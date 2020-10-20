I'm long LYB, but at this price, I wouldn't buy more. It's a "HOLD," but a 13% drop would push it firmly into "BUY" territory.

LyondellBasell is a company in the basic materials sector, and one with a high, appealing yield and acceptable fundamentals, much improved from 10-15 years ago.

LyondellBasell (LYB) has always been somewhat of a controversial holding for me. The reason is the relatively recent history of bankruptcy found in the company's past. However, the realignment both in terms of capital structure, safety, and overall fundamentals have gone a long way in making this company what I view as relatively "safe," at least safe enough to consider it a higher-risk holding in my extremely conservative core dividend portfolio.

My position in LYB is relatively limited - only 0.46% - but it's one I want to increase, thereby expanding my basic materials exposure.

However, it's debatable whether now is the time to do so. Let me show you why I hold this view.

LyondellBasell - How has the company been doing?

Like many companies with exposure to refining and chemicals, the COVID-19 crisis came as a blow to LyondellBasell. The company, which is an absolute market leader in several segments, has had to handle the fallout of the pandemic much like other companies tied to the same industries.

(Source: LYB Investor Presentation)

The company with its nearly 19,500 employees is active in over 100 countries and came in at more than $35B in revenue in FY19. With excellent margins and cash flow yields, it's one of the more effective and appealing companies in the sector. Compared to other peers, it also outperforms most of them in terms of capital returns.

(Source: LYB Investor Presentation)

However, it should come as no surprise that so far, the year's trends haven't been kind to the company. While the company is cash-flow positive and generates impressive enough of profits even during what can be characterized to be one of the more challenging environments in decades, these results are certainly impaired beyond recognition on a YoY basis.

You usually know the company is trying to put lipstick on a pig when they begin their quarterly presentation by lifting sustainable technologies and falling rates of accidents/deaths on the workplace. I'm not saying these metrics are unimportant in any way - but the typical company with good fiscals focuses on these first, as investors such as myself care about them.

In short, EBITDA is down significantly so far.

(Source: Lyondell-Basell 2Q20 Presentation)

It doesn't matter what segment you look at. Olefins & Polyolefins are impaired due to lower product prices, lower demand, and reduced export. Polypropylene is down due to lower automotive production - though packaging helped offset some of the declines. The Europe/Asia segment saw slightly improved results in Olefins/Polyolefins than NA, but the trend is still declining. Intermediates and derivatives cratered due to lower demand from key end markets, but not as far as results in advanced polymers and of course, refining.

The only LYB segment that saw any sort of positive sequential or YoY trend is the company's licensing activities, which grew slightly YoY. These positive trends were due to strong catalyst sales early during the pandemic. On the surface of things, it certainly doesn't look that good for LYB. However, things aren't quite as dark or bad as that.

Despite pandemic impacts, LYB manages strong cash conversion, and through cutting costs aggressively, have managed a near non-pandemic level of operating cash flow.

(Source: Lyondell-Basell 2Q20 Presentation)

The company has reduced working capital significantly, has slowed all kinds of M&A activities, and has focused on cash retention, beyond paying out its appealing, 4-6% dividend. Over the year, LYB has focused on cutting its CapEx...

(Source: Lyondell-Basell 2Q20 Presentation)

... and through this CapEx reduction as well as working capital reduction and reduced spending overall, LYB has improved its free cash flow by an estimated $0.85-$1B for FY20. This also includes deferring maintenance, aggressive inventory management, and accelerating everything having to do with cost management.

Some of these actions will come back to bite the company and investors back later - such as deferred maintenance - while others will certainly be permanent overall improvements.

Furthermore, it's not all bad in terms of trends. The company sees a recovery starting in 2Q20, for ethylene which is returning to historical levels. The lower oil price of course also has feedstock cost advantages for a company that bases some of its main products from crude or the byproducts thereof.

Furthermore, while automotive in EU and NA is down, the China tire market is seeing a recovery with 11% growth on a YoY basis in 2Q20. Polypropylene was a catastrophe going into early COVID-19, but now...

(Source: Lyondell 2Q20 Presentation)

... things are slowly starting to improve.

China continues to be a significant part of the company's future plans, and the company's ongoing JV project will seemingly deliver impressive ongoing returns in one of the world's fastest-growing geographies.

(Source: Lyondell-Basell 2Q20 Presentation)

Concluding the company's 2Q20 and 1H20 thus far can be done in the following way. While COVID-19 has exerted significant pressure on the company's earnings, margins, and cash flow generation, LYB's actions to combat these trends have resulted in a far less negative development than one could have expected. Coupled with the fact that the company is starting to see slight recovery going into the end of 2Q20 and early 3Q20 as well as a strong Polymer demand from Healthcare and other pandemic-intensive industries, investors should be put at ease that as of yet, the pandemic hasn't rattled LyondellBasell in any way.

The company is one of the leading operators in the world, and the pandemic has forced them to improve even further in prioritizing liquidity, lowering CapEx, and maximizing cash flow. The company remains laser-focused on its investment-grade credit rating, its dividend, and its fundamentals. Anything less, given the company's dubious recent past, is of course completely unacceptable and would send me out the door with my invested capital.

As of yet, however, the company continues to prove itself capable in ways that make such rash actions unnecessary.

Let's look at company valuation.

LyondellBasell - What is the valuation?

The simple fact is, the market seems to agree with my quick assessment of the company's position.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Despite significantly worsened earnings expectations for 2020, the company's valuation is actually approaching and exceeding pre-pandemic levels - which is also part of the reason for my current cautious stance on the company.

It's understandable - and justified, as I see it - that a company with a recent-term bankruptcy in its past trades at a significant discount. As it happens, I wouldn't be interested in the company at more than a 10-11X earnings multiple at most - at least not until things improve more on a fundamental basis.

That being said, the company already sports some very strong trends. BBB- credit isn't stellar, but considering its history, a vote of confidence in a way. The company's payout ratio isn't exactly elevated in any way. It's high, at 63% NTM EPS, but not to any sort of worrying degree.

The issue we face becomes forecasting the company at market-discounted levels.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

The fundamentals I track speak their clear language. Current earnings multiples based on current forecasts would suggest a below 10%-annual rate of return even at a 9-10X 2023E EPS multiple, and 5% if we're looking at an 8-9X multiple. This is below what I demand when investing. There's also the fact that 2020 and 2021 earnings forecasts are subject to some extreme volatility, and there's a lack of clarity in how things will or could recover. Further waves of the pandemic could impact demand, and while current trends seem clearer, to take these as gospel is something I'd consider to be wrong.

The company is stellar at hitting what seems to be incredibly underestimating forecasts. On a 2-year basis, the company has beaten FactSet analyst expectations 62% of the time, hitting them 38% of the time. This speaks to a trend where analysts have been lowballing the company's results too much, and sometimes a positive miss is as cautionary as a negative one.

Other analyst expectations and forecasts show similar uncertainty. S&P Global analyst targets, based on 20 analysts, show a variance of a low target of $50/share, and a high target of $91, (Source: S&P Global) coming to nearly a difference of 100%. That isn't as much a potential forecast or price target as it is guesswork, as I see it. The mean for S&P Global comes in around at today's level of ~$80/share, which would make the company fairly valued today.

I disagree with this assessment based on the stance that the market seems to take a too positive view of the expectations for LYB and its recovery here. There's something to be said for its growth projects, but we all know that operating in China is fraught with uncertainty at best. In this climate, I wouldn't want to pay more than a 9-10X average 3-year EPS multiple on the conservative side. Based on current forecasts, this brings us to a 3-year average of $6.83 EPS, and a price range of $61-$68.3/share. While it grossly undershoots the company's long-term capacities, I don't see the absolute confidence in recovery that the market seems to see here. This makes the company 13-21% overvalued at this juncture.

I will state, however, that I view the upper range of my price target as one where I would start accumulating the company again, acknowledging the 9X average 3-year EPS target as one that's incredibly conservative and suited for investors that don't believe 2021 will be any sort of significant improvement.

Thesis

The bullish versus bearish thesis here is relatively straightforward, and if you like LYB, based on the question as to how quickly things will recover for the company. If we expect an extremely quick recovery, perhaps even beyond current expectations, then today's valuation starts to make more sense. In a normalized world, with demand back up and things "working," as it were, Lyondellbasell has the ability to trade well above $85/share and still maintaining below a 10X earnings multiple.

However, current trends would point to a 2020E EPS of little more than half of this, and recovery being potentially limited even in 2021. It's entirely possible we'll see new dips due to new headwinds or recurring drops in demand - which would make a lower entry price possible, and therefore more appealing.

With stocks still available at appealing discounts, I, therefore, see very little reason to focus on accumulating LyondellBasell at this price. I see the stock as at least 13% overvalued at this valuation. This makes the company a "HOLD" here.

Thank you kindly for reading.

Stance

At a 13% overvaluation to a 3-year forward average EPS of 6.83, I consider LyondellBasell to be too expensive here and call it a "HOLD."

Disclosure: I am/we are long LYB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.