perspective on and you know, where the shares are trading today in the possible use of capital to do a buyback or, you know, even look to raise some additional sub debt to kind of bolster regulatory ratios, to maybe facilitate buyback down the road? What are your thoughts around that?

Robert Kaminski

[00:45:52] You know, I think there are tons of polls and all different directions and you kind of alluded to with many banks, many companies are issuing some debt and some other banks thinking about different their toe in the water, back with buybacks. But I think as we continue to consult with our board and look at our numbers, we're taking this as she goes approach. I think, as Chuck indicated, his comments that the buyback so we've we're sitting on the sidelines right now, but we'll continue to evaluate that and make sure that the stock price being what it is, that we don't miss any opportunities that we might otherwise take. So it's kind of a balancing act to make sure that we're good stewards of our capital and position us for whatever may come down the pike in 2021 in terms of economic challenges or opportunities to deploy that capital. We want to make sure that we're well positioned to be able to handle whatever that can be thrown at us and take advantage of opportunities in the same manner. So I think we continue to evaluate that from quarter to quarter and look at see where we stand. But right now we're quite comfortable where we're at.

Damon DelMonte

[00:47:04] Ok, let's good. And then I guess this last question just quickly on mortgage banking, could just a quick update on your pipelines here in the fourth quarter and kind of how you think that shapes up for the actual fourth quarter result.

Charles Christmas

[00:47:18] Yeah, you know, typically in the fourth quarter, there is a seasonal decline in the mortgage business, and we observe our pipeline over the very recent past that has not shown any of those classic signs of a seasonal decline. So it'll it may very well come towards the very end of the year, but in the next month or two, we expect that to hold up at similar levels to what we've experienced in in the last month or so.

Robert Kaminski

[00:47:53] Anecdotally, Gamin still, when you look at houses that they pop on the market, considering that we're almost in November, just from my neck of the woods in the King County area of Grand Rapids, the houses are on the market very long before they're snatched up and purchased by prospective new homeowners. So the market continues drawn, as Ray alluded to. And, you know, it's going to be interesting winter months. But I think because of the fact that the spring season was pushed back, because of the shutdowns of the pandemic, I think it could create some interesting volume opportunities for us as we go through the winter of 2020 and 2021.

Damon DelMonte

[00:48:33] Ok, very helpful. That's the system, that's all that I have. So thanks very much.

Operator

[00:48:44] This concludes our question and answer session, and I would like to turn the call back over to Bob Sieminski for any closing remarks.

Robert Kaminski

[00:48:52] Thank you, operator, and thank you very much for your interest in our company. We hope that you and your families stay safe and healthy. We look forward to speaking with you again at the conclusion of the fourth quarter come January. This call is now concluded. Thanks again.

Operator

[00:49:10] The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation, you may now disconnect.