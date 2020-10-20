Open Insights: EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (10/09/20)

Despite European and US COVID-19 cases ramping higher, global oil demand appears to be stabilizing. Remains to be seen whether it holds, but local restrictions in Europe shouldn't crater demand.

Crude inventories decreased by 5M barrels and petroleum products decreased by 12M barrels for an overall draw of 17M barrels, in large part thanks to Hurricane Delta.

We took a brief hiatus from our weekly series Open Insights to update our oil thesis, contemplate inflation, and conclude that we simply need more fiscal stimulus to tie-us over. We're now back to looking at the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report ("WPSR") for the week of October 9, 2020.

EIA reported a crude draw of 3.8M barrels for the week, but this includes a build of 1.2M barrels of previously stored SPR stock that was withdrawn, so combined we're actually seeing a 5.0M barrel draw for the week. Hurricane Delta pummeled the Gulf of Mexico and Louisiana after making landfall. Total production disrupted from the GOM is about 12M, and split roughly in half between the two weeks. Expect production to be disrupted by 6.6M barrels for this coming week.

Gasoline inventories declined by 1.6M barrels and distillates decreased by 7.2M barrels. Product Supplied (i.e., implied product demand) dramatically increased by 1.6M bpd, a temporary spike we believe caused by demand increasing in the "other oils" category. It remains to be seen whether this is a trend, but we doubt it as the moves may be one-off in nature.

As a result, total crude and products increased by 16.8M barrels, close to 18M barrels if we include the SPR draws as well.

As always, we'll leave you with some food for thought.

Despite the large draws, if we average this week's draws with the prior week's de minimis draws, we're par for the course as crude draws have been running around 4M barrels per week since July and products have been flat. As we flip into Q4 now, we're expecting crude to continue to draw as refinery demand bumps up and product demand climbs higher because of increasing agricultural use, improved diesel demand from trucking and higher propane and diesel demand from heating because of seasonality.

Currently, the US inventory trend appears to mirror 2017, where heavy draws led to oil prices climbing higher within 6-9 months. We tweeted about this recently.

The difference this time, however, is that in addition to the inventories, a large overhang of spare capacity exists. While we believe the excess inventories will dwindle rapidly into year-end, the spare capacity (US and OPEC+) will become the issue analysts focus on in 2021. Once excess inventories are eliminated, any increase in global demand post-vaccine (and hopefully post-COVID-19) means that the increased consumption will whittle away the spare capacity. Without excess inventories, we believe the market will begin repricing oil to incentive additional production if this begins to fall quickly. For now, the coming months are important to watch. Will demand flat-line, or will it increase? We surmise recovering economies should more than offset weakness in Europe and that in a few more weeks, Europe should be past its COVID-19 peak. TBD.

As for the global picture for the week? We saw this.

As always, we welcome your comments. If you would like to read more of our articles, please be sure to hit the "Follow" button above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.